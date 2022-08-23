Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prepaid Gas Cards of $150 or Transit Cards of $50 Are AvailableCadrene HeslopChicago, IL
I-80 Repairs in Will County begin on 8/29Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
This unique Chicago license plate is the first of its kind and is being auctioned offKath LeeChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Museum of Science and Industry Free DaysLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in ChicagolandJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Report: Indiana crash that killed 3 happened during downpour
Hundreds of students and others gathered Sunday evening outside the university’s football stadium for a vigil in honor of the crash victims.
Illinois Restaurant Called America’s Absolute Best Place for Pizza
Like most kids, I ate the stuff growing up. My Nana worked as a waitress at a pizza place (Gino's) in Chicago and I would see how it got made. Just out of high school, I got a job at a pizza joint (Al & Leda's), and as an adult, I reviewed just about every pizza I could get my grubby mitts on.
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in Chicagoland
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is expanding once again throughout the greater Chicago area. (CHICAGO) It will soon be even easier to find a Freddy's near you in the Chicago area. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced in a press release the fast-casual restaurant known for their double steakburgers, shoestring french fries, and frozen custard will be opening six new locations in northern Illinois.
This Cattle Dog mix is looking for his forever home
This is Gumbo. He is an 8-month-old, 54-pound Cattle Dog mix who is as friendly as they come. This handsome boy is happy to snuggle on the couch or play a game of fetch at the park. He loves to be near his human’s side.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ValueWalk
$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks from Illinois: Just Seven Days Left to Apply for This Money
Several states and local governments are sending monetary help to residents in one form or another. Thus, it is important for residents to keep a tab on these programs and adhere to the deadlines. One such program in which the deadline is nearing is for certain residents of Illinois. Residents only have a week left to apply for the monthly stimulus checks from Illinois. Specifically, this program is for residents of Evanston, Illinois, and will offer $500 monthly payments to eligible residents.
wfft.com
Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in crash that killed three ISU students
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a weekend crash that ended in the death of three Indiana State University students and two more hurt. The crash happened in Riley, just east of Terre Haute. There were five people in the car. Killed in the crash were:
Elgin animal shelter taking 75 more beagles
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Elgin animal shelter that took in 100 beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility is opening its doors once again.The first leg of the rescue was such a success, the Anderson Humane Society tells our news partners at WBBM Radio. It plans to take in 75 more beagles.Earlier this month, CBS 2 reported 4,000 dogs were in need of rescue. Within 24-hours of taking the beagles in, all 100 had at least a temporary home. Most of those initial beagles are already in forever homes.Anderson Humane plans to take in the addition beagles in a couple weeks.
3 Chicago men charged in Dick’s Sporting Goods robbery in Northwest Indiana
The investigation is ongoing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Does this Geneva Hamburger restaurant live up to the hype
While visiting Geneva I wanted to try a restaurant that was on Chicago's Best. The name of that restaurant is The Burger Local in Geneva. This restaurant is known for their hamburgers obviously from their name.
Look: Deer rescued from window well at Illinois home
Firefighters in Illinois came to the rescue of a baby deer that fell into a home's basement window well and became trapped.
starvedrock.media
Rider From Mendota Dead After Route 6 Crash
A motorcyclist from Mendota is dead after a wreck at the intersection of Route 6 and Interstate 39. Thirty-three-year-old David Whitmore died at St. Margaret's Health-Peru. His motorcycle was hit at around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon by a pickup truck driven by 62-year-old Michael Ketter of La Salle. Ketter was fine...
Massive fire sweeps through building in downtown Mendota
MENDOTA, Ill. (CBS) -- An extra-alarm fire ripped through a building in Mendota, Illinois Monday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., firefighters rescued several people from the burning building in the 800 block of Main Street in the downtown area of Mendota, which is about 90 miles southwest of Chicago in LaSalle County. Eleven surrounding fire departments responded to the massive fire. The building was evacuated, and firefighters late Monday afternoon were making sure the fire would not spread. Witnesses said some people were taken to the hospital, but we do not know their conditions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City’s top 5 hot dogs — according to Chicagoans
CHICAGO — You suggested, you voted, you decided. Chicago is home to a generous number of hot dog stands, but of the 80+ submitted by our readers, five rose above the rest. Here are the city’s top five hot dogs in no particular order. Superdawg First opened in May of 1948, Superdawg still stands at […]
Mom shares video of last time her Belvidere sons, fiancé were seen alive
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Maddie Way, fiancée of Andrew Hintt and mother of their boys, Benjamin and Sebastian, has taken to TikTok to share her feelings after the three were murdered in Belvidere in December 2020. Way shared video from their home’s Ring doorbell camera late last week, showing Hintt and the boys returning for the […]
A New National Weather Service Report Predicts A Harsh Winter Is Coming This Year
While it’s still summer and the sun is out and blazing, we all know that winter is coming eventually. According to the National Weather Service, the Chicago area could see more precipitation than normal this upcoming winter. Yes, the NSW says that this winter could see more snow than last year. The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center conducted a “meteorological winter” report which is defined by the three-month stretch between December 1st and March 1st.
walls102.com
Fundraising efforts begin for Main Street fire families
MENDOTA – Those who wish to help the families displaced after the fire on Main Street in Mendota should consider donating to one of the funds set up to assist those in need. The Main Street Fire Fund has been established at First State Bank to help those who lost their residence. The City of Mendota and the Mendota Police Department has the Good Samaritan Fund available to accept cash donations as well. The police department does ask that no more clothing donations be dropped off at the station.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus 2022: Deadline to apply for $500 monthly direct check payments in just seven days
People living in the town of Evanston, Illinois, have just one week to apply for a monthly payment program that will give them $500 every month for a year. The program, titled the Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, will select 150 applicants from a lottery system and give them a monthly payment of $500 that will be loaded onto a prepaid debit card. Funding for the program is provided by $700,000 from the 2021 American Rescue Plan, in addition to funds from Northwestern University and the city of Evanston, according to a news release from the city.
PAWS Is Waiving Adoption Fees Saturday For ‘Clear The Shelters’ Day
On the tail of National Dog Day this Friday, the anti-cruelty shelter, PAWS, is celebrating with a ‘Clear the Shelters’ day with an adoption event! The city has been seeing an overwhelming overpopulation of animal shelters in the area, so the organization is waving fees to encourage adoption. The event is a nationally recognized event and is meant to help shelters find permanent homes for animals in need. The event allows people to adopt a pet with all fees waived this Saturday. The event goes from noon to 5 PM at The Anti-Cruelty Society, (Located at510 N. La Salle St.) or any of other its adoption locations.
thecentersquare.com
Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment in Illinois: $22.77 an hour
(The Center Square) – A nationwide survey says that renters in Illinois need salaries of $22 to $25 an hour to afford a modest two-bedroom apartment. The annual survey named Out of Reach is a joint venture of Housing Action Illinois and the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Median rents for two-bedroom apartments in Illinois increased nearly 18% between the first quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, the report said.
Comments / 0