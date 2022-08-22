The August Commission meeting was held in person (at the Port of San Diego) and virtually. Joe Stuyvesant, the President & Chief Executive Officer of the Port, welcomed the Commission and noted the long-standing collaborative partnership with the Commission and the importance of the Commission’s visit. The Port also hosted the Commission on a tour of Pepper Park in National City and the Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal. The staff reports and comment letters associated with the meeting are available on the Commission’s website. The Executive Officer’s Report has additional information about an array of initiatives and projects the Commission is leading or involved in. Below are highlights from the August meeting.

