Benzinga

Dollar General, Dollar Tree And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $9.39 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares gained 0.8% to $249.35 in after-hours trading.
Motley Fool

The 2 Nasdaq Stocks to Watch Wednesday

Nasdaq futures moved slightly higher Wednesday morning. II-VI shares climbed following an upbeat earnings report. Petco Health suffered share-price declines as it cut guidance. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant...
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 51% to 385%, According to Wall Street

Mind Medicine is a biotech company developing a formulation of LSD for the treatment of generalized anxiety. Exact Sciences markets diagnostic products mostly involved in the detection of cancer. Moderna is known for its COVID-19 vaccine, but a growing late-stage pipeline could produce new blockbusters soon. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Now and Hold for the Long Run

Stock price volatility is a lot easier to stomach when you have reliable dividend payers in your portfolio. Medical Properties Trust owns heaps of hospitals and it offers a juicy 7.4% dividend yield right now. Enterprise Products Partners is a pipeline owner with a tempting 7.1% yield at the moment.
InvestorPlace

3 Hot Growth Stocks Poised to Triple by 2027

Growth stocks have paid the biggest price amid the 2022 bear market. In actuality, many of these names topped out in early 2021, with the bear market wearing on for more than 18 months now. That has investors wondering if any of these hot growth stocks can bounce back. I...
Motley Fool

Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy in 2022

Although Crocs continues expanding rapidly, its stock is down 40% in 2022. The maker of popular foam clogs just reported another solid quarter. Crocs' long-term financial outlook still looks strong from here. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
CNBC

Stocks end Wednesday higher, Dow and S&P 500 snap three-day slide

Stocks rose Wednesday, snapping a three-day decline in the Dow and the S&P 500, as investors awaited more clarity on the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 59.64 points, or 0.18%, to 32,969.23. The S&P 500 climbed 0.29% to 4,140.77, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.41% to 12,431.53.
NASDAQ

Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Jakks (JAKK) Is Still a Bargain Stock

Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.
NASDAQ

Dollar Tree Inc. Q2 Income Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates. The company's earnings totaled $359.9 million, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $282.4M, or $1.23 per share, in last year's second quarter. Analysts...
NASDAQ

Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Shoe Carnival (SCVL) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.89%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

BRP Inc. (DOOO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

The market expects BRP Inc. (DOOO) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended July 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ

Dollar General (DG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Dollar General (DG) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.98 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.93 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.69 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.71%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Has This Growth Stock Turned Its Business Around?

SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) has undergone a name change (it was previously knows as Sundial Growers) and multiple acquisitions over the past year and a half. Unable to rely on its own organic growth, the cannabis producer has extended its reach into the alcohol industry, and it now also operates retail pot shops across Canada.
NASDAQ

Snowflake Stock Jumps After Company Crushed Revenue Estimates

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) just reported a strong earnings report, and the stock is climbing higher after hours. In today's video, I provide a 5-minute earnings update and highlights. Please watch the video below and don't forget to subscribe to the channel for future updates on Snowflake stock and other cloud-related growth stocks.
