Cross Country Announces Their 2022 Season
HENNIKER, N.H. – The New England College cross country team announced its 2022 schedule on Thursday. The 'Grims open the season away at Keene State on Saturday, Sept. 3. The Pilgrims are looking to continue their success after winning the NECC Men's Championship last season as head coach, Steve Kraytenberg, heads into his third season at the helm.
Volleyball Tied For Top Seed in Preseason Poll
MANSFIELD, Mass. – Eastern Nazarene College and New England College each nabbed two first-place votes and eight total points to top the 2022 New England Collegiate Conference (NECC) Women's Volleyball Preseason Coaches Poll. New England College is led by fourth-year head coach Kirsten Morrison, who was named NECC Co-Coach...
Owen Named USILA DIII Scholar All-American
LOUISVILLE, Ken. – Josh Owen was selected to the 2022 United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) Division III Scholar All-American Team, announced by the organization on Monday afternoon. This season, Owen played in 44 games, scoring 12 goals and 35 assists for 53 points. This year, he set a...
Men's Soccer Tied For First In Preseason Polls
MANSFIELD, MASS. – Eastern Nazarene College and New England College share the top spot in the 2022 New England Collegiate Conference (NECC) Men's Soccer Preseason Coaches Poll, each collecting eight points, along with two first place votes. Returning champions New England College will be under the tutelage of veteran head coach Pat Laughlin, who is entering his first season with the Pilgrims. NEC returns a large group of experienced players, including 2021 NECC Co-Player of the Year Wiskens Flavil (Boston, Mass.), who netted six goals with four assists in 2021. Three additional all-conference performers will also return for the Pilgrims, forwards Logan Cassin (Penacook, N.H.) and Tucker Stenger (Enfield, N.H.) and defender Robenson Saintil (West Palm Beach, Fla.). Cassin and Stenger each contributed seven goals a season ago, while Saintil led a defense that held opponents to 1.36 goals per game.
