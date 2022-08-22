Watch: House of the Dragon: EVERYTHING You Need to Know!. Jon Snow may know nothing, but the same can't be said for HBO, which clearly knows what a hit TV show looks like. The network has already renewed House of the Dragon, which centers on the Targaryen family power struggle, for a second season. "We are beyond proud of what the entire House of the Dragon team has accomplished with season one," HBO's Executive Vice President of Programming Francesca Orsi said in a in a statement Aug. 26. "Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV."

