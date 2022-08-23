Read full article on original website
Buffalo man arrested in Cheektowaga on gun charges
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested in Cheektowaga early Saturday morning on a gun charge following a fight at a party, police said. Police say they responded to an address on Redwood Avenue at approximately 1:20 a.m. Saturday and reported a large party with around 200 people. When police were breaking up […]
Houghton woman arrested for Grand Larceny and Conspiracy by Livingston County Sheriff
A Wilson NY woman was also arrested for the same crimes. Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reports the arrest of a Niagara County resident and an Allegany County resident on felony grand larceny charges following an investigation. On August 22nd, 2022 at approximately 2:30pm Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a business in...
Lancaster woman accused of stealing a dog arraigned on felony charge
A Lancaster woman accused of stealing a dog that she was hired to board has been arraigned on a felony charge.
Corning man charged with strangling woman in her apartment turned over to county court system
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning man accused of strangling and killing a woman in her apartment earlier this month has been turned over to the county court system for potential grand jury action, according to the Corning City Court. Brett Heffner, 29, appeared in the Corning City Court on August 26 for a preliminary […]
Three arrested for possessing drugs during traffic stop in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Three New York residents were arrested last Thursday during a traffic stop on Interstate 390 after an investigation revealed they were in possession of drugs. Livingston County deputies pulled over a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Charlene A. Williams of Bolivar, N.Y. Inside the vehicle...
Man arrested for firing shots at house party in Cheektowaga
Cheektowaga Police, making an arrest in connection with a shooting at a house party. Authorities say they responded to a call of a disturbance on Redwood Drive early Saturday morning.
Jamestown Homicide Suspects Charged with Weapon Possession
Two Jamestown men who were taken into custody earlier this week in connection with last Friday's homicide on Prendergast Avenue now face a pair of charges that are not directly related to the targeted shooting death. WDOE News reached out to Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt, who confirms that 32-year-old Joseph Fontanez-Walker is charged with 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with evidence, while 22-year-old Kevin Roldan-Pantojas faces a Class C violent felony count of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon, as well as tampering with physical evidence. Chautauqua County corrections officials confirm that Roldan-Pantojas is being held on $200,000 cash bail or $400,000 property bond, and that Fontanez-Walker was released because the charges he faces do not qualify for bail. The shooting incident in the 800 block of Prendergast Avenue resulted in the death of 35-year-old Jesus Batista-Perez. The investigation is ongoing.
3 people charged with possession of 178 grams of fentanyl following traffic stop
AVON, N.Y. – Three people are charged with felony drug possession after a traffic stop last Thursday. Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies made the stop on I-390 in the town of Avon. The driver, 49-year-old Charlene Williams of Bolivar, New York, and both passengers, 52-year-old Dwayne Motley, and 26-year-old...
Livingston County Sheriff make major drug arrest on I-390, Bolivar woman and two Olean men charged
INTERSTATE 390 – Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reports the arrest of two Cattaraugus County residents and one Allegany County Resident on felony drug charges following an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office. On August 18th, 2022 at about 7:30pm Deputy Jerry Pilkenton was assigned to the Sheriff’s Office Operation...
Formal Charges Filed In Fatal Drive-by Jamestown Shooting
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Formal charges have been filed in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting in Jamestown one week ago, with one suspect jailed and the other released from police custody due to the state’s bail reform law. Investigators with the Jamestown Police Department first...
Silver Creek man charged with criminal mischief after altercation
A Silver Creek man is facing a criminal mischief in the 4th degree after a report of an altercation on Lafayette Street in the the village of Silver Creek. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies arrested 52-year-old Christopher Domenico shortly after 4 this morning after an investigation into the incident. He was placed into custody and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Wanted Man Arrested Following Foot Pursuit In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted Jamestown man is accused of leading officers on a foot pursuit on the city’s westside. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department conducted a traffic stop on 41-year-old Justin Meacham’s vehicle in the area of Geneva Street and Livingston Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Kiantone man charged after crash in Poland
A Kiantone man is facing felony DWI and aggravated DWI after a one-vehicle crash on Quaint Road in the town of Poland shortly before 10 pm Thursday evening. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say that 33-year-old Andrew Baker was driving his vehicle when it into a ravine about 50 feet from the road. An investigation determined that he was allegedly operating the vehicle while intoxicated. Deputies arrested Baker, charging him with DWI (felony), aggravated DWI (BAC .18 percent or higher), moved from lane unsafely, failure to keep right, and speed not reasonable/prudent. Baker was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment. No injuries were reported.
Two Arrested After Probe into Larceny Complaint in Irving
An investigation into a larceny complaint in Irving led to two arrests on Sunday. Erie County Sheriff's deputies were at the Seneca One Stop store following up on the incident, when the two suspects in the theft arrived at the gas station. 27-year-old Jordan Coulon of Gowanda and 24-year-old Ayden Jimerson of Perrysburg were taken into custody. Deputies say a search of Coulon discovered two glass pipes containing a quantity of cocaine, an oxycodone pill, and two pressed heroin pills. At the same time, a search of the vehicle discovered approximately one-half of a gram of crack cocaine. Coulon was charged with a felony count of criminal possession of cocaine and three misdemeanor counts of petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property stemming with the larceny complaint. He is being held in the Erie County Holding Center pending his arraignment. Meanwhile, Jimerson was found to have a suspended driver's license and was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation. Deputies also discovered that Jimerson had an active felony warrant from the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office, which was for 3rd-degree grand larceny and trespassing. He was turned over to that agency.
Steuben County narcotics investigation leads to meth, fentanyl arrest
A man has been arrested on felony drug charges after a narcotics investigation in the town of Bath earlier this week, according to New York State Police.
Westfield Woman Accused of Threatening to Harm Someone in Irving
A Westfield woman is facing a charge of 2nd-degree harassment following an incident Wednesday night in Irving. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address on Routes 5 and 20 shortly after 9:00 PM and discovered that 35-year-old Michelle Balch allegedly threatened to harm another person, then fled the scene. Balch was later found and detained by Dunkirk Police. She was later arrested on the harassment charge, then released with tickets for Hanover Town Court.
Dunkirk man facing multiple charges after domestic dispute
A Dunkirk man is facing multiple charges after a domestic dispute on Lake Shore Drive West in Dunkirk early Sunday morning. Dunkirk Police say that 24-year-old Austin Burgess allegedly had thrown a female victim to the ground and attempted to choke her shortly before 1:00 AM, and then took the victim's phone when she attempted to dial 911. The victim then flagged down a police patrol car for assistance. Burgess is also accused of attempting to obstruct the investigation and allegedly resisted police when he was being taken into custody. After being booked and held pending arraignment, Police say Burgess attempted to tamper with the surveillance system. Charges against Burgess include criminal obstruction of breathing/blood circulation, obstructing governmental administration, 4th-degree criminal mischief, 3rd-degree criminal tampering, and harassment.
5 arrested in ATV theft operation in Springwater
SPRINGWATER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Five people from Rochester were arrested for an ATV theft operation in Livingston County. They’re accused of stealing an ATV and then crashing it, before trying to run from police. The incident happened Tuesday night around 6:00 p.m. in the town of Springwater. Deputies...
Police arrest Dunkirk man after domestic dispute
A domestic dispute on Ruggles Street led to the arrest of a Dunkirk man last Saturday. Dunkirk Police say that 41-year-old Carlos Vasquez-Ramirez had fled the scene on foot. Investigation determined that Vasquez-Ramirez had allegedly damaged property in the home and also threatened the victim with a knife. He is also being accused of having prevented the victim from calling 911 during the incident. An active order of protection was also found. Police located Vasquez-Ramirez a short time later. He's been charged with criminal contempt in the 1st degree, a class E felony, menacing second, and criminal mischief 4th and criminal mischief 4th-prevent request for emergency assistance.
Jamestown Police Make Four Arrests in Stowe Street Drug Bust
A drug bust Monday afternoon at an apartment on Jamestown's north side resulted in four arrests. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 27 Stowe Street at about 4:00 PM and located 23-year-old Jovian Maisonet, 18-year-old Jaquez Thomas, and two 17-year-old males inside the apartment. The four were allegedly found to be in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine, cocaine, items used for the packaging and distributions of drugs, a quantity of cash believed to be the proceeds of drug sales, and a switchblade knife.
