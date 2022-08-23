Read full article on original website
July Traffic Fatality Toll
LINCOLN – Data was again collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation during the month of July for a recent traffic fatality toll. According to a mid-August release from NDOT, 20 people were killed in 19 fatal crashes in July. Eight of the 13 vehicle occupants killed were not...
Nebraska Drug Overdose Awareness Week Being Recognized August 28 – September 3
LINCOLN – Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has declared the week of August 28 – September 3 as Nebraska Drug Overdose Awareness Week (NDOAW). According to a release, provisional data from CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics indicate there were an estimated 107,622 drug overdose deaths in the United States during 2021, an increase of nearly 15% from the 93,655 deaths estimated in 2020. The 2021 increase was half of what it was a year ago, when overdose deaths rose 30% from 2019 to 2020.
