MANSFIELD, MASS. – Eastern Nazarene College and New England College share the top spot in the 2022 New England Collegiate Conference (NECC) Men's Soccer Preseason Coaches Poll, each collecting eight points, along with two first place votes. Returning champions New England College will be under the tutelage of veteran head coach Pat Laughlin, who is entering his first season with the Pilgrims. NEC returns a large group of experienced players, including 2021 NECC Co-Player of the Year Wiskens Flavil (Boston, Mass.), who netted six goals with four assists in 2021. Three additional all-conference performers will also return for the Pilgrims, forwards Logan Cassin (Penacook, N.H.) and Tucker Stenger (Enfield, N.H.) and defender Robenson Saintil (West Palm Beach, Fla.). Cassin and Stenger each contributed seven goals a season ago, while Saintil led a defense that held opponents to 1.36 goals per game.

2 DAYS AGO