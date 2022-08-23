Governor Lamont Highlights Study Ranking Connecticut as the State With the Nation’s Best Community College System, Encourages Potential Students To Enroll Before Fall Semester Begins Next Week

Read full article on original website
ct.gov
Governor Lamont Applauds U.S. News & World Report Study Ranking Connecticut Among the Best States for Gender Equality
(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today is applauding the release of a study from U.S. News & World Report ranking Connecticut as one of the best states in the country for gender equality. The governor said that this issue has been a key priority for his administration, particularly when it comes to ensuring equal access to economic opportunities.
ct.gov
Governor Lamont Announces U.S. Department of Agriculture Designates New London and Windham Counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas Due to Drought
Hartford, Middlesex, and Tolland Counties Designated as Contiguous Counties; Farmers in Approved Areas are Eligible for Apply for Emergency Loans Due to Production Losses. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has received notification from U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Thomas J. Vilsack that New London and Windham counties have been designed by the federal agency as primary natural disaster areas due to the recent drought. Additionally, Hartford, Middlesex, and Tolland counties have been designated as contiguous counties under the declaration.
