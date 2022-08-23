Read full article on original website
Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed
Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
Bill Barr said the most awkward moment of Trump's presidency was when he called his Cabinet secretaries 'losers' at the top of his lungs
Jounalist Bari Weiss asked Bill Barr to recount his most awkward moment at the Trump White House. Barr said it was the time Trump screamed at his Cabinet and called them "losers." He also said Trump was bad at managing people despite his busines background. Bill Barr was up close...
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
Rachel Campos-Duffy: If anyone thinks the DOJ is an impartial actor, this affair should put that to rest
Rachel Campos-Duffy discussed how much of the Trump affidavit was blacked out and how the document raised more questions than it answered Friday on "The Ingraham Angle." RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY: We finally got it. The Trump raid affidavit. Look, it's all black. It's right here. But of course, it only brought us more questions than answers. And that could be exactly how they wanted it, because then it leads to conversations like this.
Liberal media parrots Dems claim that democracy is ‘over’ if Americans don’t vote out GOP
Left-leaning figures on MSNBC and CNN have recently ramped up their rhetoric against Republicans, parroting Democratic politicians who claimed that Americans must vote blue in order to preserve democracy. In a July interview, CBS "Face the Nation" anchor Robert Costa asked Vice President Kamala Harris to finish a sentence he...
Flashback: Liberal media was enthusiastic over student loan handouts, but now may have buyer's remorse
Left-leaning media have pointed out significant issues with President Biden’s student loan handout plan in recent days, yet prior to the announcement, several hosts and guests on liberal networks touted the idea and claimed it would change the lives of Americans. "Student loan forgiveness" has long been discussed in...
Tomi Lahren, 'Outnumbered' on Biden slamming 'MAGA Republicans': His 'basket of deplorables moment'
OutKick host Tomi Lahren called out President Biden's "strategy" of dismissing and disrespecting Republican voters to appeal to the radical left following the president's comparison of MAGA voters to "semi-fascists." On "Outnumbered" Friday, Lahren argued Biden's "deplorables moment" will only encourage more Republicans to vote this November. BIDEN JOINS OTHER...
Powerful Democrats were against the student loan handout before they were for it
President Joe Biden’s student loan handout is now estimated to cost taxpayers $500 billion, according to the committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. Many ranking Democrats have praised Biden’s executive action, but it was not long ago that some of them admitted the president lacks authority for such a sweeping action without congressional authority.
Trump could talk himself into being prosecuted: Andy McCarthy
Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy provided a theory behind the FBI's fight to "avoid disclosing" information regarding its raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence on "Your World with Neil Cavuto." ANDY MCCARTHY: You know, you do searches at the end of an investigation and that's why you never have...
Biden says abortion restrictions ‘beyond the pale' in latest midterms pitch
President Biden isn’t happy that states are making decisions about abortion restrictions following the Supreme Court's decision striking down Roe v. Wade. During a Women’s Equality Day event at the White House on Friday, the president slammed Republican-led states working to ban nearly all abortions, saying the restrictions were "beyond the pale."
