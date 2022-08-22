Read full article on original website
ca.gov
Governor Newsom Highlights Innovative Pilot Providing Resources and Services to People Living in Encampments
LOS ANGELES – Governor Gavin Newsom today joined service providers leading outreach in encampments along the 110 Corridor in Los Angeles as part of a new state-local partnership to help people experiencing homelessness access the resources they need to get off the streets and into housing and services. Mobile...
ca.gov
Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 8.24.22
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Joelle Gomez, 55, of Stockton, has been reappointed to the Commission on the Status of Women and Girls, where she has served since 2019. Gomez has been Chief Executive Officer at the Children’s Home of Stockton since 2016. She was Chief Executive Officer at the Women’s Center – Youth & Family Services from 1992 to 2016. She is a member of the San Joaquin County Children’s Services Coordinating Commission, San Joaquin County Human Trafficking Task Force, San Joaquin County Commission on the Status of Women and the California Alliance of Child and Family Services. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Gomez is a Democrat.
ca.gov
Nonprofit administrator selected to implement new statewide, income-based Electric Bicycle Incentive Project
California Air Resources Board continues to seek input on program details. SACRAMENTO — Following a competitive grant solicitation, the California Air Resources Board has chosen San Diego-based nonprofit organization Pedal Ahead as the administrator to implement California’s statewide Electric Bicycle Incentive Project. The equity-focused program is expected to officially launch in the first quarter of 2023. The goal is to encourage adoption of electric bicycles as a replacement for in-town motor vehicle trips by helping low-income Californians afford to purchase e-bikes. Details of the new program, including the structure for incentives, continue to be discussed and developed through a public process.
ca.gov
State Lands Commission Disburses Final Recovery Funds to California Ports
Sacramento, Calif.— Yesterday, the Commission disbursed the third and final round of funding to California ports to mitigate the negative economic impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and assist with their economic recovery. The Commission’s expedient disbursements have been vital to ports, particularly those that are visitor-serving and tourism-reliant.
ca.gov
August 23, 2022 Meeting Highlights
The August Commission meeting was held in person (at the Port of San Diego) and virtually. Joe Stuyvesant, the President & Chief Executive Officer of the Port, welcomed the Commission and noted the long-standing collaborative partnership with the Commission and the importance of the Commission’s visit. The Port also hosted the Commission on a tour of Pepper Park in National City and the Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal. The staff reports and comment letters associated with the meeting are available on the Commission’s website. The Executive Officer’s Report has additional information about an array of initiatives and projects the Commission is leading or involved in. Below are highlights from the August meeting.
ca.gov
State Facilitates Distribution of Additional 13.5 Million COVID-19 Resources to Schools Across California
Critical COVID-19 Supplies Ensure a Safe, Healthy Return to School. As students of all ages head back to the classroom for the start of a new school year, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) continues to support safe, in-person learning by distributing 13.5 million COVID-19 test kits and pieces of personal protection equipment (PPE) to California schools.
ca.gov
CDCR Week in Review: August 19, 2022
3 Questions with…James Searcy, Electricial Works Instructor. As part of Back to School Month, educators throughout CDCR are sharing their thoughts on the importance of correctional education. Meet James Searcy, Electrical Works Instructor at Substance Abuse Treatment Facility (SATF). His course is one of many Career Technical Education (CTE) courses the Office of Correctional Education offers. These courses provide industry-recognized certification and an employment pathway to both a career and a livable wage.
ca.gov
In Los Angeles, Governor Newsom Announces $694 Million in Homekey Awards to Create More than 2,500 New Homeless Housing Units Statewide
Since its launch in 2020, Homekey has funded the creation of more than 12,500 homes for people exiting homelessness by purchasing hotels, motels and other buildings. LOS ANGELES – Alongside state and local leaders at a new Homekey project in Los Angeles preparing to welcome tenants, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the award of $694 million for 35 projects that will create more than 2,500 new units in 19 communities throughout the state. In total, including today’s announcement, California’s nation-leading Homekey program has funded more than 200 projects statewide – creating more than 12,500 permanent and interim homes for people exiting homelessness.
ca.gov
Green schools NOW; part 3 of SFV checks; SF/Burbank watering ban & MORE
Today I am sharing an opinion piece co-written with former Assemblymember Cindy Montañez of San Fernando, now CEO of TreePeople, an environmental advocacy group. We are asking lawmakers to support greener schoolyards for a more sustainable future by Aug. 31, and will update you on how successful we were in a future edition of Heart of the Valley.
ca.gov
The Commission wins a significant legal victory for protecting public health and safety against a former oil operator.
Sacramento, Calif.— This week, the Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware released its opinion in the matter of Eugene Davis v. State of California, finding entirely in the Commission’s and the state’s favor. The Plaintiff in this case, the trustee of the Venoco Liquidating Trust, sought...
ca.gov
California Air Resources Board releases California Smoke Spotter 2.0
SACRAMENTO – Californians can now get wildfire alerts and smoke forecasts straight to their phones with the new version of the California Smoke Spotter mobile app. The update of this first-of-its-kind app, launched last year by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to help people prepare for smoke impacts from prescribed fires, boasts a suite of new tools to help users protect themselves from smoke during wildfire season.
ca.gov
Unit 2 (Attorneys) MOU Analysis
On August 22, 2022, our office received a proposed memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the state and Bargaining Unit 2 (Attorneys and Hearing Officers). This analysis of the proposed agreement fulfills our statutory requirement under Section 19829.5 of the Government Code. State Bargaining Unit 2’s members are represented by California Attorneys, Administrative Law Judges, and Hearing Officers in State Employment (referred to as “CASE”). The administration has posted the agreement and a summary of the agreement and the administration’s estimated fiscal effects of the agreement on the California Department of Human Resources’ (CalHR’s) website. (Our State Workforce webpages include background information on the collective bargaining process, a description of this and other bargaining units, and our analyses of agreements proposed in the past.)
ca.gov
Springs Municipal Advisory Council Special Meeting
SPECIAL MEETING: Sonoma Developmental Center Draft Environmental Impact Report. Joint meeting of the SONOMA VALLEY CITIZENS ADVISORY COMMISSION, NORTH SONOMA VALLEY MUNICIPAL ADVISORY COUNCIL, and SPRINGS MUNICIPAL ADVISORY COUNCIL. Agenda. Call to Order, Roll Call. Springs MAC Roll Call. NSV MAC Roll Call. SVCAC Roll Call. Public Comment--Receive. (Limited to...
ca.gov
Attorney General Bonta Announces Settlement with Sephora as Part of Ongoing Enforcement of California Consumer Privacy Act
Marks strong second year of CCPA enforcement with update on enforcement efforts and new investigative sweep of businesses failing to process opt-out request via a user-enabled global privacy control. OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced a settlement with Sephora, Inc. (Sephora), resolving allegations that the company violated...
ca.gov
California and Quebec release summary results from 32nd joint cap-and-trade allowance auction
SACRAMENTO – Today at noon (PDT), California and Quebec released the results of the 32nd joint cap-and-trade auction of carbon allowances from both jurisdictions. The final numbers include sales figures and settlement prices for 2022 (current) and 2025 (advance) vintages. Current Vintage. Number offered: 56,956,085. Number sold: 56,956,085. Settlement...
ca.gov
Caltrans District 10 Broadband Middle Mile Upcoming Projects
Interested in Bidding on, or Working as a Subcontractor on Broadband Middle Mile Network Projects?. Look for these Upcoming Broadband Middle Mile Projects, from Caltrans District 10. (Scheduled to advertise anytime during September 2022 through January 2023) 10-1P270 Alpine County Broadband Middle Mile Network (BBMMN) Installation Project (A&E) Project Description:...
