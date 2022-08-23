🦖GIVEAWAY 🦕 Jurassic Quest is Coming to Summit County Fairgrounds!

Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found In This Ohio DinerTravel MavenParma, OH
Maple Heights Hold Special Meeting Regarding Road Re-pavement: Citizens Speak Out Legislation Pass 5:2Brown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Wadsworth Pickle Palooza is the best “dill” in town
Pickle Palooza, the next Main Street Wadsworth downtown event, is the biggest “dill” in town. The family-friend event will be held Sept. 1 from 5:30-8:30 p.m., with pickleball, a “Find the Pickle” scavenger hunt, a strolling pickle for photo ops, and several pickle vendors. The Wadsworth...
coolcleveland.com
Akron Pizzafest Celebrates Third Year at Lock 3
Who doesn’t love pizza? College students would probably die without it. (Ever been to a small college town and seen that every other business is a pizza shop?) For three days, you can stop by downtown Akron’s Lock 3 where Akron Pizzafest will be hosting its 3rd annual event, and try pizzas from a bunch of local vendors, either full pies or slices if you’d like to do a comparison thing, and find your favorite Whether you like vegetables, sausage, anchovies or even something more exotic, it’ll probably be offered somewhere.
weeklyvillager.com
All’s Fair In…Maybe Not
Well, it is “Fair Time”, and any number of things go on there, except…. I always try to get to at least one fair as Summer winds down–Portage, Geauga, Lorain, State, whatever. Each fair has something about it, a story of how it got to be what it is, when it is, all that. Portage, for instance, has the “Portage County Randolph Fair” and to our west we have the “Lorain County Wellington Fair”. {My favorite, because I grew up in it.} This is at least partly because each of these locations–Randolph, Wellington–had their own , independent fairs, separate from the county fairs, held in the county seats–Ravenna, Elyria–and folks could go to either, or both the independent or the county whoop-ti-doo. That lasted until the state agricultural society announced that it would only support county fairs, AND the value of the real estate tied up in fairgrounds in the given county seats exceeded the revenue produced by its use for, actually, only a few days a year. So, the two entities–county and independent– were combined, to ensure the financial backing and to make winners ( in 4-H and such) eligible to move on to state competition, should they choose to do that (Of course, they can often move on anyway, if they just pay the entrance fee.). Other independent fairs mostly slowly died out unless they had some very strong backing from somewhere and/or a fabled history which lived on in one form or another. And, of course, there are still plenty of local celebrations of one sort or another, highlighting a local product, history, event or personality. Which brings me to item # 1.
Farm and Dairy
Log Cabin Days set for Sept. 16 and 17
LOUDONVILLE, Ohio — Shorter days, cooler temperatures and sweet apple cider usher in the fall season, and with it Log Cabin Days at Hochstetler Log Homes, Sept. 16 and 17. One of the highlights of the event will be the log home tour, where visitors are able to go through up to eight log homes. This self-guided tour is available for a small donation which supports the American Cancer Society.
hudson.oh.us
Crusin' The Chapel
Ity Chapel present the annual Cruisin' the Chapel classic car show. Bring the family and enjoy hundreds of classic cars, motorcycles, food trucks, fresh coffee, free ice cream, a 50/50 raffle, DJ Cadillac Mike, and live music from Ricky and the Rockets! Registration and information can be found at ccchapel.com/events. For more information, contact Mark Lile at mark.lile@ccchapel.com.
How Michael Stanley Band conquered Blossom Music Center 40 years ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio – On Aug. 17, 1976, the Michael Stanley Band made its debut at Blossom Music Center with a modest set opening for Loggins and Messina. It was only the beginning. MSB would put together the most impressive resume in the history of the Cuyahoga Falls venue, playing...
Farm and Dairy
Ranch home on 6+ acres, shop, mostly wooded, and misc.
Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. Location: 10037 FALLS SPRING RD. NW, DUNDEE, OH 44624. From I-77 in Strasburg take SR-250 west for 3.8 miles, then turn left at Y to stay on US-250, in approx. 1 mile turn left onto SR-93, and in half a mile turn left onto Falls Spring Rd. NW to auction location. Watch for KIKO signs.
northeastohioparent.com
Kayembe Update From Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
It’s been a busy summer for Kayembe, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo‘s baby gorilla! At almost 10 months old and weighing in at a little over 16 pounds, he’s becoming more independent and showing interest in solid foods. Watch this video for an adorable update on his growth and development.
Farm and Dairy
ONLINE 1930 Model A, coins, guns, mowers, tools, antiques, toys, and misc.
Pick Up Location: Massillon, Ohio 44647 (address will be on. Pick Up Date: Wednesday, Sept. 7th from 12 noon to 4:00 p.m. Partial List: 1930 model A coupe, runs good; misc. model A parts; Murray riding mower, 30’’deck; (2) long guns, Stevens 12ga sxs, Marlin 410; (4) hand guns, Titan 25ca, H&R 22 LR, Titan 38spec, Beretta 22 LR; buffalo nickles; wheat pennies; silver certificates; Kennedy halves; vintage metal toys; good variety of misc shop tools; vintage wooden work bench; antique furniture; hand tools; & much more with over 100 lots.
Norton's first Chipotle Mexican Grill to open this week
NORTON, Ohio — Norton residents won't have to travel towns over anymore to quench their Chipotle craving!. This Friday, August 26, the popular burrito chain Chipotle Mexican Grill will open it's first location in the City of Norton. The restaurant will be located at 4169 S Cleveland Massillon Rd.
Area’s past comes to life in old photos
BRUNSWICK, Ohio – When John Buchanan Sr. returned from serving in the Air Force during WWII, he wanted to continue his love of flying. He went into the service to learn to fly, so it was a lifelong dream that didn’t fade after he returned, but buying or renting a plane wasn’t a possibility.
8 one-tank trips with spectacular fall foliage near Ohio | Stay at these top-rated VRBO rentals
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Perhaps the best thing about changing seasons is seeing the trees “catch fire” in vibrant reds, oranges and golds. Autumn is the perfect time for a Sunday drive or maybe even a weekend (or weekdays) adventure chasing fall color. With gas prices still elevated, we’ve researched one-tank trips to view the changing leaves. We’ve added local VRBO lodging rentals so you can relax when you’re there. Plan now to collect memories and Instagram photos before the VRBOs book during the peak season.
Farm and Dairy
Fall consignment auction. Tractors, lawn equipment, skid loaders, combines, truck, trailers and more.
Located 6 miles North of Carrollton on State Route 9/Kensington Rd. Tractors – Lawn Tractors – Skid Loaders – Combines – Trucks – Trailers: Kubota L3240 HST w/ LA724 Loader, Kubota BX2200, Kubota BX1870 w/ 54” Mower Deck, JD 5055E, JD 1025 w/ H120 Loader & 60” Mower Deck, JD 4010 Diesel w/ Canopy, JD 2010-Non Runner, JD 2020, JD 302, Case 530, IH 240 Utility-for parts, Farmall F-12, McCormick 434, Allis Chalmers CA with older restoration, AC D17, Ford 9N w/ Sherman Trans., Ferguson TO-30, Hustler Fast Track 42” Mower, Cub Cadet Enforcer Mower, Sears Lawn Mower, New Holland LX865 Turbo Skid Loader, Bobcat 371 Skid Loader, Case IH 1680 Combine, Case IH 1660 Combine w/ Cummins Engine, Case IH 1660 Combine w/ Mud Hog, John Deere 7720 Turbo Combine, John Deere 444 4X Wide Corn Head, JD 220 Grain Head, New EZ Trail 680 Head Cart, 2006 Mack CL733 Day Cab 400K Mi, Cummins IXX565, 18 Speed, West Line 65K Winch, Hyd Drive Truck, 2005 Peterbilt Tri Axle Dump w/ 17’ Bed, C13 Cat, Air Latch Tail Gate & Coal chute, Gooseneck Livestock/Horse Trailer, 24’ Pintle Hitch Triaxle Trailer w/ Ramps, 12’ Hydraulic lift Trailer, 4×8 Trailer Frame. Equipment: (2) 16’ Flatbeds for Hay Wagons, Steel Flatbed Hay Wagon on JD Gear, New Holland 258 Dolly Wheel Rake, New Holland 256 Rake, JD Roll-a-Bar Rake, MF 3pt. Roll-A-Bar Rake, Sitrex MX10 Wheel Rake, 3pt. 2x Tedder. Double Rake Hitch, New Econo-Wrap EQ-450A Wrapper, 3pt Farmland Wrapper, Gehl 2480 Round Baler, New Stoltzfus 10 Bale Wagon, NH 479 Haybine, Case IH SMX91 Haybine same as NH 1465, Vicon 9’ 3pt. Disc Mower, Tar River Hyd Lift Drum Mower, New QA Bale Spear, 3pt. Bale Carrier, Great Plains 1006NT 10’ No till Grain Drill, JD Vanbrunt F145 12X7 Grain Drill, White 4x Planter, JD 2X Planter, JD 4X Plow, Oliver 3×14” 3pt. Plow, 2x 3pt Plow, Case 2X Trailer Plow, Kent 9X Disc Chisel, KW 590 9X Disc Chisel, IH 153 6 Row Cultivator, Case Transport Disc, Reminlinger Spike Harrow, 2 Section Spring Tooth Harrow, Reminlinger Disc Attachment Levelers, JD Rotary Hoe, Brillion 12’ Cultimulcher, 4’ Packer Pup, JD 7X 3pt. Chisel Plow, King Kutter 3pt Disc, Big 12 600 BU Grain Cart, J&M 250 Gravity Wagon, EZ Flow 300 Gravity Wagon, Killbro 350 w/ Killbro 10T Gear, Parker Gravity Wagon w/ JD Running Gear, M&W 2 Compartment Gravity Wagon, McCurdy 250 Gravity Wagon on Kory Gear w/ Poly Auger, Other Gravity Wagon, McCurdy Gravity Box, J&M Gravity Box, New Idea 325 2x Corn Picker, GSI Bin Dryer Fan, Owatonna 83 Grinder Mixer, New Lowrey 60” Rototiller, New Tar River TXG-060 Rototiler, New Tar River YCT-082 Rototiller, New JCT Skid Loader Rototiller, New QA 66” Material Bucket, New QA 76” Rock Bucket, New QA 72” Rock Bucket, Kubota 48” Pin on Bucket, New Tar River BFM-105 5’ Finish Mower, WAC GM-RD60 Finish Mower, County Line TSC 7’ Finish Mower, AW I372B Finish Mower, 10’ QA Snow Push Like New, Front Blade fits Farmall Super C Tractor, Pallet Forks, Hyd. Adjust Pallet Forks, 3pt. Fork Lift, Pull Type Spin Spreader/Seeder, Rubber Tire Manure Scraper, New Fork Extensions, Long 3pt Backhoe, IH2350 Loader fits 86 series tractors, VersaTrac 6100 Self Propelled Sprayer, Century 300 Sprayer Tank on cart, 15’ Batwing Brush Hog, AC 5’ Pull Type Brush Hog, Woods M5 5’ Brush Hog, Bush Hog 6’ 3pt Aerator, New QA Swivel Hyd Dozer Blade, New 3pt Industrias America 8’ HD Blade, HD Woods 6’ 3pt Blade, Misc.: 20,000# Electric Winch, Fransgard 3pt. PTO Winch, Farmall Spoke Wheels on Rubber,18.4-34 Firestone Snap Couple Duals, 18.4-38 Firestone Radial T-Rail Duals, 18.4-38 9 Bolt Duals, Tarp Bows for Wagon, JD 37 Snow Blower, 6’ Box Blade w/ Scarifier teeth, 3pt. Slip Scoop, (2) Aluminum Hog Feeders, Cattle Head Gate, Several Boom Poles, 5th Wheel Hitches, JD Wide Front for Utility Tractors, JD 9 Bolt Hubs, (6) JD 100# Weights, JD Rear Wheel Weights, IH 100# Suitcase Weights, Ford 100# Suitcase Weights, Farmall Hitch fits H-560, (50) 1 1/8” Square Disc Blades, chain saws, pressure washers, 12”-18”-24” Steel Culvert Pipe Various Lengths 20-40’, Backhoe Buckets 10”, 12”, 20”, 24”, Quick Attach Make Up Plates, Skid Steer Receiver Hitches, Kelley MFG 3pt Log Splitter, Log Splitter w/ Wisconsin Engine, Danuser 3pt. Post Hole Digger, Cat II Quick Hitch, 80- 4×7 Fence Post, 4×6 Chicken House, 6×8 Chicken House, Garden Shed, Run In Sheds and Back Yard Barns. ** New 40’ Storage Container, Hoop Barns Various Sizes, Tool Boxes, driveway gates, skid loader attachments- watch next ad for listing as we unpack the container ** We are expecting a semi load of fence post.
4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron Area
If you're craving some mouthwatering barbecue, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for delicious ribs with tender meat that falls right off the bone, you can't go wrong with this local favorite in Cuyahoga Falls. In addition to ribs, they have great pulled pork sandwiches, brisket, and wings. As for sides, customers can't get enough of their cornbread, collard greens, and mac & cheese.
medinacountylife.com
Largest Gift of Land in Park District’s History Donated by Westfield Resident
Medina County Park District (MCPD) is pleased to announce the largest gift of property in its 57-year history: 203 acres located in Westfield Center and Westfield Township. It was recently donated by Diane (Dedee) O'Neil. The property includes rich natural resources such as native wildflower meadows, beautiful woods, and a fishing pond. The preservation of this property is ecologically significant because it protects a portion of Camel Creek and a variety of flora and fauna.
Farm and Dairy
Brick bi-level home, 2016 Audi, 2017 Kia Soul, and misc.
Brick Bi-Level * 5 Bedroom * 2 Bath * 2,350 Sq. Ft. Uniontown – North Canton Schools – Stark Co. Directions: From Cleveland Ave. NW go east on Brouse St. and north on Happy Ave. to Auction. Excellent Investment Opportunity!. Brick bi-level home, well located in rural Uniontown...
Here’s where Chipotle is opening a new store in Northeast Ohio
The restaurant will be open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Clear the Shelters 2022: Cleveland APL to waive adoption fees on Saturday
CLEVELAND — Are you looking for a new pet?. The Cleveland Animal Protective League (APL) is waiving adoption fees on all adult dogs and cats Saturday to help with the Clear the Shelters campaign. 3News will be live Saturday during our morning show GO! at the Cleveland Animal Protective...
How a new program at Akron Canton Airport is helping those with disabilities
There is a new program at Akron-Canton Airport that may make travel easier for those with hidden disabilities.
