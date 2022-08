From the rain to the Seattle Freeze, there are a lot of misconceptions about Seattle!. If you’ve never been to Seattle, you may come here expecting to find a gloomy, rainy city full of unfriendly, over-caffeinated people in flannel and hiking boots. Those who live here know that’s not actually the case! We asked Seattle residents what misconceptions about Seattle are off the mark, and we received a lot of passionate responses.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO