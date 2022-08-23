Read full article on original website
ieefa.org
Turkish conglomerate to invest $2 billion in renewable energy projects
Kalyon Holding is looking to expand its investments in the renewable energy sector in the coming period, part of one of Türkiye’s top conglomerates’ bid to increase its engagement in clean energy, its chairperson said Tuesday. Engaged in the construction, energy and aviation industries, Kalyon Holding will...
ieefa.org
Developers planning 92GW of new wind, solar in U.S. through 2026
The top wind and solar developers plan to build a collective 92,105 MW of capacity in the U.S. through 2026. The figure—roughly the same from the first quarter of this year—is limited to projects with reported in-service years. Of the total, developers have 51,172 MW in planned solar projects and 40,933 MW in planned wind projects, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. At the end of 2021, the top developers had a project pipeline of 76.9 GW.
ieefa.org
Colombian brewer Bavaria to make green beer with new solar PPA
Latin American utility group Enel Colombia has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) to offload some of the output from the 486.7-MW (direct current) Guayepo I & II solar farm it recently started building in the Colombian department of Atlantico. The off-taker is Colombian brewery Bavaria SA, which seeks to...
ieefa.org
Minnesota regulators okay state’s largest hybrid wind, solar project
The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission this week approved site permits and related transmission routes for the Big Bend Wind and Red Rock Solar projects in southwest Minnesota. It will be the state’s largest hybrid renewable energy project. When complete the sites will produce about 300 megawatts of windpower and...
ieefa.org
World’s largest building integrated PV project completed in China
The “world’s largest” building integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) project has been completed in China using Sungrow inverters. Hefei, China-based Sungrow supplied its inverters for the 120MW BIPV project located in the Chinese province of Jiangxi. Located on the rooftop of a ceramic production facility, the system consists of 11 individual rooftops which covers an area of 665,000 square meters and will supply the facility with 100% renewable electricity.
