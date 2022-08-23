Read full article on original website
Nappy Roots Rapper Fish Scales Was Kidnapped & Shot In Atlanta Last Night
On Wednesday, August 17, Nappy Roots' member Fish Scales (Melvin Adams) was shot after an attempted robbery, while he was closing the brewery they own in Atlanta, GA on Northside Drive. The music group made a post on their official Instagram today, updating fans that their colleague suffered a leg...
Lil Baby's Artist Dirty Tay Arrested, Suspected Of Shooting 3-Year-Old In Head
One of Lil Baby’s music artists was recently arrested after allegedly shooting a 3-year-old in the head earlier this month, Radar has confirmed.Kentavious Wright – better known as a Dirty Tay – was arrested on Friday and charged with aggravated assault, attempted murder, cruelty to children and numerous other gang-related charges after allegedly shooting into a vehicle at a traffic light in Atlanta, Georgia on August 3.According to Dajuan Jewell, the 3-year-old victim’s father, he had left a barbershop with his children when a “car driving erratically” pulled up beside him and opened fire into the vehicle.One bullet struck Javon...
Baby On Board!: Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Deplane A Private Jet With Their Baby Boy
The family's arrival in Los Angeles came just ahead of news that authorities have charged A$AP Rocky for his alleged connection to a November 2021 shooting.
Trey Songz: Woman Claims She Was Offered $200K Bribe To Paint Singer As ‘Next R. Kelly’
Miami, FL – Trey Songz is currently facing a number of sexual assault allegations, but one woman has come forward with claims she was offered a $200,000 to paint the singer as the “next R. Kelly.”. According to TMZ, Mariah Thielen testified in a recent court hearing she...
Snoop Dogg Wants Out of Lawsuit Linked to Drakeo the Ruler’s Fatal Stabbing
Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg is asking a Los Angeles judge to reject a lawsuit claiming his company bears liability in the fatal backstage stabbing of fellow rapper Drakeo the Ruler at the “Once Upon a Time in L.A.” music festival last December. In new court filings obtained by Rolling Stone, a lawyer representing both Snoop Dogg’s LLC and Bobby Dee Presents says that his clients – who helped promote the festival – should be cut loose from the negligence lawsuit filed by Drakeo’s brother Devante Caldwell last February or, at the very least, taken off the...
2 Chainz Settles With Pablo Escobar Estate & Looks To Grow Esco Restaurant Chain
Grammy Award-winning rapper 2 Chainz is ready to expand his Esco eatery empire with Atlanta entrepreneur Mychel “Snoop” Dillard. The pair recently settled their two-year legal battle with the estate of late drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, resolving a $10 million trademark lawsuit for a reported $15,000. And now, the brand signed on its first franchisee, […]
Nick Cannon Reveals Ex-GF Brittany Bell Is Pregnant With His10th Child
Nick Cannon is just about ready to welcome baby #10. The television host and actor shared the news on Instagram, revealing that his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell, is currently expecting their child. TMZ reports that she appears to be in her third trimester, and the two will likely be welcoming their child soon.
Witness reportedly threatened in Young Thug’s RICO case
A witness in the highly charged criminal case against Young Thug and Gunna has been threatened, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office in Atlanta revealed. District Attorney Fani Willis told WSB-TV that her office discovered that part of a witness’ testimony was leaked and then posted on social media. Now, the lives of the witness and his or her children have been imperiled.
Nick Cannon expecting ninth baby, third with Brittany Bell
Television host and rapper Nick Cannon announced that he would be adding a ninth baby to his family.
Young Thug and Gunna speak to each other for first time since arrest
Atlanta rappers Young Thug and Gunna have been locked up since May for RICO charges, and it’s been that long since the two have been able to speak to each other. On Aug. 18, Thug and Gunna appeared in court via satellite for a pre-trial hearing for their upcoming RICO trial and were able to embrace each other.
Young Thug Sued Over Cancelled Atlanta Concert
Young Thug is being sued for failing to pay back a concert organizer over a canceled June 18 concert due to his felony racketeering charges. According to Billboard, the A-1 Concert Entertainment lawsuit filed last week claims Thug and his company, YSL Touring LLC, were allegedly paid $150,000 to secure his performance at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. More from VIBE.comYoung Thug Hit With New Charges, Including Possession Of A Machine GunLil Baby Liberates Himself In Amazon Prime Teaser For 'Untrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby'Calvin Harris Enlists Hip-Hop And R&B Royalty For 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2' Album A-1 owner A’lencio Graham claims...
Diddy and Jermaine Dupri are finally going to battle
Music moguls Diddy and Jermaine Dupri have finally agreed to a matchup of their musical catalogs after months of trading insults. Diddy, the Bad Boy label founder, 52, and Dupri, the genius behind So So Def, 49, both became titans of urban and pop music during the golden age of hip hop in the 1990s. They have agreed to meet up in Atlanta for a sonic showdown.
