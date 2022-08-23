Playing country and classic rock hits, the Randy Anderson Band is a Las Vegas staple, and is making their way to Pahrump! Opening for major bands and names along the years, and performing for charities all over, Anderson’s voice has been heard across the world. RAB plays the best of new and traditional country music, as well as oldies and classic rock. This award-winning 5-piece band was once voted “Best of Las Vegas” in the Las Vegas Review-Journal reader’s poll.

PAHRUMP, NV ・ 19 HOURS AGO