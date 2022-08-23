Read full article on original website
Wake Up Wyoming
Throw Out Your ‘Go Brandon’ Sign, Explicit Language Is Protected In Wyoming
SUBLETTE COUNTY – A Big Piney resident’s large sign fastened to the front fence that says “F– Biden” is protected free speech, even if neighbors are concerned about the “offensive” F word. That was the consensus from the town’s attorney Doug Mason and...
Wake Up Wyoming
Florida Man Has A Tough Summer In Wyoming
Florida Man To Appear In Court On Monday For Walking On Thermals In Yellowstone. My first impression was that tourists are bad enough, we've definitely got to keep the "FLORIDA MAN" out of Yellowstone. Today I see this headline:. The "Florida Man" became a laugh line after so many stories...
Wake Up Wyoming
Women Building Wyoming: Vendor Spotlight Showcases Women Entrepreneurs
When 14-year-old Ashlyn and her 11-year-old sister Nichole approached their mom about starting their own business, she was amused but not surprised. Her girls, especially her oldest, had always been creative, always been innovative, always had something of an entrepreneurial spirit. So it just made sense that they'd want to start a business.
Women Building Wyoming Is Ready For Their Big Annual Event
Women Building Wyoming began two years ago when local business owner Darbi Westman formed her mission to offer no-cost exposure for women entrepreneurs. She began by developing and designing annual local events for women to showcase their skills and products. What started as a small lady's night out concept (with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wake Up Wyoming
Mule Deer Foundation Launching New Beer With Wyoming Brewer
This week is a big week for the Wyoming branch of the Mule Deer Foundation. They organization has teamed up with Black Tooth Brewing in Sheridan, Cheyenne and Casper to launch a new special beer. The beer flavor and style hasn't been released yet, but if you want in on...
Wake Up Wyoming
Thousands of Lightning Strikes Hit Wyoming This Week
Yesterday, a dazzling array of lightning bolts lit up Wyoming skies. Wildfire Today reports that thousands of strikes hit the Cowboy State. The report from Wildfire Today indicates that Wyoming was not the only Rocky Mountain state to see lightning storms. Colorado, South Dakota, and Nebraska also experienced massive lightning strikes.
Wake Up Wyoming
Photo Drop: Prairie Wife’s Wyoming Summer of 2022 In Pictures
Here we are already, saying goodbye to the Summer of 2022. It feels like it was just a few weeks ago that I left Wyoming to travel to England (with a detour to France), and now my five kids are all ready to go back to school. Between work at...
Wake Up Wyoming
Association of clean water recognizes one of our own, Wyoming
Lindsay Patterson, the Surface Water Quality Standards Coordinator at the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (WDEQ) was recently recognized by the Association of Clean Water Administrators (ACWA), according to a WDEQ press release. Lindsay was selected for the ACWA Emerging Leader Award for 2022 and was presented a plaque on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wake Up Wyoming
Love Fly-Fishing? Check Out This Wyoming Ranch That’s For Sale
If you're a big fly-fisherman, love to hunt and have been looking for your own slice of the Wyoming heaven, your search may be over. The Encampment River Ranch in Southern Wyoming is up for sale. The price tag is $7.2 million and from the looks of it, worth every penny.
Wake Up Wyoming
American Idol Hosting Virtual Auditions for Wyoming Singers TODAY
American Idol, as part of their 'Idol Across America' campaign, is currently holding virtual auditions across all 50 states and today is the day for Wyoming singers to try and live their dream and sing their song. "American Idol wants to see singers from all 50 states!" their website announced....
Wake Up Wyoming
Wyoming Federal Judge Sentences California Man for Fraud
A California man was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay $700,000 in restitution to the state of Wyoming and the Internal Revenue Service for defrauding the government, according to a news release from Acting Wyoming U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo on Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, 62, of Corona,...
Wake Up Wyoming
Wyoming Game & Fish stock fish by horseback!
It's true. The Wyoming Game and Fish occasionally give young trout a horseback ride into high alpine lakes. You can see for yourself by scrolling down. Wyoming Game and Fish Department stocks over 5 million fish annually, according to a recent news release. Fish are stocked by truck to most...
Wake Up Wyoming
22 Exciting Pics From Drew’s Spectacular Wyoming Summer Of 2022
You only live once and making the best of each day is a must. Since moving to Wyoming, I'm much as I can to be busy and enjoy all the good Lord has given us. Trying to see an do as much as I can is one of my biggest goals of living in Wyoming. I don't want to look back on my life when I'm 80 and think...man, I should've had more adventures.
Garcia Named 2023 Cheyenne Frontier Days Lady-in-Waiting
The Cheyenne Frontier Days General Committee has named Caitlin Garcia the Lady-in-Waiting for 2023. Garcia, the daughter of Cesar and Denise Garcia, is a 2017 graduate of Central High School. She received her associate's degrees in animal science, equine science, and equine training from Laramie County Community College, and is...
Wake Up Wyoming
There’s NO DOUBT Wyoming Bull Elk Are Better Than Others
If you love the outdoors and watching wildlife like elk, wait until you see this video from wildlife photographer Steve Mattheis. It's getting to be the time of the year when boy elk start looking for a girl elk to start making elk babies. Even though many of the bull elk still have velvet on their antlers, they are mostly fully grown and will start peeling off the velvet soon.
See Inside a Gorgeous Horse Ranch that Overlooks Laramie, Wyoming
Do you enjoy a nice view of Laramie, Wyoming from above? What about horses? Would you like a place that is built for them? If so, I've found a truly gorgeous horse ranch that overlooks the city. This is the Nightingale Horse Ranch that overlooks Laramie, Wyoming. I first saw...
Hundreds Of Elk Rolling Through A Big Field In Larimer County
There is a massive elk population throughout the state of Colorado and whether you've been here for 20 years or 20 days, you know - or should have a pretty good idea - that Colorado is a pretty "wild" place in more ways than one. One of my first memories...
Wake Up Wyoming
What Keeps The ENORMOUS Wyoming Mosquitos From Biting You?
Nothing will ruin your outdoor fun quicker than being attacked by the pterodactyl sized Wyoming mosquitos. There is a whole section of many stores that are dedicated to selling you the best options to keep those pesky bugs away. With so many products on the market, how do you pick...
Wake Up Wyoming
Brave Little Doggie Chases Off A Bear In Colorado
What's the saying? It's not the size of the dog in the fight but the size of the fight in the dog? I think that perfectly sums up the incident that took place recently down in Castle Rock when a brave little pomeranian scared away a big bad bear. This...
Wake Up Wyoming
Have You Seen The Unbelievable Wyoming History On Legend Rock?
When you google 'petroglyphs in Wyoming' there are three major sites that come up. White Mountain petroglyph site, Castle Gardens and Legend Rock State petroglyph site. Not saying that there aren't more than that and likely there are MANY more, but just not as publicized. I've been lucky enough to...
