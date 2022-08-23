ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Fox News

Tomi Lahren, 'Outnumbered' on Biden slamming 'MAGA Republicans': His 'basket of deplorables moment'

OutKick host Tomi Lahren called out President Biden's "strategy" of dismissing and disrespecting Republican voters to appeal to the radical left following the president's comparison of MAGA voters to "semi-fascists." On "Outnumbered" Friday, Lahren argued Biden's "deplorables moment" will only encourage more Republicans to vote this November. BIDEN JOINS OTHER...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffPost

Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
POTUS
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Resurfaced Trump clip shows him asking why innocent people are 'taking the Fifth Amendment'

Former President Donald Trump asked why "the mob" is taking the Fifth Amendment at a 2016 rally, according to a resurfaced clip. Trump asked why aides of his then-presidential opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, were pleading the Fifth in the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server. A video recording of Trump asking the question at the rally resurfaced on Wednesday after Trump announced that he "declined to answer" questions during his deposition before New York Attorney General Letitia James's office, according to Newsweek.
POTUS
The Independent

Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit

Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
POLITICS
The Atlantic

The People Who Can’t Stop Making Excuses for Trump

Since the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago on Monday, August 8, the MAGA airwaves have been filled with people making excuses for Donald Trump. These excuses have run from the benign (minimizing the allegations) to the ridiculous (suggesting this was an FBI plot to incriminate Trump). Some say more about the people making them than they do about Trump, like a kind of political Rorschach test in which the excuse makers reveal their own legislative fantasies or political agendas.
POTUS
Salon

Republicans, gobsmacked by abortion backlash, furiously backpedal in a struggle to rebrand

A couple of months ago it was widely accepted conventional wisdom that the Democrats were toast in November. There was endless blather about historical precedent, presidential approval ratings, gas prices and backlash leading to a "Red Tsunami" that would bring the Republicans a huge new congressional majority. Everyone could just take the summer off and reconvene in the days before the election to witness the glorious GOP victory.
HEALTH
MSNBC

The problem(s) with Trump’s reaction to the redacted affidavit

Two weeks ago, Donald Trump ostensibly got what he wanted: The Justice Department released the search warrant in the Mar-a-Lago case. Of course, the disclosure didn’t do the former president any favors, and the revelations only intensified the larger scandal. Today, Trump again got what he wanted, at least...
POTUS
MSNBC

On the Mar-a-Lago search, polls contradict Team Trump assumptions

In the wake of the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search, Donald Trump and his team have made a variety of claims about public attitudes. Polling suggests each of the claims is wrong. Eric Trump appeared on a conservative outlet last night, for example, and said, in reference to the search, “The whole country is revolting over it.” Kimberly Guilfoyle, identified as a senior advisor to the former president, also recently took to the airwaves, making the case that the United States had rallied behind the Republican as a result of the FBI executing a court-approved search warrant.
POTUS
Daily Beast

Americans Are Too Pampered and Neurotic to Fight a Civil War

“Tomorrow is war,” right-wing media personality Steven Crowder tweeted Monday night after news broke of the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property. Bright and early the next morning, Crowder was back—with details. “Today is war. That is all you will get on today’s show,”...
POLITICS
Fox News

Bill Maher rails against 'conspiracy' by media, Big Tech, to suppress Hunter Biden laptop story in 2020

"Real Time" host Bill Maher blasted the widespread suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story during the 2020 presidential election. During Friday night's panel discussion, Maher highlighted the controversial comments made by liberal podcaster Sam Harris, who openly approved of the "conspiracy" to bury the brewing scandal that implicated then-candidate Joe Biden in order to defeat President Trump on Election Day.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
