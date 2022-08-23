Read full article on original website
Authorities say they’ve located mother of baby found at MSP
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – Authorities say they have located the mother of an infant girl who was found Sunday night at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the girl, who is believed to be about 10 months old, came to the airport at about 9 p.m. via the Metro Transit light rail with a woman “in crisis” who is likely not related to the girl or her legal guardian.
Chauvin moved to federal prison in Arizona
MINNEAPOLIS – Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is now in federal custody. He has been transferred from Minnesota’s Oak Park Heights prison to a federal prison in Tucson, Arizona. The transfer was part of an agreement when he pleaded guilty to federal charges of denying George Floyd of his civil rights.
Bus driver charged with DWI after traffic stop
CARLTON, Minn. – A charter bus driver is facing charges after he was arrested for driving drunk with 35 students aboard in northeastern Minnesota. 49-year-old Patrick Bullard of Cannon Falls is charged with DWI and drinking from an open bottle. State troopers responded Sunday morning to complaints that the...
Eight-year-old killed after being struck by pickup on Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Reservation
An 8-year-old girl died after she was struck by a vehicle while riding her bike with her mother Monday evening, Aug. 22, according to the Prior Lake Police Department. According to a press release, a pickup truck struck the child at the intersection of Dakota Trail and Orion Road on the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Reservation.
