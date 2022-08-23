ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olean, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man arrested in Cheektowaga on gun charges

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested in Cheektowaga early Saturday morning on a gun charge following a fight at a party, police said. Police say they responded to an address on Redwood Avenue at approximately 1:20 a.m. Saturday and reported a large party with around 200 people. When police were breaking up […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Homicide Suspects Charged with Weapon Possession

Two Jamestown men who were taken into custody earlier this week in connection with last Friday's homicide on Prendergast Avenue now face a pair of charges that are not directly related to the targeted shooting death. WDOE News reached out to Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt, who confirms that 32-year-old Joseph Fontanez-Walker is charged with 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with evidence, while 22-year-old Kevin Roldan-Pantojas faces a Class C violent felony count of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon, as well as tampering with physical evidence. Chautauqua County corrections officials confirm that Roldan-Pantojas is being held on $200,000 cash bail or $400,000 property bond, and that Fontanez-Walker was released because the charges he faces do not qualify for bail. The shooting incident in the 800 block of Prendergast Avenue resulted in the death of 35-year-old Jesus Batista-Perez. The investigation is ongoing.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Formal Charges Filed In Fatal Drive-by Jamestown Shooting

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Formal charges have been filed in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting in Jamestown one week ago, with one suspect jailed and the other released from police custody due to the state’s bail reform law. Investigators with the Jamestown Police Department first...
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Silver Creek man charged with criminal mischief after altercation

A Silver Creek man is facing a criminal mischief in the 4th degree after a report of an altercation on Lafayette Street in the the village of Silver Creek. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies arrested 52-year-old Christopher Domenico shortly after 4 this morning after an investigation into the incident. He was placed into custody and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
SILVER CREEK, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Wanted Man Arrested Following Foot Pursuit In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted Jamestown man is accused of leading officers on a foot pursuit on the city’s westside. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department conducted a traffic stop on 41-year-old Justin Meacham’s vehicle in the area of Geneva Street and Livingston Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Kiantone man charged after crash in Poland

A Kiantone man is facing felony DWI and aggravated DWI after a one-vehicle crash on Quaint Road in the town of Poland shortly before 10 pm Thursday evening. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say that 33-year-old Andrew Baker was driving his vehicle when it into a ravine about 50 feet from the road. An investigation determined that he was allegedly operating the vehicle while intoxicated. Deputies arrested Baker, charging him with DWI (felony), aggravated DWI (BAC .18 percent or higher), moved from lane unsafely, failure to keep right, and speed not reasonable/prudent. Baker was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment. No injuries were reported.
POLAND, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Two Arrested After Probe into Larceny Complaint in Irving

An investigation into a larceny complaint in Irving led to two arrests on Sunday. Erie County Sheriff's deputies were at the Seneca One Stop store following up on the incident, when the two suspects in the theft arrived at the gas station. 27-year-old Jordan Coulon of Gowanda and 24-year-old Ayden Jimerson of Perrysburg were taken into custody. Deputies say a search of Coulon discovered two glass pipes containing a quantity of cocaine, an oxycodone pill, and two pressed heroin pills. At the same time, a search of the vehicle discovered approximately one-half of a gram of crack cocaine. Coulon was charged with a felony count of criminal possession of cocaine and three misdemeanor counts of petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property stemming with the larceny complaint. He is being held in the Erie County Holding Center pending his arraignment. Meanwhile, Jimerson was found to have a suspended driver's license and was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation. Deputies also discovered that Jimerson had an active felony warrant from the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office, which was for 3rd-degree grand larceny and trespassing. He was turned over to that agency.
IRVING, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Westfield Woman Accused of Threatening to Harm Someone in Irving

A Westfield woman is facing a charge of 2nd-degree harassment following an incident Wednesday night in Irving. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address on Routes 5 and 20 shortly after 9:00 PM and discovered that 35-year-old Michelle Balch allegedly threatened to harm another person, then fled the scene. Balch was later found and detained by Dunkirk Police. She was later arrested on the harassment charge, then released with tickets for Hanover Town Court.
WESTFIELD, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Dunkirk man facing multiple charges after domestic dispute

A Dunkirk man is facing multiple charges after a domestic dispute on Lake Shore Drive West in Dunkirk early Sunday morning. Dunkirk Police say that 24-year-old Austin Burgess allegedly had thrown a female victim to the ground and attempted to choke her shortly before 1:00 AM, and then took the victim's phone when she attempted to dial 911. The victim then flagged down a police patrol car for assistance. Burgess is also accused of attempting to obstruct the investigation and allegedly resisted police when he was being taken into custody. After being booked and held pending arraignment, Police say Burgess attempted to tamper with the surveillance system. Charges against Burgess include criminal obstruction of breathing/blood circulation, obstructing governmental administration, 4th-degree criminal mischief, 3rd-degree criminal tampering, and harassment.
DUNKIRK, NY
WHEC TV-10

5 arrested in ATV theft operation in Springwater

SPRINGWATER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Five people from Rochester were arrested for an ATV theft operation in Livingston County. They’re accused of stealing an ATV and then crashing it, before trying to run from police. The incident happened Tuesday night around 6:00 p.m. in the town of Springwater. Deputies...
SPRINGWATER, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Police arrest Dunkirk man after domestic dispute

A domestic dispute on Ruggles Street led to the arrest of a Dunkirk man last Saturday. Dunkirk Police say that 41-year-old Carlos Vasquez-Ramirez had fled the scene on foot. Investigation determined that Vasquez-Ramirez had allegedly damaged property in the home and also threatened the victim with a knife. He is also being accused of having prevented the victim from calling 911 during the incident. An active order of protection was also found. Police located Vasquez-Ramirez a short time later. He's been charged with criminal contempt in the 1st degree, a class E felony, menacing second, and criminal mischief 4th and criminal mischief 4th-prevent request for emergency assistance.
DUNKIRK, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Police Make Four Arrests in Stowe Street Drug Bust

A drug bust Monday afternoon at an apartment on Jamestown's north side resulted in four arrests. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 27 Stowe Street at about 4:00 PM and located 23-year-old Jovian Maisonet, 18-year-old Jaquez Thomas, and two 17-year-old males inside the apartment. The four were allegedly found to be in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine, cocaine, items used for the packaging and distributions of drugs, a quantity of cash believed to be the proceeds of drug sales, and a switchblade knife.
JAMESTOWN, NY

