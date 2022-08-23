ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
Fox News

Rachel Campos-Duffy: If anyone thinks the DOJ is an impartial actor, this affair should put that to rest

Rachel Campos-Duffy discussed how much of the Trump affidavit was blacked out and how the document raised more questions than it answered Friday on "The Ingraham Angle." RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY: We finally got it. The Trump raid affidavit. Look, it's all black. It's right here. But of course, it only brought us more questions than answers. And that could be exactly how they wanted it, because then it leads to conversations like this.
Fox News

Tomi Lahren, 'Outnumbered' on Biden slamming 'MAGA Republicans': His 'basket of deplorables moment'

OutKick host Tomi Lahren called out President Biden's "strategy" of dismissing and disrespecting Republican voters to appeal to the radical left following the president's comparison of MAGA voters to "semi-fascists." On "Outnumbered" Friday, Lahren argued Biden's "deplorables moment" will only encourage more Republicans to vote this November. BIDEN JOINS OTHER...
Fox News

Powerful Democrats were against the student loan handout before they were for it

President Joe Biden’s student loan handout is now estimated to cost taxpayers $500 billion, according to the committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. Many ranking Democrats have praised Biden’s executive action, but it was not long ago that some of them admitted the president lacks authority for such a sweeping action without congressional authority.
Fox News

Trump could talk himself into being prosecuted: Andy McCarthy

Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy provided a theory behind the FBI's fight to "avoid disclosing" information regarding its raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence on "Your World with Neil Cavuto." ANDY MCCARTHY: You know, you do searches at the end of an investigation and that's why you never have...
Fox News

Fox News

