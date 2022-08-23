ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Blue Valley Superintendent Tonya Merrigan discusses district’s future — Here are some key takeaways

Business professionals gathered at the Overland Park Chamber of Commerce Wednesday afternoon to hear Blue Valley Schools superintendent Tonya Merrigan’s take on leadership and community issues. What happened: For the Chamber’s Overland Park “Fireside Chats” Series, Merrigan participated in a one-on-one discussion with chamber president Tracey Osborne Oltjen that...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Washington Post finds flaws in investigation of Overland Park police killing of John Albers

A new video report released Tuesday by The Washington Post puts new scrutiny on the investigation of the Overland Park police shooting of 17-year-old John Albers in 2018. Why it matters: The Washington Post’s investigative report concludes that both Johnson County prosecutors and authorities with the Johnson County Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Team, or OISIT, made several missteps during the investigation trying to determine whether to criminally charge Clayton Jenison, the officer who killed Albers.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Sano Orthopedics, KC-based muscle and joint clinic, set to open in Leawood

Kansas City-based orthopedic practice Sano Orthopedics will officially celebrate its expansion into Leawood with a formal ribbon-cutting next week. Where exactly: The Leawood clinic is already open and accepting paitents at 4940 W. 137th St., Suite B, near Leawood’s Church of the Resurrection across 137th Street. What the practice...
LEAWOOD, KS
Your daily planner: Tuesday, Aug. 23

Goooood morning! Hope your week is going splendidly. Here’s a quick update on what’s happening today in and around Johnson County. Forecast: ☀️ High: 86, Low: 64. Sunny with pleasantly calm winds in the afternoon. Diversions. “Maya: The Exhibition” has opened at Union Station at 90...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
