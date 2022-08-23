LINCOLN – Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has declared the week of August 28 – September 3 as Nebraska Drug Overdose Awareness Week (NDOAW). According to a release, provisional data from CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics indicate there were an estimated 107,622 drug overdose deaths in the United States during 2021, an increase of nearly 15% from the 93,655 deaths estimated in 2020. The 2021 increase was half of what it was a year ago, when overdose deaths rose 30% from 2019 to 2020.

