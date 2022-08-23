Read full article on original website
Johnson County Med-Act halts operations of some ambulances due to staffing shortage
Johnson County Med-Act will stop operating some ambulances because of a staffing shortage. Starting in September, Johnson County Med-Act will work under reduced operations, with only 17 of its 20 ambulances running. As part of the change: Med-Act will reassign staff from three of its ambulances to make sure its ambulances that run 24/7 can continue running.
Overland Park pushes back timeline for completion of parts of CityPlace development
Several elements of the mixed-use CityPlace development in Overland Park, such as office buildings, apartments and retail centers, are set to be delayed in their completion by a few years. What happened: Last week, the Overland Park Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee unanimously approved a recommendation for new milestones...
Blue Valley Superintendent Tonya Merrigan discusses district’s future — Here are some key takeaways
Business professionals gathered at the Overland Park Chamber of Commerce Wednesday afternoon to hear Blue Valley Schools superintendent Tonya Merrigan’s take on leadership and community issues. What happened: For the Chamber’s Overland Park “Fireside Chats” Series, Merrigan participated in a one-on-one discussion with chamber president Tracey Osborne Oltjen that...
5 to Try: Post readers pick the best takeout food in Johnson County 🥡 🚗
Welcome back, readers, to another Friday in Johnson County!. Of course, we’re starting our weekend with another “5 to Try” list. This week, we asked you to bring your recommendations for the best takeout places. For those times when you just don’t feel like going out, it...
New Chick-fil-A franchise going up at Galleria 115 site in Overland Park
Construction is well underway on what will be a new Chick-fil-A in southern Overland Park. Where exactly: The fast food franchise is in the process of being built at the southwest corner of 112th Street and Nall Avenue. The 4,989-square-foot restaurant will be the newest addition to the Galleria 115...
HCA Midwest Health building new medical plaza at Corbin Park in south Overland Park
HCA Midwest Health, which owns Menorah Medical Center, is bringing a new facility to south Overland Park focused on family care and women’s health. Where exactly: Located at 13801 Metcalf Ave. within the Corbin Park shopping center, the HCA Midwest Health Medical Plaza will comprise a 30,000-square-foot, two-story facility with exam rooms, a lab, procedure rooms and imaging capabilities, according to a press release.
Johnson County Community College no longer asking students, faculty to report COVID-19 cases
Johnson County Community College began a new fall semester on Monday with updated “wellness and safety” guidelines, which are no longer specific to COVID-19. What’s currently in place? Most notably, JCCC is no longer asking students or faculty to report positive cases of COVID-19. Masks remain optional...
BRKTHROUGH, a new social gaming entertainment complex, eyes fall opening in Overland Park
A new form of entertainment designed with adults in mind is coming to Overland Park. BRKTHROUGH is eyeing a late fall opening for its new social gaming complex in Corbin Park. Where exactly? Located at 6403 W. 135th St. in Overland Park, the 22,500-square-foot gaming facility is taking over the former Stein Mart building with its 40 different high-tech game rooms.
Your daily planner: Friday, Aug. 26
Ahhhhhhh! “Home Alone” star Macauley Culkin turns 42 today. Kyle here, gettin’ your Friday started off right. Forecast: ☀️ High: 89, Low: 69. Another repeat day of clear skies and sunny weather. Weekend outlook: Saturday, ☁️ High: 89, Low: 70, Partly cloudy with a 40%...
