China to take steps needed to protect Chinese firms following U.S. export control list
BEIJING, Aug 25 (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Thursday it will take the measures needed to protect the legitimate rights of Chinese companies after the U.S. added seven Chinese entities, mostly related to aerospace, to its export control list.
U.S. retracts agriculture data after faulty release sends traders scrambling
CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Agriculture Department retracted weekly commodities export data it had released earlier on Thursday after a technical misstep left traders scrambling and caused uncertainty in the futures markets. The government said in a statement a new system to publish the weekly export sales report...
Chinese military ship leaves Sri Lanka after controversial visit
COLOMBO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - A Chinese military survey ship that docked at Sri Lanka's Chinese-built port of Hambantota despite opposition from neighbouring India left on Monday after a week-long stay, the port company told Reuters.
Botswana suspends beef exports over suspected foot & mouth outbreak
GABORONE, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Botswana has suspended beef exports after a suspected outbreak of foot and mouth disease, the Department of Veterinary Services said on Wednesday, a move that could hurt the country's earnings from the lucrative EU market. Along with South Africa and Namibia, Botswana is one of...
India examining need to curb 100% broken rice exports -sources
MUMBAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - India, the world's biggest exporter of rice, is examining whether there is a need to restrict exports of 100% broken rice mainly used for feed purposes, government and industry officials told Reuters on Friday. The curbs on exports by India could lift rice prices in...
Mars bows down to China: Chocolate maker issues grovelling apology after describing Taiwan as a country as part of Snickers promotion
Chocolate and candy purveyor Mars Wrigley made a grovelling apology on Friday for a Snickers product launch which Chinese social media users said suggested that Taiwan was a country. Videos and pictures of an event promoting a limited edition Snickers bar that was said to be only available in the...
China Says US Will 'Swallow The Bitter Fruit' If It Plans To Tie Tariffs To Taiwan Issue
After media reports emerged that China's latest aggression around Taiwan has the Biden administration rethink its plans to scrap the tariffs — Chinese experts called it "ridiculous" and said delaying removing the punitive tariffs would continue to hurt the U.S. economy. The experts told the Chinese Communist Party's flagship...
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
Panic in Wuhan as one million people are thrust back into world’s strictest lockdown after Covid re-surfaces
ONE million people have been thrust back into the world's strictest lockdown after Covid resurfaced. Citizens in the district of Jiangxia, in the Chinese metropolis of Wuhan, have been ordered to follow three days of “temporary restriction” from Wednesday. The nation's leaders are upholding their zero tolerance policy...
80,000 tourists are trapped in coronavirus lockdown on 'China's Hawaii' after outbreak on tropical island as country's brutal zero-Covid policy continues
A Chinese beach resort has gone into lockdown after recording less than 500 new cases, stranding 80,000 holidaymakers in their hotels for a week. Tropical island province Hainan is booming with Chinese families eager to take advantage of the school summer holidays - but they're now stuck amid the shutdown.
Asia’s richest woman loses half her $24bn fortune in China property crisis
Asia’s wealthiest woman has lost more than half her fortune over the past year as the crisis engulfing China’s real estate sector continues to worsen, a billionaire index showed on Thursday. Yang Huiyan, a majority shareholder in China’s biggest property developer Country Garden, saw her net worth plunge...
Sri Lankan president: China cannot use southern port for military purposes
China will not be allowed to use the southern Sri Lankan port of Hambantota for military purposes, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said in his first interview with the Japanese media since taking office. “We do not want Hambantota to be used for military purposes,” Wickremesinghe, 73, said Sunday in...
U.S. to return $23 million looted by late dictator Abacha to Nigeria - officials
ABUJA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The United States will turn over to Nigeria $23 million taken by former military ruler Sani Abacha, officials said at an event to sign the agreement on Tuesday.
Cuban government starts selling dollars -- with limits
HAVANA (AP) — Cubans lined up by the dozens at exchange houses on Tuesday for the chance to buy dollars and other hard currency from the government for the first time in two years. The new policy announced Monday night comes almost three weeks after the communist government began...
Huawei founder sparks alarm in China with warning of ‘painful’ next decade
The founder of Huawei has delivered a stark warning for the tech company’s future, sparking alarm with the frankness of his assessment and what it signals for smaller businesses amid China’s economic troubles and a global downturn. In a leaked internal memo, Ren Zhengfei told Huawei staff “the...
Chinese ambassador to Australia says Beijing will use ‘all necessary means’ for Taiwan ‘unification’
China’s ambassador to Australia has warned Beijing is prepared to use “all necessary means” to prevent Taiwan from being independent, saying there can be “no compromise” on the “one China” policy. Xiao Qian on Wednesday repeatedly blamed the US for the recent escalation...
Shipping container suppliers abandon $987 million deal after U.S. probe
WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges.
Chinese Official Says U.S. 'Making War' While China 'Makes Everything Else'
The diplomat also mocked one of Taiwan's warships saying it looked like a 'museum piece.'
Taiwan warns China drills show ambitions beyond island
PINGTUNG, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan warned Tuesday that Chinese military drills aren’t just a rehearsal for an invasion of the self-governing island but also reflect ambitions to control large swaths of the western Pacific, as Taipei conducted its own exercises to underscore it’s ready to defend itself.
UPDATE 2-Brazil's next crop will not be hurt by fall in fertilizer deliveries -expert
SAO PAULO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Brazil is poised to produce more than 300 million tonnes of grains in 2022/2023 even as some farmers may cut fertilizer applications, Andre Pessoa, head of agribusiness consultancy Agroconsult, said on Tuesday. Brazil will start planting soybeans and summer corn next month in the...
