Snoop Dogg is asking a Los Angeles judge to reject a lawsuit claiming his company bears liability in the fatal backstage stabbing of fellow rapper Drakeo the Ruler at the "Once Upon a Time in L.A." music festival last December. In new court filings obtained by Rolling Stone, a lawyer representing both Snoop Dogg's LLC and Bobby Dee Presents says that his clients – who helped promote the festival – should be cut loose from the negligence lawsuit filed by Drakeo's brother Devante Caldwell last February or, at the very least, taken off the...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 DAYS AGO