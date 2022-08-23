Governor Lamont Highlights Study Ranking Connecticut as the State With the Nation’s Best Community College System, Encourages Potential Students To Enroll Before Fall Semester Begins Next Week

Hartford, Middlesex, and Tolland Counties Designated as Contiguous Counties; Farmers in Approved Areas are Eligible for Apply for Emergency Loans Due to Production Losses. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has received notification from U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Thomas J. Vilsack that New London and Windham counties have been designed by the federal agency as primary natural disaster areas due to the recent drought. Additionally, Hartford, Middlesex, and Tolland counties have been designated as contiguous counties under the declaration.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO