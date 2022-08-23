Readers hoping to buy Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, Pangaea Logistics Solutions investors that purchase the stock on or after the 31st of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of September.

