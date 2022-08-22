Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
HBO Max and Discovery+ Are Combining Into One Service: What This Means for You
How will HBO Max be impacted by its merger with Discovery+?. Discovery acquired WarnerMedia from AT&T this past April, to form Warner Bros. Discovery, one of the largest media companies. CEO David Zaslav announced the future merger of HBO Max and Discovery+ in summer 2023, as part of their strategy...
Why HBO Max Seems to Be Canceling Everything
At HBO Max, the Bat-folk can’t catch a break. Weeks after the decision to kill the effectively completed straight-to-streaming movie “Batgirl,” HBO Max canceled “Batman: Caped Crusader” and “Merry Little Batman,” among four other animated projects. The good news for these six newly scrapped Warner Bros. Animation projects is they are still full steam ahead in production and being shopped elsewhere, a person with knowledge of the situation told IndieWire — unlike “Batgirl,” which will never see the light of day. A second source told IndieWire that HBO Max has made the choice to spend some time away from the kids-and-family...
The Santa Clauses: An Updated Cast List For The Disney+ Series, Including Tim Allen And David Krumholtz
Disney+'s The Santa Clauses series brings back Tim Allen as Old Saint Nick, with some old and new faces joining the beloved holiday franchise.
17 Teeny-Tiny Things That Confused Me As I Watched The New "Pretty Little Liars"
If there's a second season of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin — fingers crossed — I hope maybe they'll address that poor, forgotten Milwood High janitor who went missing that somehow no one ever mentioned or noticed.
RELATED PEOPLE
All of the Netflix original series that are ending this year, so far
Favorites from the streaming platform like "Peaky Blinders," "Grace and Frankie," "Ozark," and "First Kill" released their final seasons this year.
Emily Carey Of ‘House Of The Dragon’ Deleted Twitter After Backlash Over Character
Carey made a few comments about her character, Alicent Hightower, at San Diego Comic-Con that some fans didn’t like.
Disney+ and Hulu Membership Fees Are Going Up. Here's Why
How much is Disney raising the prices of its streaming services?
AOL Corp
These 'forgiving' jeans are loved by women over 50 — and they're on sale for as little as $20
Struggling to find the perfect pair of jeans that don't scream "mom" but don't fit like a pair designed for a high-schooler? We totally get it, and we've found a bunch of denim deals at Amazon that will make you feel like a million bucks. The best part? Most are on sale!
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC News
'House of the Dragon' star Steve Toussaint responds after backlash from critics on his casting
Steve Toussaint is addressing critics who have commented about his casting in the new "House of the Dragon" series. In an interview with Men's Health, Toussaint, who plays Lord Corlys Velaryon in the show, shut down critics who have suggested his casting doesn't match what is portrayed in author George R. R. Martin's "Fire & Blood" novel, which is what "House of the Dragon" is adapted from.
AOL Corp
HBO Max scraps six upcoming projects as Warner Bros. cost-cutting frenzy continues
Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has scrapped six upcoming animated projects, including "Batman: Caped Crusader," from its upcoming HBO Max lineup, a spokesperson confirmed to Yahoo Finance on Tuesday. The move adds to the company's broader restructuring efforts as it looks to slash $3 billion worth of costs over the next...
HBO Max Just Put The Brakes On Another DC Project, But There's Still Hope
Another DC project isn't happening at HBO Max after all, but it could still see the light of day.
The Umbrella Academy meets its apocalyptic end on Netflix
Full spoilers follow for The Umbrella Academy season 3. It's official: The Umbrella Academy is about to meet its apocalyptic end on Netflix. The fan favorite Netflix show has been renewed for a fourth and final season, and all of its major stars are set to return for the show's (hopefully) epic conclusion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HBO Max: 29 To Depart Roles In Europe As Warner Bros Discovery Shifts To New Originals Model
EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros. Discovery is letting go of 29 staff in Europe, including key programming execs, as it moves to phase out HBO Max European originals and shift towards a new local commissioning model, Deadline can reveal. Among the top level execs leaving the business are HBO Max EMEA VP Original Programming and Production CEE Johnathan Young; VP and Commissioning Editor of Original Programming, Nordics Christian Wikander; and Head of Unscripted Original Production Annelies Sitvast. Mia Edde, who joined last year as Executive Director, Content Acquisitions in Turkey has already left. In total, 29 will depart over the next 15 months, with the...
House Of The Dragon Is Already Making History For HBO In One Key Way
House of the Dragon got off to a very strong start for HBO, in true Game of Thrones style!
The Fate of HBO's House of the Dragon Revealed
Watch: House of the Dragon: EVERYTHING You Need to Know!. Jon Snow may know nothing, but the same can't be said for HBO, which clearly knows what a hit TV show looks like. The network has already renewed House of the Dragon, which centers on the Targaryen family power struggle, for a second season. "We are beyond proud of what the entire House of the Dragon team has accomplished with season one," HBO's Executive Vice President of Programming Francesca Orsi said in a in a statement Aug. 26. "Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV."
Motley Fool
Streaming Giants Disney, Netflix, and Hulu Just Put Another Nail in Cable TV
While there's been a widely reported slowdown in streaming adoption, the facts suggest otherwise. Streaming just surpassed cable TV in one important metric. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Everything Coming to Hulu in September 2022
September is a strong month for the Disney-owned streaming service Hulu. A solid mix of original content is marked with the return of a sitcom impresario in “Modern Family” creator Steven Levitan and his new show “Reboot.” On top of that, there’s a bevy of new films being added to the service, including Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel” that should fill the time with kids returning to school. We’re breaking down all the new shows and movies you’ll be able to watch in September on Hulu. The main one is the aforementioned “Reboot,” created by Steven Levitan. The show follows a...
When Diversity Casting Hurts the Plot, It Hurts Black Actors—and Viewers | Opinion
Diversity casting out of some warped sense of moral obligation diminishes the impact of a project and also diminishes the dignity of the actors.
Oscars: Adam Sandler And Emma Thompson Movies Among First To Go To Academy Voters
They start handing Emmys out next weekend with back to back Creative Arts ceremonies, followed on Monday September 12 with the Primetime Emmys on NBC. But even as Emmy season still has a couple of weeks to go before becoming history, the Oscar season is officially getting underway. Of course that means the Fall Festival Trifect of Venice, Telluride, and Toronto kicking off the season of film festivals that set the plate for the Academy Awards, but it also means screener season is also beginning. Unfortunately for AMPAS members who loved to collect those DVD screeners to show off for...
'Batgirl' Directors Tried Saving A Copy Of The Canceled Film But It Didn't Go As Planned
The superhero film directors also revealed what they think led to Warner Bros. Discovery scrapping the reportedly $100 million film.
Comments / 0