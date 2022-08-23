ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Haven, CT

Newest Chargers Welcomed to University Community

First-year and transfer resident students recently moved into University housing. The 1,250 members of the Class of 2026, including commuters, and nearly 200 transfer students are now taking part in Charge In and Welcome Week activities that will enable them to connect with their new classmates and learn about everything the University has to offer.
WEST HAVEN, CT

