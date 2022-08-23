Read full article on original website
theweektoday.com
Grant applications open for Wareham Cultural Council funds
Applications for the 2023 Massachusetts Cultural Council grant cycle will be accepted beginning Sept. 1 until their Oct. 17 deadline. Forms and more information can be found online at massculturalcouncil.org/communities/local-cultural-council-program/application-process. The council helps fund community-based projects and programs in the arts, humanities and sciences. The Wareham Cultural Council helps promote...
Fewer college students returning to Massachusetts
BOSTON — Every year hundreds of thousands of college students head back to school here in Massachusetts. It’s an annual migration that infuses the region with energy and is a catalyst for the regional economy. Massachusetts is known around the world for its colleges and universities. More than...
A UMass Dartmouth Degree Can Result In Deep Student Debt
With all the talk about student debt forgiveness these days, it was inevitable that someone would compile a list of some of the Massachusetts colleges and universities and how much it might cost to earn a degree at one of them. I'm glad someone else did it because it saves...
First human case of West Nile Virus reported in Massachusetts
BOSTON — Health officials announced the first human case of West Nile Virus (WNV) in the state Thursday afternoon. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health says the individual is a woman in her 70′s and she was exposed to the virus in Suffolk County. “August and September are...
How Many School Days Can You Miss in MA Before it Becomes an Issue?
Taking a look back at my school days in Berkshire County, I was one that enjoyed going to school. I attended elementary, middle, and high school in northern Berkshire County. When I was in elementary school, my walk to school was only a couple of minutes because I lived at the top of the street where the school was located. It wasn't until I entered sixth grade that I walked about a mile to and from school each day. Back then Silvio O' Conte Middle School in North Adams was the school I attended. I know I sound like one of those people that say "back in my day, I had to walk miles through snow, sleet, and rain to school, etc." but it's true that I walked about a mile each way to school Monday through Friday. That wouldn't happen these days but I loved it. Once I entered high school, the trip to school wasn't as much of an adventure as I took the bus and then eventually drove myself to school.
In-person early voting starts Saturday in Massachusetts
BOSTON -- Primary Day is just over a week away, but vote-by-mail is already underway in Massachusetts and in-person early voting starts on Saturday. "This will be a mandatory weekend session. There will have to be at least one session in every community in our state. In the larger community where there are more voters, there will be voting on both Saturday and Sunday," said Secretary of State William Galvin. There were 670,000 people who requested a vote-by-mail ballot and about 250,000 have already sent them back. Saturday is also the last day to register to vote or change your party affiliation. You can find your polling place's hours on the Secretary of the Commonwealth's website.
wdfxfox34.com
How to Cope with Anxiety: 10 Simple Tips to Reduce Anxiety
Originally Posted On: https://hbhtherapy.com/how-to-cope-with-anxiety/. Throughout our daily lives, we all experience different levels of stress, worry, or even fear. But when these emotions become too strong and begin to affect our mental and physical health, it is time to consider treatment for anxiety disorder in Massachusetts. Finding a qualified therapist...
reportertoday.com
Fate of the Showcase Building in Seekonk
The former Showcase building on Fall River Avenue in Seekonk has sat vacant for nearly 12 years. The multiplex was built in 1974, with fewer screens, and was later subdivided and modified as time went on. It was considered the top first-run movie theatre in the greater Providence area. The Showcase Cinemas Seekonk 1-10 was closed on September 7, 2010. However, the 10 screen Showcase Seekonk Cinemas Route 6, is still open.
New Bedford residents encouraged to restrict water use
City officials said that the reservoir is at a manageable level for now, but forecasts for continued drought warranted the expansion.
Rejoice! MA Folks are Receiving Their Refunds from Peanut Butter Company
Massachusetts consumers who purchased the tainted Jif peanut butter products have a reason to rejoice as the refund coupons are finally hitting our mailboxes. You probably remember a few months back, there was a recall on Jif peanut butter and Jif peanut butter-related items due to possible Salmonella contamination in the products. I know for a fact that some of the tainted peanut butter products were sold in Berkshire County as I had three jars of the peanut butter in question stored in my kitchen cupboard. In a recent update, I mentioned that getting the refund coupons from the J.M. Smuckers Company (the parent company of Jif) would be delayed a bit longer than originally anticipated. You can check out that article by going here.
Elderly woman diagnosed with first Mass. case of West Nile virus in 2022
The woman was exposed to the virus in Suffolk County. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced the first human case of West Nile virus in the state this year Thursday afternoon. The patient is a Boston woman in her 70s who was exposed to the virus in Suffolk County,...
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Jobs In Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts or you’re thinking about moving there, you may be wondering what jobs you should look into. There are many opportunities available depending on your educational background, employment history, and interests. This article contains a list of the highest paid jobs in Massachusetts, ranked from...
theweektoday.com
September is library card sign-up month
MATTAPOISETT – The Mattapoisett Free Public Library at 7 Barstow St. is celebrating Library Card Sign-up Month with a raffle. There will be two prizes for teens and adults who register for a new library card or use their card throughout the month of September. The Children’s Department will...
2 EMTs suspended after newborn’s death
The Woonsocket EMTs responded to a call on Aug. 1 to help a woman who had prematurely given birth, according to the suspension summary.
Early voting for Massachusetts primary begins this weekend
Early voting starts this Saturday ahead of the state primary on September 6 and it's also the last day to register to vote in the state or change your party.
Drought conditions continue to worsen across Massachusetts
More regions of the state are now considered in either significant or critical drought conditions, according to the latest status reported by the state Wednesday.
theweektoday.com
Opinion: Lead by example?
The repercussions of drought can be very severe. Municipal water supply drawdowns can reverse hydraulic gradients, upsetting wetland habitats. Low water levels effectively halt hydropower. I applaud the Town of Wareham applying a water ordinance and requesting residents to reduce nonessential water use with a large neon sign in front...
theweektoday.com
The sights and sounds of summer at Marion Town Party
MARION – The sights and sounds of the season were alive at Silvershell Beach on Saturday, Aug. 27, as the Marion Town Party celebrated the final days of summer. The beach smelled like a carnival as scouts from Marion Cub Scouts Pack 32 helped pass out free popcorn to residents.
Here’s When and Where You Still Have to Wear a Mask in Massachusetts
We've been having a great summer in Berkshire County so far with plenty of festivals, concerts, and sporting events but summer vacation is coming to an end and fall is right around the corner. It appears that more than ever, Berkshire residents are just looking to get out and have some fun. As we all know we still have COVID-19 variants in the background trying to hamper our fun but many of us are getting through it and not letting it get us down. Personally, I'm still proceeding with caution since I'm immune compromised due to my kidney transplant. I know some folks here in the Berkshires who are eligible aren't ready to get the latest booster yet because of all of the unknowns with recent and possible future variants. It's all a personal choice, no preaching required.
