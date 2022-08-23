Read full article on original website
Triple H Reportedly Interested In Bringing NJPW Star Back To WWE
As WWE's head of creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque continues to surprise fans by bringing back former talent from his days leading the "NXT" brand, another notable former "Triple H guy" may be set for a return just over a year after being released from the company. According to Andrew...
Identity Revealed Of Man Who Went After AJ Styles On 8/22 WWE Raw
On Monday's WWE Raw, Dexter Lumis kidnapped The Miz during his tag team bout where he teamed with Ciampa against AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley. Before Lumis got his hands on The Miz, another man dressed in black went after AJ Styles before he was hauled away by security. Corey...
He Said Something: WWE Official Weighs In On Dexter Lumis Arrest
He had to say something. Every so often a story will come up that gets everyone talking in WWE. That might be a good or a bad thing but it is something that catches your attention to the point where it is impossible not to notice. WWE has been doing that again with a story that has somehow taken place both on NXT and Monday Night Raw, and now a WWE official has had to say something about it.
Whole New World: WWE’s Backstage Atmosphere Undergoes Massive Change
That’s a big change. Over the last month or so, WWE has undergone the biggest shakeup in the company’s history. Vince McMahon is no longer the major force in the company, meaning the company is under some drastically different leadership. That is the kind of change that the company has been waiting on for a long time now and it seems to have had quite the impact backstage.
Not So Fast: New Report Suggests WWE Draft Taking Place At Very Different Time
You’ll have to wait a bit. With so many names on the WWE roster and so many changes taking place at the same time, it would make sense for WWE to want to keep shaking things up when it comes to how the wrestlers are organized. NXT UK is already about to be scrapped entirely so there are now even fewer places for some of the wrestlers to go. However, those changes might not be coming as soon as expected.
Put It On Hold: AEW Star Suspended, All Out Match In Doubt
Did you miss him? Wrestlers have a difficult job as they have to make you believe that what you are seeing in front of you is real, despite knowing that things are planned in advance. That is a hard trick to pull off yet they make it work every week. There are occasions when there is more going on though and that was the case again recently, with an AEW star getting in some trouble.
Eddie Kingston secretly suspended ahead of AEW All Out
AEW has received a ton of criticism for things happening outside of the squared circle in recent days. On Wednesday night, another story of backstage drama surfaced. AEW quietly suspended Eddie Kingston a few weeks back, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer. Meltzer reports the suspension has already been completed.
BREAKING: AEW Title Changes Hands In Shocking Fashion
Well that’s fast. AEW has done a lot of good in its few years of existence, with the company’s championships being a high point. The titles have been treated as something of value and a title change still means a lot. That is the case no matter how someone wins a title, but now someone will be winning a new one through means that are not exactly the norm for a title change.
Change Over? WWE May Have Scrapped Unpopular Vince McMahon Rule
No more name tags? A wrestler’s name is one of the most important aspects to their entire presentation. If a wrestler doesn’t have a name that clicks, there is a bit of a limit on how far they are going to go. It helps if a wrestler has been around for a long time and the fans have had a chance to get to know them, but sometimes those names are changed. That might not be the case again with WWE.
RUMOR: Bronson Reed Returning To WWE?
This is only a rumor, so take it for what it’s worth. According to Andrew Zarian of the “We’re Live, Pal” podcast, Triple H is considering bringing back Jonah, who was known as Bronson Reed, to WWE. Zarian said the following:. “I’ve heard one name over...
Jon Moxley took shots at Vince McMahon and WWE after AEW Rampage taping
New AEW Undisputed World Champion Jon Moxley addressed fans in his home state of Ohio on Wednesday night following the taping of Friday’s episode of Rampage. Moxley and Bryan Danielson came out to the ring. Pwinsider.com reports that Moxley did a promo about how he and Danielson were the two best wrestlers in the world. He recalled some of his memories in Cleveland and noted none were as special as beating CM Punk to unify the titles earlier in the night.
Daily Update: Vince McMahon birthday, Survivor Series, Legado del Fantasma
Bryan & Vinny & Craig Show: RAW 34 with IC Title battle royal, plus Granny and more!. Job Listing: Onlamp php/mysql developer. Experience with vbulletin and drupal/WordPress a plus. Email tonyleder@f4wonline.com with subject PHP DEVELOPER with resume. This Week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Match and performer of the week. The life...
It’s Stacked: AEW Loads Up All Out Card With Five New Matches
Things were added. We are less than a week and a half away from AEW All Out, one of the company’s four major pay per views over the course of the year. That means the company is going to need to pour in a lot of effort to make the show work as well as possible, including putting on several top matches. They covered quite a bit of that this week on television.
Roman Reigns Explains His New WWE Schedule
Since coming back after taking a break at SummerSlam in 2020 and winning the WWE Universal Title a few days later, Roman Reigns has been on an incredible run. Reigns has maintained his title as Universal Champion for more than 700 days in a row. At WrestleMania 38, he defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship and unify the belts.
VIDEO: Attempt To Recreate Summerslam Tractor Spot Has Hilarious Results
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Sometimes in wrestling you see something that catches your eye in a positive way. Whatever it might be, there is something that gets your attention because it is so over the top that you can’t ignore it. That was the case last month with a spot that had never been done before, but now it has been done again, albeit on a much smaller scale.
Not The Right Kind Of History: AEW Women’s Title Vacated, Interim Champion To Be Named
You never want to see that. There are only a few ways for a wrestler to lose a title and some of them are a bit different than others. While the most common way is for a champion to lose a match, there are other instances where a title changes hands without a loss. Unfortunately that is the case again, but this time also has a bit of a twist on the concept.
Mojo Rawley Discusses His Relationship With AEW And Possible WWE Return
Dean Muhtadi, formerly known as Mojo Rawley, was released by WWE in 2020, and he hasn't been seen in a ring since. While he's started a wrestling talent agency, there's still speculation about whether he'll eventually end up in a promotion like AEW. "I actually haven't spoken person with Tony...
Less Gold: Two Title Unification Matches Set For Worlds Collide
Two become one (twice). There are a lot of titles under the WWE banner and some of them have been around for a long time now. Holding one of those championships can mean a lot for a wrestler, especially if they have not been a champion before. Sometimes those titles have to go away though for one reason or another and that is going to be the case again with at least two titles next month.
Dakota Kai On When She Was Told About Plans For SummerSlam Return
Dakota Kai made her return to WWE at SummerSlam, and she recently discussed when she was told of plans for her to return and more. Kai spoke with Today FM for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:. On when she learned WWE wanted her to...
Roman Reigns on Vince McMahon's WWE Departure, Triple H Taking Over as WWE's Head of Creative
Roman Reigns spoke with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast this week ahead of WWE's Clash at the Castle pay-per-view and finally opened up about the company's two biggest stories of the year (and possibly in the last 20 years) — Vince McMahon's departure from WWE and Paul "Triple H" Levesque taking over as the new Head of Creative and Talent Relations for the company. Last month's SummerSlam event marked the first WWE pay-per-view in roughly four decades to have someone other than McMahon as its booker and in the month since then the quality, viewership and overall fan excitement for Raw and SmackDown have been on the upswing.
