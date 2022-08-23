A new video report released Tuesday by The Washington Post puts new scrutiny on the investigation of the Overland Park police shooting of 17-year-old John Albers in 2018. Why it matters: The Washington Post’s investigative report concludes that both Johnson County prosecutors and authorities with the Johnson County Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Team, or OISIT, made several missteps during the investigation trying to determine whether to criminally charge Clayton Jenison, the officer who killed Albers.

OVERLAND PARK, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO