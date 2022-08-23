Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Lenovo Legion gaming laptop and desktop both got massive discounts
Lenovo’s Legion lineup is making a name for itself in the gaming industry, and it helps that you can take advantage of gaming laptop deals and gaming PC deals involving the brand’s products. They’re still not cheap, but you’ll be saving hundreds of dollars with every purchase, which you can spend on video games or other accessories that you may need.
The best MacBook Air alternatives that we’ve found
The Apple MacBook Air is an excellent choice for many because of its premium aesthetics and superior horsepower. Despite several heavy background programs, these beautiful machines have a reputation for being fast and responsive to commands. It’s smooth, sleek, and has a gorgeous exterior design. It also has many other lovable features like the OLED touch bar for past models and a long-lasting battery.
CNET
How to Factory Reset a MacBook, Windows Laptop or Chromebook to Sell or Give Away
One side effect of spending more time at home during the pandemic is the realization that I have a lot of old tech lying around. A lot. Then, when I made a KonMari attempt at decluttering said tech, I unearthed several things I forgot I had -- including an old laptop I stopped using years ago because it was too slow for my high-end computing needs.
M2 MacBook deals are at record low prices right now
Amazon is offering up to $150 off and record low prices in its latest M2 MacBook deals.
The best desktop computer for photo editing – PCs and Macs for photographers
The best desktop computer for photo editing will keep you future-proofed for editing images and working from home
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For More Storage
Are constant low storage notifications on your phone driving you up a wall? Do you rush to delete countless photos and videos, emails, notes, and whatever else you can think of — only to realize it’s never, ever enough to properly restore your storage? Dealing with storage issues on your expensive phone is a typical frustration, but there are steps you can take to remedy the situation. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for more storage.
CNET
Amazon Slashes Apple Watch SE and Series 7 Prices as Apple Watch Series 8 Launch Looms
With the annual Apple September event rumored to be as little as two weeks away, we likely don't have too long to wait until Apple unveils the Apple Watch Series 8. With that device on the horizon, Amazon is clearing house on existing Apple Watch stock by offering some of the best Apple Watch deals we've seen to date on the current generation smartwatches, the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE. Prices have been cut by as much as $109, taking the Apple Watch SE down to just $210 and the Series 7 as low as $290. The discounts apply to various styles and sizes so be sure to click through the options to find your preferred configuration.
The Verge
Samsung’s new flagship SSDs are even more overkill for your PS5
Samsung has announced a new version of its flagship PCIe SSD, dubbed the 990 Pro. Not only does the PCIe 4.0 M.2 storage device get even closer to being as fast as it can theoretically be, but there’s also the option of getting it with a heatsink that comes complete with RGB lighting (though, if you get that version to upgrade a PlayStation 5, which requires add-on SSDs to have a heatsink, those lights will likely get lost behind a layer of textured plastic).
CNET
5 Reasons to Ditch Google for DuckDuckGo
It's no secret that some companies track you across the internet. You can see this in action when you search for a new shirt online, and for days afterwards you see nothing but ads for shirts. These trackers and ads can be annoying, and one step some people have taken to combat them is to use DuckDuckGo.
Hurry, the Apple Pencil 2 is at a record low price
The Apple Pencil can be a pretty pricy investment for iPad owners looking to step up their digital art game. Luckily right now you can grab the 2nd Generation Pencil for our record low price that we first reported on back in November 2021. Priced under $100, this deal puts the 2018 stylus at the same RRP price as the original 2015 model. Find this fantastic saving on the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) at Amazon where it's on sale for $99 down from $129 (opens in new tab)
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) review
The new MacBook Air comes with a gorgeous new design, bigger and brighter screen and improved performance. It's basically everything a creative professional would want from an upgrade - but its new (higher) price may put some people off. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for...
Get more than a third off the price of this stunning LG OLED TV
If you're looking to upgrade your home entertainment with a bigger, bolder TV screen, this LG OLED TV deal is one not to miss. LG's range of stunning OLED TVs is usually almost prohibitively expensive, but Amazon has slashed a massive $900 off the price of the 65in 4K LG OLED C1 (opens in new tab), reducing it from an eyewatering $2,499.99 to a more digestible $1,596.99.
Labor Day 2022 is almost here—shop the 70 best early sales at Lowe's, Best Buy and Amazon
Tons of Labor Day 2022 deals just dropped and we're breaking down everything you need to know to scoop big savings on tech, home and kitchen items.
Low HP Spectre x360 prices and great deals in August 2022
Making the most of a great HP Spectre x360 price is easier than ever. Especially when we're put this page together, which pulls in all the best HP Spectre x360 deals into one place. And, with the 2022 model of HP's flagship laptop/hybrid on sale since May this year, now is a great time to get a cracking HP Spectre x360 price on the 2021 model.
Best Labor Day sales 2022: live updates and early deals
Labor Day weekend is just around the corner, so we're actively sharing the best deals from every corner of the web.
Is this really the greatest Apple Mac wallpaper of all time?
While best known for its elegant hardware design, Apple also has a reputation for stunning wallpapers. New backgrounds are arguably one of the most exciting aspects of any iOS or macOS announcement (or is that just me?), and Apple fans sure do love to reminisce about their favourite wallpapers from times gone by.
technewstoday.com
How to Turn Laptop into Chromebook (Step-By-Step Guide)
If you have an old laptop, you’ve probably wanted to sell or donate it. But what if we tell you it’s possible to bring it back to life and make it function much smoother than before?. Basically, Chromebook is a new laptop breed running Chrome OS, making it...
Nvidia invents the '3D internet' (and it looks… interesting)
During Nvidia's Siggraph keynote the tech and GPU innovator dropped a lot of jargon, but I think we just glimpsed the future of the internet – and the metaverse. The likes of Pixar, as well as Adobe, Autodesk, Siemens and, yes, Nvidia, are pioneering new tech that will reshape how we use the internet; what they see as a '3D internet'.
We loved these gadgets in 2014 (but where are they now?)
Creative Bloq is 10 years old! To celebrate, we're digging out some classics from the archive. Here, we listed 10 of the coolest gadgets of 2014. But which stood the test of time and which faded into obscurity? (Note the smartwatches, which predated the release of the Apple Watch in 2015.)
This custom iPhone 14 design tool is the most fun you'll have all day
While we're treated to the odd design tweak here and there (hello, notch; goodbye, headphone jack), the overall design of the iPhone doesn't tend to change much from year to year. But if you're finding things a little too predictable, you might want to take a look at this hilarious 3D iPhone design tool.
