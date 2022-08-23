Read full article on original website
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Rock of Oracle: Sue and Jerry's Trading Post helps lead community revivalJeff KronenfeldOracle, AZ
fitnessista.com
Fall Things To Do In Tucson
Sharing 15 of my favorite fall things to do in Tucson!. Hi friends! How’s the day going so far? I hope you’re having a great morning so far. I’m subbing a dance cardio class and then spending the rest of the day getting the September Fit Team workouts ready to go. Join us here! New workouts go out on Sunday.
azbigmedia.com
57.8 acres of land in Marana sells for $14.2 million
HSL Properties (Omar Mireles, president) bought 57.8 acres of vacant land from Northwest Hospital, LLC in Gladden Farms for $14.2 million ($5.64 PSF). The land is located at the SWC of Moore Road and Interstate 10 in Marana. Northwest Hospital, LLC is owned by Community Health Systems in Franklin, Tennessee,...
AdWeek
Monica Garcia Joins KVOA in Tucson as Anchor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Monica Garcia has joined Tucson NBC affiliate KVOA as an anchor. “I left here as the morning reporter,” said Garcia. “Six years...
thisistucson.com
41 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Aug. 25-28 🚲🛒🍸
This weekend, you can go on a bike ride, vote for your favorite margarita, practice yoga with kittens ... what else?. Ride the Sabino Canyon shuttle at night, meet with local artists through markets and craft workshops, catch free movie screenings including a showing of "Grease," AND MORE. This is also the last weekend to check out pop-up nightclub Spaghetti Club and the Desert Museum's Cool Summer Nights!
Four car collision near Valencia
The Tucson Police Department responds to a four car collision near Valencia. The incident occurred at South Campbell Avenue and East Valencia Road.
beckersspine.com
Building housing Arizona orthopedic practice purchased
Montecito Medical purchased the building fully occupied by Tucson (Ariz.) Orthopaedic Institute. The building is 10,270 square feet, and Tucson Orthopaedic Institute is there under a long-term lease, according to an Aug. 23 news release from Montecito. Tucson Orthopaedic Institute was founded in 1994 and affiliated with Orthopedic Care Partners in 2021.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Desert Diamond Casino reopening the curtains to its stage
Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment will reopen its Diamond Center with a show by comedian Ron White on Sept. 17. The show marks the first event at the Diamond Center since the official beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic two years ago. White will appear for one night at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $49.50.
KOLD-TV
Monsoon moderate so far in 2022 but changes may be ahead
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The monsoon in Tucson “so far has been pretty unremarkable,” according to Joseph Cuffari, a program manager with the Pima County Flood Control District. Being unremarkable is not a bad thing when it comes to the 2022 monsoon. It generally means, up to...
What to do about Sonoran Desert toads emerging from hibernation
A Sonoran Desert toad.(Arizona Game and Fish Department Photographer George Andrejko) (Pinal County, AZ) Have you noticed any giant amphibians hopping around your yard or street lately?
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Marana welcoming plethora of projects
A new hotel is in the works in Marana, across from Tucson Premium Outlets mall at the I-10 and West Twin Peaks Road intersection. SpringHill Suites by Marriott is set to open next summer on 2 acres off Marana Center Boulevard, a spokeswoman for HWC, the company developing the project said. A similar project is being planned for Goodyear.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Bear takes a walkabout in Tucson
Tourist season has not yet begun but we’re starting to see unusual visitors. A 120-pound bear was touring the area for a few days last week before officers from Arizona Game & Fish captured her. Mark Hart, the public information officer for the department, said the female bear, estimated...
KOLD-TV
City of Tucson considering pay plan for Colorado River water
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Colorado River is failing much faster than anticipated which is one reason Tucson is rethinking its verbal agreement to leave a large portion of water it doesn’t need in Lake Mead rather than pump it to Tucson. Last May, the mayor and council...
nomadlawyer.org
Tucson: 7 Best Places To Visit In Tucson, Arizona
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Tucson Arizona. There are plenty of things to do in Tucson Arizona. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway or simply want to spend some time exploring the desert, there is sure to be something to keep you busy. The city is home to several art museums, including the Tucson Desert Art Museum.
TEP distributes free ice for hundreds still without power
Tusconans still without power today can pick up ice at Vista del Prado Park, 3250 S. Jessica Ave. starting at 11 a.m.
azpm.org
As Lake Powell's water level declines, what is emerging in Glen Canyon?
Mike DeHoff of Returning Rapids matches a historic photo taken near the mouth of White Canyon to see how far Lake Powell has dropped. This episode is supported by the Broadway in Tucson. Your browser does not support the audio element. Featured on the August 25th, 2022 edition of ARIZONA...
12news.com
Iconic 'Strong-Arm' saguaro collapses in Arizona desert
MARANA, Ariz. — An iconic Arizona saguaro known as a symbol of the Sonoran Desert has fallen. The 40-foot cactus known as “Strong-Arm” fell over August 4 in the Tortolita Preserve in the Dove Mountain area, according to the Marana Parks and Recreation Department. Town officials said...
kjzz.org
'The buffet is open': What to do when Arizona wildlife encroaches on your home
Earlier this month, the Arizona Game and Fish Department got reports of a family of five bobcats living in a storm drain in a neighborhood park in north Phoenix — and decided to let them stay. Bears have been spotted near homes multiple times in Oro Valley of late,...
thearizona100.com
Experience the unexpected at Tucson’s HOCO Fest
Labor Day weekend marks the return of HOCO Fest – a four-day music festival in the heart of downtown Tucson featuring an eclectic mix of in-demand acts performing live. In keeping with tradition – reframing the modern music festival – this year’s HOCO Fest features artists like Warpaint, Los Apson, Mdou Moctar, Armand Hammer, Helado Negro, Kid Congo Powers, La Goony Chonga, and Grammy Award-winning songwriter Arooj Aftab, among others.
Tucson shelter serving more seniors facing homelessness
Sister Jose Women's Center founder, Jean Fedigan, said seniors on a fixed income are being priced out of the housing market.
Convicted killer of George Floyd transferred to Tucson prison
The former police officer who was convicted of killing George Floyd was transferred to a Tucson prison, CBS Minnesota reports.
