UK's Micro Focus shares nearly double after Canada's OpenText agrees $6 billion takeover
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Shares of Micro Focus (MCRO.L) soared more than 90% on Friday after Canadian software company OpenText (OTEX.TO), agreed to buy the enterprise software maker in an all-cash deal valuing the British company at $6 billion including debt.
The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble
One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
Benzinga Before The Bell: Elon Musk's Demand For Broad Twitter Data Dismissed, Xiaomi Wants To Join EV Race, Bed Bath & Beyond Plans To Share Turnaround Strategy Next Week And Other Top Financial Stories Friday, August 26
CNBC reported that just when travel demand is rebounding, a lack of available aircraft is pushing up the cost airlines pay to rent planes. According to aviation advice business IBA Group, the rent on a new Boeing 737 Max increased by more than 20% between April 2020 and this July to reach $316,000 per month.
Why Embracer Group's Stock Is Down 13% This Week
Shares of video game company Embracer Group (OTC: THQQ.F), formerly known as THQ Nordic, have fallen dramatically this week. At 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence shows that the stock is down 13% since Friday's closing bell. A highly anticipated game title hit store shelves on Wednesday, but the release faced a tidal wave of critical reviews when reviewers' nondisclosure agreements expired on Monday morning.
protocol.com
Sony's PS5 price increase marks the end of an era
Hello and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Friday, we’re discussing Sony’s bombshell news yesterday that it’s raising the price of its PlayStation 5 in most markets to combat inflation and other economic pressures. Also: what to read, watch and play this weekend.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Will Pay A US$0.075 Dividend In Four Days
Readers hoping to buy Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, Pangaea Logistics Solutions investors that purchase the stock on or after the 31st of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of September.
Dollar General, Dollar Tree And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $9.39 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares gained 0.8% to $249.35 in after-hours trading.
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Rises Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.38% to 33,094.64 while the NASDAQ rose 1.23% to 12,584.52. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.93% to 4,179.10. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials...
Bull of the Day: Avis Budget Group (CAR)
Avis Budget Group (CAR) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. The company is a leading global provider of mobility solutions through its three most recognized brands — Avis, Budget and Zipcar.
Why Grab Stock Is Falling Today
Shares of Grab Holdings (NASDAQ: GRAB), a ride-sharing and food-delivery company, tumbled today after the company reported mixed results for its second quarter. While the company beat Wall Street's consensus top-line estimate, Grab's loss in the quarter was larger than expected. The company also issued gross merchandise volume (GMV) guidance...
Top Stock Reports for Bank of America, Toyota Motor & AT&T
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Bank of America Corporation (BAC), Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) and AT&T Inc. (T). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Why Bilibili, Baidu, and New Oriental Education Stocks Rallied This Week
Stocks of some of China's most popular companies continued to rally on Thursday, continuing several days of gains. A number of China-specific issues have weighed on that nation's stocks in recent months, among them crackdowns by regulators, its ongoing "zero-COVID" policy for fighting the pandemic, and the economic headwinds that have resulted from it. In light of all that, investors have been ready to latch onto any positive developments as a reason to buy shares in some of China's most beaten-down companies. A double-dose of good news this week provided the catalyst some of those investors were looking for.
What's in the Cards for Photronics' (PLAB) Q3 Earnings?
Photronics PLAB is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 30. Management expects third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues between $205 million and $215 million. Adjusted profit per share is expected to be 45-55 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $210 million, suggesting...
Crown Castle (CCI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Crown Castle (CCI) closed at $177.42, marking a +1.48% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Peloton, Bed Bath & Beyond, Nordstrom and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Bed Bath & Beyond – Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond surged 18% on a Wall Street Journal report that the retailer had secured new financing that would help boost its liquidity. Peloton – Shares jumped 20.36% after news that...
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed at $47.76, marking a +1.21% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.12%...
Dell fans slowdown fears with weak revenue forecast
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc (DELL.N) joined rivals in predicting a slowdown as runaway inflation and the darkening economic outlook prompt consumers and businesses to tighten their purse strings, sending its shares down 8% in extended trading on Thursday.
Why Chindata Stock Topped the Market on Thursday
China-based specialty tech company Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ: CD) did better than many of its American counterparts on Friday. The data center operator's shares rose by over 2% to eclipse the gain of the S&P 500 index, thanks to an estimates-beating quarter it reported that morning. So what. Chindata published...
investing.com
Amazon not expected to bid for Electronic Arts, says CNBC
(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc is not expected to bid for videogame publisher Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA), CNBC reported on Friday, citing sources. EA shares jumped 8% in premarket trading after USA Today reported earlier Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) would announce an offer today for the "FIFA" and "Apex Legends" owner. Amazon and EA...
FIFA・
Covenant Logistics (CVLG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Covenant Logistics (CVLG) closed the most recent trading day at $33.04, moving +1.57% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.41% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the truckload...
