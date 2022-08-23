ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

Lil Baby's Artist Dirty Tay Arrested, Suspected Of Shooting 3-Year-Old In Head

One of Lil Baby’s music artists was recently arrested after allegedly shooting a 3-year-old in the head earlier this month, Radar has confirmed.Kentavious Wright – better known as a Dirty Tay – was arrested on Friday and charged with aggravated assault, attempted murder, cruelty to children and numerous other gang-related charges after allegedly shooting into a vehicle at a traffic light in Atlanta, Georgia on August 3.According to Dajuan Jewell, the 3-year-old victim’s father, he had left a barbershop with his children when a “car driving erratically” pulled up beside him and opened fire into the vehicle.One bullet struck Javon...
Rolling Stone

Snoop Dogg Wants Out of Lawsuit Linked to Drakeo the Ruler’s Fatal Stabbing

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg is asking a Los Angeles judge to reject a lawsuit claiming his company bears liability in the fatal backstage stabbing of fellow rapper Drakeo the Ruler at the “Once Upon a Time in L.A.” music festival last December. In new court filings obtained by Rolling Stone, a lawyer representing both Snoop Dogg’s LLC and Bobby Dee Presents says that his clients – who helped promote the festival – should be cut loose from the negligence lawsuit filed by Drakeo’s brother Devante Caldwell last February or, at the very least, taken off the...
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon Reveals Ex-GF Brittany Bell Is Pregnant With His10th Child

Nick Cannon is just about ready to welcome baby #10. The television host and actor shared the news on Instagram, revealing that his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell, is currently expecting their child. TMZ reports that she appears to be in her third trimester, and the two will likely be welcoming their child soon.
rolling out

Witness reportedly threatened in Young Thug’s RICO case

A witness in the highly charged criminal case against Young Thug and Gunna has been threatened, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office in Atlanta revealed. District Attorney Fani Willis told WSB-TV that her office discovered that part of a witness’ testimony was leaked and then posted on social media. Now, the lives of the witness and his or her children have been imperiled.
Vibe

Young Thug Sued Over Cancelled Atlanta Concert

Young Thug is being sued for failing to pay back a concert organizer over a canceled June 18 concert due to his felony racketeering charges.  According to Billboard, the A-1 Concert Entertainment lawsuit filed last week claims Thug and his company, YSL Touring LLC, were allegedly paid $150,000 to secure his performance at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. More from VIBE.comYoung Thug Hit With New Charges, Including Possession Of A Machine GunLil Baby Liberates Himself In Amazon Prime Teaser For 'Untrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby'Calvin Harris Enlists Hip-Hop And R&B Royalty For 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2' Album A-1 owner A’lencio Graham claims...
rolling out

Diddy and Jermaine Dupri are finally going to battle

Music moguls Diddy and Jermaine Dupri have finally agreed to a matchup of their musical catalogs after months of trading insults. Diddy, the Bad Boy label founder, 52, and Dupri, the genius behind So So Def, 49, both became titans of urban and pop music during the golden age of hip hop in the 1990s. They have agreed to meet up in Atlanta for a sonic showdown.
