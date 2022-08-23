How Likely is Stagflation?

While inflation has dominated financial news this year, another term is starting to get more attention in the investing world: stagflation. First, let’s first define the term. Stagflation is a prolonged period of slow economic growth combined with relatively high inflation. Some define it as a period where the inflation rate exceeds the rate of economic growth, meaning the economy is losing ground after accounting for inflation. By either definition, stagflationary periods are painful as higher prices consume more of people’s income. The trends in inflation and projections for slower growth have prompted economists to question whether stagflation is on the horizon.

Jared Kizer

The Market Doesn’t Expect Stagflation So Far

Right now, predictions from the market show that a stagflation scenario will most likely be averted. This is based on the long-term inflation expectations embedded in the conventional Treasury market and the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market. The difference in interest rates between these two markets serves as the market’s rough guesstimate of what it thinks inflation will be on a forward-looking basis, and currently it expects long-term inflation to be around 2.50%–2.75% per year. Since the annual rate of inflation was much higher in July at 8.5%, this means markets expect that inflation will start to moderate significantly, so high inflation is not expected to be prolonged. But there is of course the risk that stagflation could still occur, so it’s important to consider the potential impact on the economy and investment plans.

Anticipate The Unexpected for Fed Policy

High inflation at the same time economic growth is low would have broad implications for the economy. The primary impact would be lower corporate profit margins as higher costs flow through corporate income statements. Also, broad swaths of the labor force would see their incomes not keeping pace with rising costs in energy, food and housing markets. And at some point, the economy would formally enter recession territory.

Paradoxically, inflation rates outpacing growth could help ease pressures on the federal budget associated with high levels of Treasury debt. But even so, the Federal Reserve would likely try to counter unexpectedly high inflation with more increases in the federal funds rate. Regardless, the combination of rate increases, budgetary pressures and the economy’s response will be incredibly complex and fraught with significant volatility. As a result, it is reasonable to anticipate changes in interest rate policy as future economic developments occur.

Consider Impact on Investment Strategies

If we assume that stagflation is unanticipated by the market—which is the case at present—there would certainly be investment implications if it did occur. Generally, investments more exposed to corporate default risk would likely be most affected because, as mentioned, higher rates of inflation and lower rates of economic growth are bad for corporate profits. This would include the stock market and higher-risk fixed income, including high-yield corporate bonds and lower-rated investment-grade corporate bonds. The potential impact on these investments would depend on a range of factors, most importantly how long inflation is expected to stay above normal and economic growth below normal. Precisely how the Fed responds and the ongoing path of that response would also play a big role.

For high-quality fixed income—or generally safer investments such as Treasury bonds, TIPS and most municipal debt—what would happen in a stagflation scenario is not easy to gauge. If the economic developments drive a flight to quality, safer types of fixed income would likely do well. However, high-quality fixed income with longer maturities would likely perform poorly as the market recalibrates to expect inflation to stay higher for longer. TIPS would likely do relatively well, but even longer-maturity TIPS may not perform well overall if real rates of interest spike.

How commodity investment strategies would fare is also hard to predict. Commodities tend to do well when inflation is higher than expected, particularly if spikes in the prices of certain commodities are contributing to higher expected inflation. However, this may not be the case if economic growth is expected to contract.

Alternative investment strategies that are mostly insulated from broad stock and bond market movements could be one area of strength. Some examples are factor investment strategies across multiple asset classes, trend following strategies, reinsurance and potentially some private credit strategies. Broadly, these asset classes have experienced good performance over the last year or more as inflation has been significantly higher than what the market previously expected.

A Stagflation Surprise Would Affect All Investors

Regardless of an investor’s time horizon, unexpected stagflation would have negative implications for virtually all investors, but especially for those who are close to retirement or in retirement. Potentially poor performance for the two largest portions of most investor allocations—broad stock markets and certain fixed-income markets—combined with portfolio spending needs would result in a challenging period. Investors with longer time horizons who can save more, work longer or both would likely fare better during a stagflationary period.

In thinking about how to diversify a portfolio against the risks of stagflation, it might make sense to consider some allocation to TIPS and potentially alternatives. However, it’s almost certainly best to think about holding these allocations over the long term instead of allocating to these types of strategies specifically because you think stagflation may occur.

About the author: Jared Kizer, CFA®

As chief investment officer for Buckingham Wealth Partners and chair of the firm’s Investment Policy Committee, Jared evaluates findings from academic research and applies that learning to architect the firm’s investment strategy.

