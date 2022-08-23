Read full article on original website
‘Morning Joe': Joe Scarborough Says ‘Anti-American Sentiment’ Has Spread Like ‘Cancer’ Among Mainstream GOP (Video)
“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough got blunt on Tuesday morning, marveling disgustedly at how deeply “anti-American sentiment” seems to run in today’s mainstream Republican party. Scarborough’s thoughts came in response to Liz Cheney losing her congressional seat, in large part because she was so outspoken against...
Trump University Founder Dares To Rail About Students Getting 'Fleeced'
Trump University founder Donald Trump railed in a post on his Truth Social platform Thursday about college administrators who “fleeced” students — part of his attack on President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. Trump failed to mention that he paid $25 million in 2016 to...
Tomi Lahren, 'Outnumbered' on Biden slamming 'MAGA Republicans': His 'basket of deplorables moment'
OutKick host Tomi Lahren called out President Biden's "strategy" of dismissing and disrespecting Republican voters to appeal to the radical left following the president's comparison of MAGA voters to "semi-fascists." On "Outnumbered" Friday, Lahren argued Biden's "deplorables moment" will only encourage more Republicans to vote this November. BIDEN JOINS OTHER...
Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed
Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
Opinion: Trump Is Now Scrambling for an Effective Strategy—He Is No Longer Protected by the Presidency!
"Facing serious legal peril in the documents investigation, the former president has turned to his old playbook of painting himself as persecuted amid legal and political stumbles." —Maggie Haberman, Glenn Thrush, & Alan Feuer.
AOL Corp
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
Former AG Bill Barr says no one except Steve Bannon knew of Trump's plans to prematurely declare victory and subvert the 2020 election
Bill Barr says no one but Steve Bannon knew of Trump's plans to stay in office in 2020. "I don't know anyone else who heard of it — except, it appears, Steve Bannon," Barr told Bari Weiss. Bannon said in October 2020 audio obtained by Mother Jones that Trump...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Resurfaced Trump clip shows him asking why innocent people are 'taking the Fifth Amendment'
Former President Donald Trump asked why "the mob" is taking the Fifth Amendment at a 2016 rally, according to a resurfaced clip. Trump asked why aides of his then-presidential opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, were pleading the Fifth in the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server. A video recording of Trump asking the question at the rally resurfaced on Wednesday after Trump announced that he "declined to answer" questions during his deposition before New York Attorney General Letitia James's office, according to Newsweek.
Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit
Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
Has the love affair between Trump and Fox News gone sour?
The rightwing channel has not covered its former sweetheart with its regular fervour – could a billion-dollar lawsuit be why?
The People Who Can’t Stop Making Excuses for Trump
Since the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago on Monday, August 8, the MAGA airwaves have been filled with people making excuses for Donald Trump. These excuses have run from the benign (minimizing the allegations) to the ridiculous (suggesting this was an FBI plot to incriminate Trump). Some say more about the people making them than they do about Trump, like a kind of political Rorschach test in which the excuse makers reveal their own legislative fantasies or political agendas.
‘OUR ENEMIES EAT BABIES,’ and Other Totally Normal Reactions to Laura Loomer Losing Her Primary
“OUR ENEMIES EAT BABIES,” a supporter of alt-right congressional candidate Laura Loomer wrote on her Telegram channel, moments after it was announced that the America First candidate had lost her primary to incumbent Rep. Dan Webster in Florida’s 11th Congressional District. That supporter was joined by hundreds of...
Trump-Backed Republican Bragged About Committing Voter Fraud: Report
Abraham Hamadeh, an Arizona attorney general candidate, reportedly said he illegally voted for Barack Obama in an old social media post.
Republicans, gobsmacked by abortion backlash, furiously backpedal in a struggle to rebrand
A couple of months ago it was widely accepted conventional wisdom that the Democrats were toast in November. There was endless blather about historical precedent, presidential approval ratings, gas prices and backlash leading to a "Red Tsunami" that would bring the Republicans a huge new congressional majority. Everyone could just take the summer off and reconvene in the days before the election to witness the glorious GOP victory.
MSNBC
The problem(s) with Trump’s reaction to the redacted affidavit
Two weeks ago, Donald Trump ostensibly got what he wanted: The Justice Department released the search warrant in the Mar-a-Lago case. Of course, the disclosure didn’t do the former president any favors, and the revelations only intensified the larger scandal. Today, Trump again got what he wanted, at least...
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Privately Blew Up Biden Nominee Needed to Enact Regulatory Agenda
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was the one to scuttle President Joe Biden’s choice to head the obscure but all-important Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, according to sources familiar with the standoff. The office was created to help speed — or, more accurately, make somewhat less torturous — the...
MSNBC
On the Mar-a-Lago search, polls contradict Team Trump assumptions
In the wake of the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search, Donald Trump and his team have made a variety of claims about public attitudes. Polling suggests each of the claims is wrong. Eric Trump appeared on a conservative outlet last night, for example, and said, in reference to the search, “The whole country is revolting over it.” Kimberly Guilfoyle, identified as a senior advisor to the former president, also recently took to the airwaves, making the case that the United States had rallied behind the Republican as a result of the FBI executing a court-approved search warrant.
Daily Beast
Americans Are Too Pampered and Neurotic to Fight a Civil War
“Tomorrow is war,” right-wing media personality Steven Crowder tweeted Monday night after news broke of the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property. Bright and early the next morning, Crowder was back—with details. “Today is war. That is all you will get on today’s show,”...
Rep. Adam Schiff on Jan. 6, Trump's coup and the "worst-case scenario" for America's future
Rep. Adam Schiff has repeatedly warned the American people and the world that Donald Trump and his movement represent an existential threat to democracy and freedom. In May of 2019, Schiff appeared on "ABC This Week" and said this:. I don't think this country could survive another four years of...
Bill Maher rails against 'conspiracy' by media, Big Tech, to suppress Hunter Biden laptop story in 2020
"Real Time" host Bill Maher blasted the widespread suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story during the 2020 presidential election. During Friday night's panel discussion, Maher highlighted the controversial comments made by liberal podcaster Sam Harris, who openly approved of the "conspiracy" to bury the brewing scandal that implicated then-candidate Joe Biden in order to defeat President Trump on Election Day.
Fox News
