The top wind and solar developers plan to build a collective 92,105 MW of capacity in the U.S. through 2026. The figure—roughly the same from the first quarter of this year—is limited to projects with reported in-service years. Of the total, developers have 51,172 MW in planned solar projects and 40,933 MW in planned wind projects, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. At the end of 2021, the top developers had a project pipeline of 76.9 GW.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO