A Time of Toil and Triumph: Selections from the Shogren-Meyer Collection of American Art
As a part of our 15th anniversary celebration, the Grohmann Museum at Milwaukee School of Engineering is organizing a blockbuster exhibition from one of the premier collections of American industrial art—The Shogren-Meyer Collection. A collection focused primarily on the art of the 1930s and 40s, it also includes many fine examples from the surrounding decades, with many created during the depression era—a time of both toil and triumph.
Divina Infusino
Today on Sonic Rendezvous, Allen Halas and Blaine Schultz talk with music journalist Divina Infusino. You may remember seeing Divina's name as the author of many, many music articles for the Milwaukee Journal. We talked about her history in journalism, being a pioneer for women in music coverage and newsrooms in general at that time. Now residing in San Francisco, we also catch up with what she's been up to as of late.
Get Saucy and Sausages at The Vanguard
The Vanguard (2659 S Kinnickinnic Ave) opened in fall of 2014 and truly embraced the beer and sausage culture ever-present in Milwaukee but took everything to a more hip level. While we all love a classic Wisconsin-made bratwurst soaked in beer and served on a bun with sauerkraut and whatever...
Common Council President Jose Perez: ‘I Will Always Listen’
On April 22, District 12 Alderman Jose Perez was elected President of the Milwaukee Common Council by his colleagues. Of Puerto Rican ancestry, he is the first Latino to hold this office. He replaced Cavalier Johnson, who had been elected the Mayor of Milwaukee. We met at City Hall in...
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,648 New Cases, No Deaths
On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,648 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,455 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 2,147 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,359 cases per day. In 2020, 639 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 662 cases per day.
