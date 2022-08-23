ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – Authorities say they have located the mother of an infant girl who was found Sunday night at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the girl, who is believed to be about 10 months old, came to the airport at about 9 p.m. via the Metro Transit light rail with a woman “in crisis” who is likely not related to the girl or her legal guardian.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO