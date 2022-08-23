While planning their summer wedding in London, Olive Uniacke and her now-husband Dane Ensley had seven “musts” in mind. “Number one: walk down the aisle together,” the bride tells Vogue. “Number two: no sit-down dinner. Number three: no phones. Number four: keep everything a secret from everyone. Number five: constant excitement. Number six: provide the best DJs and music—better than anyone has ever heard in a club. And finally, number seven: supply guests with everything they could need so they never have to leave,” Olive adds. “We wanted to do everything as untraditionally as possible.”

