kiwaradio.com
Sioux Falls Woman Injured In Little Rock Mishap
Little Rock, Iowa — A Sioux Falls woman was taken to the hospital as the result of a mishap in Little Rock Friday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 2:00 Friday afternoon, 80-year-old Erma Hayenga of Little Rock was driving a Yamaha golf cart northbound by the Town and Country Building in Little Rock, when her golf cart struck a portable power supply unit being used to power amusement rides for the Little Rock Corn Show. According to authorities, the impact of the golf cart striking the portable power supply caused the power supply to strike a pedestrian, 80-year-old Valera Kroese of Sioux Falls.
gowatertown.net
dakotanewsnow.com
Mother relives the loss of her daughter after her headstone is desecrated
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dealing with the loss of a loved one comes with struggles, but for one family from the small community of Ihlen, Minnesota they are now dealing with struggles they never could have imagined. Jodie Olsen received a call on Monday night that her...
dakotanewsnow.com
Jefferson dominates defending 11AAA State Champion Harrisburg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There are some new contenders for the 11AAA State Football Championship if the first week’s action is any indicator. The Jefferson Cavaliers put their hat in the mix with an impressive showing against the reigning champion Harrisburg Tigers on Saturday night, opening up a 37-point lead and never looking back in a 43-13 rout at Howard Wood Field.
amazingmadison.com
kiwaradio.com
Rock Rapids Man Inducted into Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame
Des Moines, Iowa — A Rock Rapids man has been honored for his contributions to 4H in Lyon County and the State of Iowa. According to Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Lyon County Youth Coordinator Jill Postma, Alvin Smidstra of Rock Rapids was inducted into the 2022 Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the 4-H Exhibits Building at the Iowa State Fair recently. Ninety-eight Iowa counties participated this year and selected 133 inductees for their outstanding service and dedication to 4-H. Inductees or their surviving family members were presented a certificate by the Iowa 4 H Foundation President, Julie McGonegle and State 4-H Program Leader, Debbie Nistler, as they were introduced on stage.
Local teen to compete in World Barefoot Championships
A member of the Catfish Bay Water Ski Team has qualified for the World Barefoot Championships, and she's barely a teenager.
dakotanewsnow.com
Man charged in downtown Sioux Falls homicide found guilty
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities report a man charged in a downtown Sioux Falls homicide has been found guilty of murder. A jury convicted Max Bolden on a first-degree murder charge in connection to the Oct. 26, 2019 death of 37-year-old Benjamin Donahue III. Prosecutors said Bolden fatally shot Donahue in a parking lot in the area of W. 10th Street and S. Main Avenue after a brief exchange. Bolden fled the area in a vehicle and ultimately fled South Dakota. Bolden wasn’t arrested until March of 2021 when authorities found him near Memphis.
KELOLAND TV
Water in gas tank; Circle K denies any liability
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update on a KELOLAND News investigation into Sturgis rally-goers who say they got water in their gas tank when they filled up in Sioux Falls. You’ll remember that the Duprees of Georgia filled up at a Circle K station on West 41st Street off Interstate 29 after a record five and a half inches of rain fell in the Sioux Falls area on Sunday, August 7.
KELOLAND TV
Dakota Vascular now performing outpatient surgeries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Procedures are now underway at a new private vascular practice in Sioux Falls. Four long-time local surgeons opened Dakota Vascular on August 1st and are now performing outpatient procedures at their new Sioux Falls facility. “As far as surgeries go, it’s the best one...
This Haunted Hotel Is So Close To Sioux Falls
Not to be confused with the hotel in Greece or Idaho Springs, Colorado, you will definitely want to be prepared for your stay at the historic Argo Hotel in Crofton, Nebraska. Because some say it's haunted!. Yes, haunted. Owner Frank Marsh says, "I'm more of a believer now. Some of...
dakotanewsnow.com
Minnehaha County Sheriffs announce a wanted person
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha Sheriffs are looking for a suspect they say is wanted for Witness Tampering. The 36-year-old suspect Cassandra Kay Grant is wanted for Witness Tampering according to a post by the Minnehaha Sheriff’s department. Grant is 5′6″ tall, weighs approximately 305 lbs, and has dark hair and light-colored eyes.
High school football is back
Friday night means high school football games on fields across South Dakota.
wnax.com
One Dead in McCook County Crash
One man died Thursday morning in a motorcycle-vehicle crash west of Humboldt. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 1998 Harley-Davidson FXDWG motorcycle was westbound on Interstate 90 in a construction zone when the motorcycle...
dakotanewsnow.com
FOOTBALL FRIDAY: Week 1 (8-26-22)
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s almost a full house of football on Friday’s throughout the Dakota News Now viewing area!. All seven classes of high school football were in action for the first time in South Dakota on Friday night while Iowa kicked off it’s season, and Football Friday has you covered with highlights from 14 games this week!
Should Sioux Falls Move to a Four-Day Week School Year?
Now that school is back in session for another year here in the Sioux Empire, I have a quick question for all the students, parents, and educators, can we please see a show of hands on who would be in favor of the Sioux Falls School District switching to a 4-day school week?
KELOLAND TV
How gas prices have changed in Sioux Falls in the last week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Stacker) — Gas prices continued their decline this week with regular gas hitting $3.87 per gallon on Thursday, according to AAA. Gas prices have declined for more than 70 consecutive days since hitting a record-high national average of $5.02 per gallon on June 14. Experts continue...
KELOLAND TV
SFPD: 1 injured in weekend assault
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating an early morning assault in a west-side parking lot that sent a person to the hospital. It happened just before 2 a.m. outside of Billy Frogs Bar & Grill on South Marion Road. The call first came in as a hit-and-run.
KELOLAND TV
66-year-old man killed in I-90 motorcycle crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officials have released more information on a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on I-90 near Humboldt. Investigators believe the motorcycle was going west in a construction zone when it crossed the center line and crashed into a car driving east. The 66-year-old motorcyclist was...
kelo.com
One man dead after fatal crash in Moody County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One man has died in a one-vehicle crash that was reported early Wednesday morning south of Colman. Authorities say that a Polaris Ranger ATV was eastbound on 237th Street when the vehicle left the roadway, entered the ditch, and came to rest against a barbed wire fence.
