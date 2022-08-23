(Sioux City, IA) — Emergency responders in Sioux City say a two-year-old child had climbed into a swimming pool Wednesday while it was being drained. The child was discovered unresponsive just after 6:00 p-m. KMEG/TV reports the victim was airlifted to an Omaha hospital where they are listed in critical condition. Sioux City police say it doesn’t appear that the parent had acted in a criminally negligent manner during the incident.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO