Read full article on original website
Related
Creative Bloq at 10 Award: vote now
The Creative Bloq Awards 2022 is our first ever awards, but it isn't all about the best products for designers. As part of this year's awards, and to celebrate 10 years of Creative Bloq, we've also come up with the Creative Bloq at 10 Award shortlist, to celebrate the best design of the decade.
You can now sell your DALL-E 2 art, but it feels murky
Last month, one million subscribers on the DALL-E 2 waitlist were invited to start using this astonishing AI art generator and to begin selling the paintings their words create. Only now, as those including LinkedIn founder and tech entrepreneur Reid Hoffman release their art for sale, are even more questions being raised about this new form of digital art.
You decide the best ad of the decade, vote now
The best ad of the decade is up for grabs at the Creative Bloq at 10 Award, as part of the wider Creative Bloq Awards 2022. There have been many great ads over the last ten years, and our open nominations process whittled it down to the five on our shortlist. Now you can vote for your winner.
Rolling Stone bucks the flat logo trend
In recent years, logos have been going in one direction and one direction only. Logos have been getting flatter and more minimal as brands seek a cleaner, more modern look that works in small applications such as mobile screens and app icons. It's refreshing then to see a brand go the other way – at least to an extent.
RELATED PEOPLE
AdWeek
Google Display & Video 360 Adds Digital Out-of-Home to Mix
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Google’s Display & Video 360 digital campaign management platform added a digital out-of-home component...
Laptop vs Chromebook: which is best for you?
To discover which is best, laptop vs Chromebook, we pit the Surface Laptop 4 against the Pixelbook Go. The question of laptop vs Chromebook is one that everyone needs to consider, especially as budgets get tighter and we look for alternatives to the norm. Naturally the biggest difference between Chromebook and laptop is the operating system.
Facebook's Edit Button Seems to Have Vanished, Leaving Users Frustrated
Depending on which social media apps you prefer, you likely have a different relationship with the idea of an edit button. Some platforms like Twitter have long resisted introducing that kind of functionality, while others, like Facebook, have had edit buttons for years. While Facebook users have long treasured that functionality, some have now noticed that the edit button seems to have disappeared.
Nvidia invents the '3D internet' (and it looks… interesting)
During Nvidia's Siggraph keynote the tech and GPU innovator dropped a lot of jargon, but I think we just glimpsed the future of the internet – and the metaverse. The likes of Pixar, as well as Adobe, Autodesk, Siemens and, yes, Nvidia, are pioneering new tech that will reshape how we use the internet; what they see as a '3D internet'.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Instagram makes yet another design blunder
Sometimes, things in life are just not what you hoped them to be – much like the algorithm for your Instagram feed. The social media app caused an international outcry after making users' feeds popularity driven instead of chronological, and now it's making things difficult for itself again. The...
Mind blown by AI art? Wait to you see AI-generated video
AI art has been bursting into the mainstream thanks to the likes of DALL-E 2 and MidJourney. The tools allow anyone to create almost any image they can dream of from just a short text prompt. The results can be very, very strange, but artists, designers and brands are learning...
Ingenious concept imagines Nike as a seafood brand (because why not?)
Ever imagined what Nike would look like if it sold seafood? No, us neither. But one imaginative designer has, saving us from the task. And while the product on offer is a whole different kettle of fish from Nike's usual offering, the results don't look like the fish out of water you might expect (No more fishy idioms from here on, we promise).
Brilliant Timex billboard ad takes aim at the Apple Watch
Smartwatches have come on leaps and bounds in the last decade, with the Apple Watch now allegedly outselling the entire Swiss watch industry. But with great power comes a great volume of notifications – as this brilliant new Timex ad is keen to point. The watch brand has just...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Pokémon Mini Cooper is weird but inspired
There have been some weird branding mashups over the years but the MINI x Pokémon design hookup announced at Gamescom, the world's largest gaming festival, is one of the strangest yet. But I'd love to get behind the wheel of it. The branding tie-up brings together the creature collecting...
Just what is Kanye West planning with his bizarre new logo and brand name?
Kanye West sure loves his logos and wordmarks. It seems that barely a week goes by without the rapper and businessman filing for a trademark on a new logo design or name, and this week we have not one but two new entries in Ye's ever-expanding empire of trademarks, suggesting that he's definitely planning something.
Here's how the best AI art generators compare
We already know that AI art generators are not all created equal. Many of the free AI art generators produce bizarre blurry results that look like an accidental image shot on one of the first camera phones while more powerful tools can create convincing photorealistic images and recreate artistic styles. Now a creative who uses the tools has made a direct comparison of three of the best AI art generators available, and the results are fascinating.
5 huge ways that Apple changed design forever
Doesn’t time fly? This year, we’re celebrating 10 years of Creative Bloq, and to mark the occasion, we're looking back at some of the key moments in design that we've seen in the time the site has been running. Today, it’s Apple’s turn as we cast an eye over the ways in which the Cupertino giant has changed the world of design forever.
The 20 hottest trends in app design in 2012
Creative Bloq is now ten years old! To celebrate a decade of design, we're looking back at some past predictions. Read on to find out what we thought was going to be hot over a decade ago. What did we get right? And what did we get very wrong?. App...
Was this Spotify redesign totally necessary?
Whether you're team Apple Music or Spotify, we can all agree that the Spotify app is pretty damn nice to look at. However, the music streaming platform has just announced that it is giving its home screen a makeover – but did it need to fix something that wasn't broken?
Download files for 3D World 290
To download the accompanying files for 3D World issue 290, simply click this (opens in new tab) link and a zip file will automatically download the content to your Mac or PC. If you've missed this issue or other editions of 3D World start a subscription (opens in new tab).
We loved these gadgets in 2014 (but where are they now?)
Creative Bloq is 10 years old! To celebrate, we're digging out some classics from the archive. Here, we listed 10 of the coolest gadgets of 2014. But which stood the test of time and which faded into obscurity? (Note the smartwatches, which predated the release of the Apple Watch in 2015.)
Creative Bloq
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Creative Bloq delivers a daily mix of advice and inspiration for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D and VFX artists, illustrators, and more.https://www.creativebloq.com/
Comments / 0