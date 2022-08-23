ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Johnson County Med-Act halts operations of some ambulances due to staffing shortage

Johnson County Med-Act will stop operating some ambulances because of a staffing shortage. Starting in September, Johnson County Med-Act will work under reduced operations, with only 17 of its 20 ambulances running. As part of the change: Med-Act will reassign staff from three of its ambulances to make sure its ambulances that run 24/7 can continue running.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Blue Valley Superintendent Tonya Merrigan discusses district’s future — Here are some key takeaways

Business professionals gathered at the Overland Park Chamber of Commerce Wednesday afternoon to hear Blue Valley Schools superintendent Tonya Merrigan’s take on leadership and community issues. What happened: For the Chamber’s Overland Park “Fireside Chats” Series, Merrigan participated in a one-on-one discussion with chamber president Tracey Osborne Oltjen that...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
HCA Midwest Health building new medical plaza at Corbin Park in south Overland Park

HCA Midwest Health, which owns Menorah Medical Center, is bringing a new facility to south Overland Park focused on family care and women’s health. Where exactly: Located at 13801 Metcalf Ave. within the Corbin Park shopping center, the HCA Midwest Health Medical Plaza will comprise a 30,000-square-foot, two-story facility with exam rooms, a lab, procedure rooms and imaging capabilities, according to a press release.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
BRKTHROUGH, a new social gaming entertainment complex, eyes fall opening in Overland Park

A new form of entertainment designed with adults in mind is coming to Overland Park. BRKTHROUGH is eyeing a late fall opening for its new social gaming complex in Corbin Park. Where exactly? Located at 6403 W. 135th St. in Overland Park, the 22,500-square-foot gaming facility is taking over the former Stein Mart building with its 40 different high-tech game rooms.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Your daily planner: Friday, Aug. 26

Ahhhhhhh! “Home Alone” star Macauley Culkin turns 42 today. Kyle here, gettin’ your Friday started off right. Forecast: ☀️ High: 89, Low: 69. Another repeat day of clear skies and sunny weather. Weekend outlook: Saturday, ☁️ High: 89, Low: 70, Partly cloudy with a 40%...
OVERLAND PARK, KS

