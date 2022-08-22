Read full article on original website
coinjournal.net
Solana maintains stability, but price recovery remains subdued by the outlook
Solana blockchain has been touted as an Ethereum killer, but frequent hacks are a concern. Price recovery will be determined by the overall crypto sentiment. Solana SOL/USD was trading back to the $26 bottom that was hit in mid-June. The token trades at $35.5, but the price seems to have stabilized in a market correction. SOL has been at the same price level for the last 5 days. The token’s monthly high is at $47.
coinjournal.net
Coinbase introduces liquid staking token ahead of the Ethereum Merge
Crypto exchange Coinbase has launched Ethereum liquid staking token ahead of Ethereum’s migration to a proof of stake protocol. Coinbase, one of the leading crypto exchanges in the world, announced via a tweet on Wednesday, August 24th, that it has launched its liquid staking token called, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH).
coinjournal.net
Coinbase plans to cut costs and is engaged with regulators, says the CEO
Coinbase has been negatively affected by the ongoing bear market, and the exchange plans to cut costs. Coinbase’s CEO Brian Armstrong told CNBC’s Kate Rooney in an interview on Tuesday that the cryptocurrency exchange plans to cut costs. The company’s shares are down by more than 70% as the crypto winter continues to affect its operations.
coinjournal.net
ADA is up by 3% today as the Cardano community prepares for the Vasil upgrade
The cryptocurrency market could end the week in a bearish tone but ADA is outperforming the other major coins. ADA, the native token of the Cardano blockchain, is the best performer amongst the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap. ADA has added more than 3% to its value, outperforming the broader market in the process.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just eight days
Supplemental Security Income recipients only have to wait for a little over a week before they receive the first half of their $1,682 payments next month. Eligible recipients for this benefit will receive their first $841 payment on Sept. 1 and their second payment on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling a total of $1,682 for the month. Eligible couples will also receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, meaning someone who lives with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provides necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 next month, according to the Social Security Administration.
Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes
Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
coinjournal.net
NearPay announces the launch of its virtual crypto cards and wallet apps
NearPay has launched its virtual cryptocurrency cards and its wallet apps available for both iOS and Android devices. NearPay, a crypto finance protocol, announced on Friday, August 26th, that it has officially launched virtual crypto cards and its Wallet for iOS and Android to bring the modern digital banking experience to the world of crypto.
coinjournal.net
Former SEC Chair Jay Clayton joins crypto VC Electric Capital as an advisor
Ex-SEC Chair Jay Clayton, who left the US securities watchdog in December 2020, joins Electric Capital as an advisor. Electric Capital has also tapped Kevin Warsh, a former Federel Reserve Board of Governors member and Meta Platforms’ Pratiti Raychoudhury. Crypto is seeing a new trend with these kind of...
coinjournal.net
Ethereum developers confirm Merge dates
Ethereum’s Merge is expected in September, with the Bellatrix upgrade on 6 September and Paris upgrade between 10-20 September. The Merge is billed as a potential bullish trigger for the broader crypto market. Ethereum’s long-awaited transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) via the Merge is fast approaching.
coinjournal.net
Three undervalued NFTs to buy now
An old saying in investment cycles is that the best time to buy is when there is blood in the streets. That’s because you get assets at massive discounts and can gain a lot once the markets start moving. At the moment, the entire cryptocurrency market is in this situation.
coinjournal.net
Crypto is not a get-rich-quick scheme, says Finblox’s CEO
The CEO of Finblox believes that cryptocurrency is not a get-rich-quick asset class and provides value to investors in the long run. The co-founder and CEO of Finblox, Peter Hoang, told Business Insider in a recent interview that people shouldn’t consider cryptocurrency to be a get-rich-quick asset class. Finblox...
coinjournal.net
NEXO is up by more than 18% on Wednesday: Here’s why
NEXO is the best-performing cryptocurrency among the top 100 coins and tokens in the last 24 hours. NEXO, the native token of the Nexo platform, is the best performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap today. The coin has added more than 18% to its value so far today, outperforming the broader crypto market.
coinjournal.net
Top Cheap Cryptocurrencies that can easily 10x your money
Bitcoin continues consolidating around the $21k level, and selling volumes are dropping. It is an indicator that the bottom could be in, and what could follow is a steady rise over time before another blow-off top at some point in the future. However, for someone looking for mega gains in the next bull run, Bitcoin may not be the most ideal.
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin price drops below $21k as markets react to Powell’s inflation remarks
Bitcoin price fell sharply on Friday to break below $21,000 following remarks by Jerome Powell. The downside followed a similar reaction on Wall Street, with S&P 500 falling 2%. Powell said in his Jackson Hole speech that the Fed would remain aggressive till the “job is done.”. Bitcoin (BTC/USD)...
coinjournal.net
Planetarium Labs announces the launch of an NFT project for its Nine Chronicles
Planetarium Labs has revealed that its new NFT project will see cats take their rightful place at the center of the Nine Chronicles universe. Planetarium Labs, the community-driven Web3 game company, announced the launch of its new NFT project on Tuesday, August 23rd. The new PFP NFT series called D:CC...
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin metric suggests where BTC price could trade next
Bitcoin flows from spot exchanges to derivative exchanges suggest a potential short term bullish flip for BTC price,. However, BTC remains in bear market owing to flows to spot exchanges. CryptoQuant Senior Analyst Julio Moreno shared the outlook on Thursday. Bitcoin remains in a bear market as price struggles to...
coinjournal.net
Binance says it froze Baking Bad account after law enforcement request
Binance said it had frozen the account in response to a law enforcement request. Baking Bad claims it’s been unable to contact the said law enforcement and doubts if there’s such a request. Binance has responded to accusations of freezing a major client’s account, with $1 million in...
How a Major COVID Relapse Could Soon Hit America—and the World
Federal COVID funding is beginning to run out in the U.S. As the once-extensive government investment in vaccines, therapies and testing vanishes, epidemiologists are bracing for a major shakeup in—some would say “collapse of”—critical efforts to contain the SARS-CoV-2 virus.Vaccine initiatives could suffer the biggest blow. With the impending end of government funding, Americans would have to start paying for their own COVID shots—a disincentive that could further suppress the country’s middling vaccination uptake, currently plateaued at 67 percent “fully” vaccinated, usually with two doses of a messenger-RNA vaccine.Another likely victim is COVAX, the international vaccine consortium that buys jabs...
