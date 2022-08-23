Read full article on original website
thewayneherald.com
Bill, Julie Claybaugh each donate $15,000 to Wayne Area Legacy Fund
William Claybaugh and Julie Claybaugh each donated $15,000 to the Wayne Area Legacy Fund (WALF) for a total of $30,000 to help kick off a new capital campaign where the WALF hopes to raise $100,000. Wayne Area Legacy Fund is an affiliated fund of Nebraska Community Foundation and has been...
News Channel Nebraska
Sugar Plum Oak to evolve into TC Amish Home
NORFOLK, Neb. -- In May of 2019, Ross Steele sold Sugar Plum Oak to Tim and Connie Deets, owners of TC Home Furnishings of West Point and Humphrey. In a press release it was said that from the beginning the vision was to create a showplace in Northeast Nebraska for quality Amish Furniture.
Wetland water conditions poor across much of Nebraska
Wetland water conditions across the state are poor, with most wetlands in the Rainwater Basin dry, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Hunters should be prepared to scout ahead of teal season. Some pumping is planned ahead of the teal opener at select wetlands in Adams, Clay, Fillmore,...
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested for unauthorized card use
SIOUX CENTER—A 28-year-old Sioux City woman was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 24, on a charge of unauthorized use of a credit card for less than $1,500 at a Sioux Center business. The arrest of Brittany Lynn Britton stemmed from her placing an online order on Oct. 12 at Walmart in...
kynt1450.com
Ambulance Called to Yankton High School
An ambulance was called to Yankton High School today around 9:30. Dispatch traffic at the time indicated that the call was for a student who suffered a negative reaction to medication. Yankton Schools Superintendent Dr. Wayne Kindle says the sick student was taken out of the school.
waynedailynews.com
Wildcats Chalk Up Two More Victories, Complete New York Trip With Four Straight Wins
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NEW YORK – A pair of New York opponents were on the schedule of #17 Wayne State College during their series in the Big Apple Friday afternoon. From Quealy Gymnasium in Rockville Centre, New York, WSC competed against Nyack College and Molloy College. Wayne State made quick...
waynedailynews.com
Winside Volleyball Secures Home Victory, 12 Service Aces Recorded
WINSIDE – Ahead of a weekend round robin tourney, the Winside volleyball team competed on their home court. From Winside, the Class D2 Wildcats welcomed in Class D1 Creighton to begin the NSAA volleyball season. The host Winside picked up the victory with scores of the match being 25-13,...
KETV.com
Drought conditions in Nebraska include large areas near Platte River, as well as Columbus, Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. — The dry forecast isn't helping Nebraska farmers who depend on the rain to earn a profit and put food on the table. The latest drought monitor for southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa will get another update Thursday. As it stands Wednesday, the extent of drought conditions...
kscj.com
FOUR POLICE CALLS TO SAME ADDRESSS IN ONE DAY RESULTS IN TRIP TO JAIL
IF POLICE HAVE TO COME TO YOUR APARTMENT FOUR TIMES IN ONE DAY FOR A DISTURBANCE CALL, SOMEBODY IS LIKELY GOING TO GO TO JAIL. THAT’S WHAT HAPPENED IN NORFOLK, NEBRASKA WEDNESDAY AT AN APARTMENT IN THE 400 BLOCK OF OMAHA AVENUE FOR DISTURBANCES BETWEEN 36-YEAR-OLD TIMOTHY J. LEWIS AND HIS FEMALE ROOMMATE.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man allegedly attempts to fight local business employees, gets arrested
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk Police were dispatched to a disturbance call Thursday evening. Officers with the Norfolk Police Division said they responded to the 2100 block of Pasewalk Ave. for a male acting strange and trying to fight employees of the business. NPD said the man was identified as 39-year-old...
2-Year-Old Child In Critical Condition After Being Rescued From A Pool
(Sioux City, IA) — Emergency responders in Sioux City say a two-year-old child had climbed into a swimming pool Wednesday while it was being drained. The child was discovered unresponsive just after 6:00 p-m. KMEG/TV reports the victim was airlifted to an Omaha hospital where they are listed in critical condition. Sioux City police say it doesn’t appear that the parent had acted in a criminally negligent manner during the incident.
WOWT
Surprise vehicle inspections in Platte County reveal more than 200 violations
COLUMBUS, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol held surprise truck inspections in Platte County. On Aug. 24, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division did surprise inspections on commercial vehicles in Columbus and the surrounding area. The Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective Team did 41 inspections. A...
waynedailynews.com
Wayne High Limits Scoring Opportunities From Crimson Pride In Second Half, Record Costly Turnovers
OMAHA – After being stopped at the goal line in the final second of the first half and then turning the ball over on downs late in the game, turnovers played a factor during a season-opening loss for the Wayne High football team. From Rummel Stadium in Omaha, #5...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk Man Accused Of Assault, Obstructing Police
On August 25th, at approximately 9:55 p.m., Norfolk police officers were dispatched to the 400 bock of Omaha Ave on a report of man hit a woman and then started a fight with his father. Police arrived and spoke to the father, who had cuts on his forehead, the left...
Thousands of dollars in stolen items found during traffic stop near Sioux City
Two Siouxland men were arrested after officials allegedly found stolen items from at least three separate victims during a traffic stop.
kscj.com
AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE DROWNING AT RIVERSIDE HOME
AUTHORITIES ARE INVESTIGATING A DROWNING THAT OCCURRED AT A HOME IN RIVERSIDE WEDNESDAY EVENING. SIOUX CITY FIRE AND RESCUE AND POLICE PERSONNEL RESPONDED TO A REPORT OF A DROWNING AT A RESIDENCE IN THE 2000 BLOCK OF FAIRBANKS STREET AROUND 6:10 P.M. A 2-YEAR-OLD CHILD WAS FOUND UNRESPONSIVE IN AN...
Former employee allegedly caught on video robbing Norfolk business
A man was arrested after breaking into a Norfolk business on Tuesday.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk woman arrested in Stanton County for DWI
STANTON, Neb. -- A Norfolk woman was pulled over Wednesday evening and got multiple charges in Stanton County. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they had contact with 37-year-old Alyssa Johnson on a county road just southeast of Norfolk around 8:30 p.m. The Sheriff's Office reported Johnson was found to...
News Channel Nebraska
'Refined relaxation': Cigar bar set to open soon in downtown Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A cigar bar called Paul's: A Cigar Lounge is preparing to have a soft opening next week at 104 N 3rd Street. "Refined relaxation" are the two words the owner of the bar, Paul Hamelink told News Channel Nebraska that will define what the bar aims to accomplish.
News Channel Nebraska
UPDATE: Norfolk man killed in Butler County car accident
DAVID CITY, Neb. -- One person is dead after a two-vehicle accident in east central Nebraska. The Butler County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened Sunday evening at the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 66. The Sheriff's Office said during the investigation and after they received an eye witness...
