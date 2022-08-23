ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. retracts agriculture data after faulty release sends traders scrambling

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Agriculture Department retracted weekly commodities export data it had released earlier on Thursday after a technical misstep left traders scrambling and caused uncertainty in the futures markets. The government said in a statement a new system to publish the weekly export sales report...
Botswana suspends beef exports over suspected foot & mouth outbreak

GABORONE, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Botswana has suspended beef exports after a suspected outbreak of foot and mouth disease, the Department of Veterinary Services said on Wednesday, a move that could hurt the country's earnings from the lucrative EU market. Along with South Africa and Namibia, Botswana is one of...
India examining need to curb 100% broken rice exports -sources

MUMBAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - India, the world's biggest exporter of rice, is examining whether there is a need to restrict exports of 100% broken rice mainly used for feed purposes, government and industry officials told Reuters on Friday. The curbs on exports by India could lift rice prices in...
