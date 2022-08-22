ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

Why HBO Max Seems to Be Canceling Everything

At HBO Max, the Bat-folk can’t catch a break. Weeks after the decision to kill the effectively completed straight-to-streaming movie “Batgirl,” HBO Max canceled “Batman: Caped Crusader” and “Merry Little Batman,” among four other animated projects. The good news for these six newly scrapped Warner Bros. Animation projects is they are still full steam ahead in production and being shopped elsewhere, a person with knowledge of the situation told IndieWire — unlike “Batgirl,” which will never see the light of day. A second source told IndieWire that HBO Max has made the choice to spend some time away from the kids-and-family...
ABC News

'House of the Dragon' star Steve Toussaint responds after backlash from critics on his casting

Steve Toussaint is addressing critics who have commented about his casting in the new "House of the Dragon" series. In an interview with Men's Health, Toussaint, who plays Lord Corlys Velaryon in the show, shut down critics who have suggested his casting doesn't match what is portrayed in author George R. R. Martin's "Fire & Blood" novel, which is what "House of the Dragon" is adapted from.
TechRadar

The Umbrella Academy meets its apocalyptic end on Netflix

Full spoilers follow for The Umbrella Academy season 3. It's official: The Umbrella Academy is about to meet its apocalyptic end on Netflix. The fan favorite Netflix show has been renewed for a fourth and final season, and all of its major stars are set to return for the show's (hopefully) epic conclusion.
Deadline

HBO Max: 29 To Depart Roles In Europe As Warner Bros Discovery Shifts To New Originals Model

EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros. Discovery is letting go of 29 staff in Europe, including key programming execs, as it moves to phase out HBO Max European originals and shift towards a new local commissioning model, Deadline can reveal. Among the top level execs leaving the business are HBO Max EMEA VP Original Programming and Production CEE Johnathan Young; VP and Commissioning Editor of Original Programming, Nordics Christian Wikander; and Head of Unscripted Original Production Annelies Sitvast. Mia Edde, who joined last year as Executive Director, Content Acquisitions in Turkey has already left. In total, 29 will depart over the next 15 months, with the...
E! News

The Fate of HBO's House of the Dragon Revealed

Watch: House of the Dragon: EVERYTHING You Need to Know!. Jon Snow may know nothing, but the same can't be said for HBO, which clearly knows what a hit TV show looks like. The network has already renewed House of the Dragon, which centers on the Targaryen family power struggle, for a second season. "We are beyond proud of what the entire House of the Dragon team has accomplished with season one," HBO's Executive Vice President of Programming Francesca Orsi said in a in a statement Aug. 26. "Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV."
Motley Fool

Streaming Giants Disney, Netflix, and Hulu Just Put Another Nail in Cable TV

While there's been a widely reported slowdown in streaming adoption, the facts suggest otherwise. Streaming just surpassed cable TV in one important metric. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
IndieWire

Everything Coming to Hulu in September 2022

September is a strong month for the Disney-owned streaming service Hulu. A solid mix of original content is marked with the return of a sitcom impresario in “Modern Family” creator Steven Levitan and his new show “Reboot.” On top of that, there’s a bevy of new films being added to the service, including Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel” that should fill the time with kids returning to school. We’re breaking down all the new shows and movies you’ll be able to watch in September on Hulu. The main one is the aforementioned “Reboot,” created by Steven Levitan. The show follows a...
Deadline

Oscars: Adam Sandler And Emma Thompson Movies Among First To Go To Academy Voters

They start handing Emmys out next weekend with back to back Creative Arts ceremonies, followed on Monday September 12 with the Primetime Emmys on NBC. But even as Emmy season still has a couple of weeks to go before becoming history, the Oscar season is officially getting underway. Of course that means the Fall Festival Trifect of Venice, Telluride, and Toronto kicking off the season of film festivals that set the plate for the Academy Awards, but it also means screener season is also beginning. Unfortunately for AMPAS members who loved to collect those DVD screeners to show off for...
