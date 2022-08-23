Talking Preps 08.23: Sam is back, and we take a look at a monster schedule this week

Talking Preps NC -- season 6, episode 2 -- is live Tuesday night at 8 (replays after).

Some highlights:

▪ After a near three-week suspension from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, West Charlotte coach Sam Greiner got his job back just in time for the Lions first game last week. He returns to Talking Preps Tuesday.

▪ In Rapid Fire, we’re debating whether high school scheduling is better now, with regional and intra-state battles, or back in the day, when you played your neighbors all the time. We also discuss Richmond Senior, safety issues with large schools playing small ones and Dale’s problem with a sideline crew at a game last week.

▪ Grice highlights his statewide Grice’s Gems from Week 1: Anshon Camp, Chambers; Dymere Edwards, Cox Mill; Nathan Leacock, Millbrook; Jaylen Raynor, East Forsyth; Tyler Green, Cannon School.

▪ Independence High’s Justin Little, fresh off his first varsity start, stops by to chat -- and to take on Sam in “The Game Show.”

▪ Chelsea sits down with Olympic High star and Liberty commit Eliyt Naire.

▪ We debut Alex’s new “Firestarter’ segment (and we’re very afraid); and Alex is also back to update the Mr. Football list, the NC state rankings and to reveal the best games in the state this week.

Oh, and Grice’s pick for the state game of the week? We break down East Forsyth at Rolesville.

▪ On the first “Fresh Faces” segment of the year are East Lincoln’s Ben Cutter, Providence Day’s Channing Godwin, Burns’ Cahari Hayes and South Garner’s Jordan Reid.

▪ And finally, in Coach vs. Coach, the guys debate clear bag policies, games lasting more than three hours and the NFL playing on Friday night.

How to watch

Watch the show right here on this page -- or on The Charlotte Observer’s Twitter , Facebook or YouTube pages. It is also available on the News & Observer’s Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .