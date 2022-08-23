Read full article on original website
Laptop vs tablet: which should you buy?
To discover which is best, laptop vs tablet, we pit the MacBook Air against the iPad Pro. Laptop vs tablet: which is better? Well, for starters, it depends what your budget is. For example, if you don't have more than $100 / £100 to spend, that simply won't be enough to buy a laptop, unless you're lucky enough to find a refurbished one at that price.
Sony's DualSense Edge is the jarring redesign PS5 needs
Sony revealed its new PlayStation 5 tech last night at Gamescom, the German gaming festival, and it backs up months of pro controller rumours. The DualSense Edge Wireless Controller is the latest hardware from Sony, and it's, well… ugly. The new DuelSense Edge – a name that conjures up...
Creative Bloq at 10: vote for your tech of the decade
Do you have a favourite piece of tech design from the last ten years? We do, and to celebrate a decade of design we've come up with a shortlist of the best tech of the decade. This list was created from an open nominations process, and you can find more details at the Creative Bloq Awards 2022 website. Now it's over to you.
Laptop vs Chromebook: which is best for you?
To discover which is best, laptop vs Chromebook, we pit the Surface Laptop 4 against the Pixelbook Go. The question of laptop vs Chromebook is one that everyone needs to consider, especially as budgets get tighter and we look for alternatives to the norm. Naturally the biggest difference between Chromebook and laptop is the operating system.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: hands-on pre-review
You'll notice there's a 0 here in the score box, don't fret, this hands-on pre-review is based on our first impressions of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 – check back in the coming weeks for our full review. While it's an incremental update, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 improves upon a winning formula, bringing back the water resistance, Wacom pen input, and styling that made the Z Fold 3 a mighty foldable, and adding hardware improvements and software flourishes.
5 huge ways that Apple changed design forever
Doesn’t time fly? This year, we’re celebrating 10 years of Creative Bloq, and to mark the occasion, we're looking back at some of the key moments in design that we've seen in the time the site has been running. Today, it’s Apple’s turn as we cast an eye over the ways in which the Cupertino giant has changed the world of design forever.
What's going on with the macOs Ventura UI design?
Apple is renowned for its outstanding design prowess, from product design to branding. But even Apple can struggle to get things right sometimes, as some of the developers using the beta version of macOs Ventura are now pointing out. Several developers have listed litanies of schoolboy UI errors and bugs,...
You can now sell your DALL-E 2 art, but it feels murky
Last month, one million subscribers on the DALL-E 2 waitlist were invited to start using this astonishing AI art generator and to begin selling the paintings their words create. Only now, as those including LinkedIn founder and tech entrepreneur Reid Hoffman release their art for sale, are even more questions being raised about this new form of digital art.
Xiaomi just revealed the laziest gadget concept ever
Picture the scene: you sit down after a long day at work, pick up your phone and then decide that even scrolling is too much effort. We've all been there, right? Well, Xiaomi might have a cure for that scroll fatigue with this futuristic new smart device. Xiaomi has created...
Was this Spotify redesign totally necessary?
Whether you're team Apple Music or Spotify, we can all agree that the Spotify app is pretty damn nice to look at. However, the music streaming platform has just announced that it is giving its home screen a makeover – but did it need to fix something that wasn't broken?
Apple's new AI image generator is just so... Apple
If you've visited the Creative Bloq website recently then you probably already know about the many different AI generators that have been unleashed on the internet. Google was the most recent big name to get involved...until now with Apple releasing an AI generator that's, well, very Apple. Instead of all...
Yes, this giant Lego minifigure maze is real
In what is possibly the most absurd use of the word ‘mini’ we’ve ever heard, the world’s largest image of a Lego minifigure has been unveiled in the form of a maze. It's made entirely out of maize plants and it’s roughly the size of eight football pitches.
The best iPhone photos this World Photography Day
Today is World Photography Day, an annual celebration of the art of photography. It's a tribute to photographers of all types – including those who capture their images on an iPhone. iPhone cameras have gone from a curious novelty to one of the most popular and widely used cameras...
5 things Steve Jobs did that Apple would never do today
Few company CEOs have inspired such strong reactions – both positive and negative – as Apple’s former leader Steve Jobs. His leadership tenure was markedly different from the company under current CEO Tim Cook, and there are things he did that it’s unimaginable for Cook to do today.
The Apple iPhone 14 launch date may be earlier than expected
Looking forward to getting your hands on the new Apple iPhone 14. Well, it looks like you won't have to wait very long at all, because it's rumoured that the long-anticipated launch event will take place a little earlier than we expected. And even better, it's rumoured that the Apple Watch Series 8 will be launched on the same date.
iPhone fans are already redesigning Apple's awful new battery icon
Of all the new features announced for iOS 16, we didn't expect a new battery icon to be the one that made the most waves among the tech community. Apple's new icon was quietly released with the most recent iOS beta – and while it's great to see the remaining percentage on the home screen again, users aren't thrilled with the execution.
Grab Apple's newest iPad Pro without the pro price
You can use iPads for many things, from writing up work to watching your favourite streaming services, or as a portable drawing tablet. And, out of the iPad range, the iPad Pro is the best at doing it all, so when we see a good deal, we get excited! Right now, you can find the 11-inch 2021 Apple iPad Pro on Amazon on sale for £1,365.03 down from £1,899. (opens in new tab)
Vote for the best brand campaign of the decade
We debated for weeks on the best brand campaigns of the last ten years and came down to our five favourites, with the help of an open nominations phase. It's been a creative ten years where console brands rubbed shoulders with unicorn drinks and social media dominated. Scroll down to...
Here’s why the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a 200-million-pixel camera
It looks like Samsung is committed to escalating the smartphone megapixel war – a war it is already winning. Reports by Korean outlet ET News have confirmed that the firm’s next flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, will sport a 200MP camera. This is almost double the...
Mind blown by AI art? Wait to you see AI-generated video
AI art has been bursting into the mainstream thanks to the likes of DALL-E 2 and MidJourney. The tools allow anyone to create almost any image they can dream of from just a short text prompt. The results can be very, very strange, but artists, designers and brands are learning...
