bluevalleypost.com
Johnson County Community College no longer asking students, faculty to report COVID-19 cases
Johnson County Community College began a new fall semester on Monday with updated “wellness and safety” guidelines, which are no longer specific to COVID-19. What’s currently in place? Most notably, JCCC is no longer asking students or faculty to report positive cases of COVID-19. Masks remain optional...
Blue Valley Superintendent Tonya Merrigan discusses district’s future — Here are some key takeaways
Business professionals gathered at the Overland Park Chamber of Commerce Wednesday afternoon to hear Blue Valley Schools superintendent Tonya Merrigan’s take on leadership and community issues. What happened: For the Chamber’s Overland Park “Fireside Chats” Series, Merrigan participated in a one-on-one discussion with chamber president Tracey Osborne Oltjen that...
Idea Space KC, new after-school learning hub in Leawood, now accepting students
IDEA Space KC, The Barstow School’s new hands-on learning center in Leawood, will officially celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting next month. Where exactly: Idea Space KC will operate out of a renovated Hy-Vee grocery store at 12200 State Line Road, which closed in 2014. Idea Space KC...
Washington Post finds flaws in investigation of Overland Park police killing of John Albers
A new video report released Tuesday by The Washington Post puts new scrutiny on the investigation of the Overland Park police shooting of 17-year-old John Albers in 2018. Why it matters: The Washington Post’s investigative report concludes that both Johnson County prosecutors and authorities with the Johnson County Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Team, or OISIT, made several missteps during the investigation trying to determine whether to criminally charge Clayton Jenison, the officer who killed Albers.
Sano Orthopedics, KC-based muscle and joint clinic, set to open in Leawood
Kansas City-based orthopedic practice Sano Orthopedics will officially celebrate its expansion into Leawood with a formal ribbon-cutting next week. Where exactly: The Leawood clinic is already open and accepting paitents at 4940 W. 137th St., Suite B, near Leawood’s Church of the Resurrection across 137th Street. What the practice...
Overland Park-based fitness ‘boot camp’ bringing new studio to Leawood’s Park Place
Upgrade Group Training, a fitness studio based in Overland Park specializing in high-intensity workouts, plans to open a new studio in Leawood at the beginning of September. Where exactly: Upgrade Group Training will move into a space at Leawood’s Park Place shopping center at 11549 Ash St. The center’s...
Your daily planner: Tuesday, Aug. 23
Goooood morning! Hope your week is going splendidly. Here’s a quick update on what’s happening today in and around Johnson County. Forecast: ☀️ High: 86, Low: 64. Sunny with pleasantly calm winds in the afternoon. Diversions. “Maya: The Exhibition” has opened at Union Station at 90...
New Chick-fil-A franchise going up at Galleria 115 site in Overland Park
Construction is well underway on what will be a new Chick-fil-A in southern Overland Park. Where exactly: The fast food franchise is in the process of being built at the southwest corner of 112th Street and Nall Avenue. The 4,989-square-foot restaurant will be the newest addition to the Galleria 115...
Overland Park pushes back timeline for completion of parts of CityPlace development
Several elements of the mixed-use CityPlace development in Overland Park, such as office buildings, apartments and retail centers, are set to be delayed in their completion by a few years. What happened: Last week, the Overland Park Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee unanimously approved a recommendation for new milestones...
See when pools in your JoCo city close and if they are having end-of-summer events
With schools officially back in session, public pools all around Johnson County are preparing to close for the summer. Many municipal pools are already operating with reduced hours as the summer season nears its end and are getting ready to host events to mark their impending closure for the fall and winter.
