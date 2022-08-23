Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Doja Cat Launches “It’s Giving” Apparel Collection With Graphic Tees, Trucker Hats and More
For her new apparel collection “It’s Giving,” Doja Cat stepped out to capture paparazzi-style photos of her modeling the clothing and accessories. The capsule, which launched today with an official website, contains colorful graphic tees, sweatshirts, sweatpants, trucker hats and underwear. In her volume I lookbook, the...
Hypebae
Burberry Celebrates Self-Expression With FW22 Campaign
Burberry has just revealed its Fall/Winter 2022 campaign, honoring the power of building strong communities through authentic self-expression. Lensed by famed photography duo Inez and Vinoodh in Los Angeles, the FW22 collection harnesses the models’ individuality as they present the brand’s latest pieces. Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci...
Jason Rembert Unveils First Aliétte Resort Collection
“I’m so happy that I’m in this place,” Aliétte designer and Hollywood stylist Jason Rembert said during a preview of his first resort collection. Approaching the collection, the designer wanted to offer feelings of joy and fun, as seen through resort’s glam embroideries, party-ready silhouettes and rich red, blue and metallic colorways. “I’m so happy that that color is important to me,” he said. “I’m so grateful that I work with so many amazing women who help and guide me. It’s not only the women who I style — it’s women I work with as a designer, as a stylist —...
AOL Corp
Jennifer Lopez's First Wedding Dress Photos Are Here — See the ‘Dreamy’ Ralph Lauren Designs
It’s not often fans are waiting for a newsletter to hit their email inbox, but Jennifer Lopez had her followers on pins and needles for three days waiting for the On The JLo arrival — and it did not disappoint. Her email and Vogue offered an insider’s look at not one, but three, wedding dresses, custom-designed by Ralph Lauren Collection.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Louis Vuitton Is About to Drop a Bold, Updated Take on Its Empreinte Jewelry Collection
Louis Vuitton introduced its Empreinte jewelry collection in 2004, but the latest chapter, available online and in stores on August 19, offers a bold new take that also addresses one of the industry’s fastest-growing trends: gender-neutral designs. “Empreinte” translates to imprint or impression, but it also can be used to describe a footprint or handprint, making it an apt moniker for a collection that’s rooted in highlighting the unique signatures and design codes of this iconic French house. Francesca Amfitheatrof, Louis Vuitton’s artistic director of jewelry and watches, indeed shines a spotlight on both the label’s best-known and more subtle details,...
Michael Kors Collection Campaign Features Adut Akech and Rianne Van Rompaey
The Michael Kors Collection fall campaign will launch Saturday featuring models Adut Akech and Rianne Van Rompaey as they hit the town. The ads were photographed by Dutch duo Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin.More from WWDThe 21 Most Popular 2019 Holiday Gifts, According to GoogleThe Best Fashion Ad Campaigns of Fall 2019Michael Kors Celebrates Old Bond Street Store Opening “For fall, I wanted the collection to echo the energy and big-city glamour of New York, when you’re out on the town,” said Michael Kors. “The clothes and accessories are really everything you need for stepping up, stepping out and making an...
Inside the Sparkling Paris Home of Jewelry Designer Aurélie Bidermann
Three weeks before French president Emmanuel Macron ordered COVID-19 confinement in 2020, French jewelry designer Aurélie Bidermann moved into an 18th-century flat on the Left Bank with her young daughter. Having all those months at home gave Bidermann time to meditate on the 3,200-square-foot south-facing space—to understand the light, the flow, and the energy. Confinement, she said, “allowed me to do the apartment as I wanted.”
The First-Ever Puma x Vogue Collection Drops Today
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. What’s black, white, and red all over? Yes, Vogue’s September issue, but also the just-dropped collection with Puma. Today, the Puma x Vogue 27-piece collection debuts, and it’s filled with fashion-forward activewear in those three hues.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TODAY.com
The Pioneer Woman's fall fashion collection is here — and everything is less than $27
Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. When we think of fall, we imagine crisp leaves, cozy outfits and delicious home cooked meals. And while you might turn to Ree Drummond's tasty recipes to help you check off that last box, that's not the only way that the "Pioneer Woman" can help you prep for the season.
Victoria Beckham launches clothing line for plus-size women after declaring being skinny is out of fashion
SLENDER Victoria Beckham has launched a clothing line catering for curvier women after declaring being skinny is out of fashion. The ex-Spice Girl, 48, has released VB Body, a 12-piece collection which goes from a tiny size four to a generous size 18. It features mini-dresses and cardigans costing around...
Images of the Week: Get Your Passes to Vogue World
New York Fashion Week is just around the corner and so is Vogue World, the runway and marketplace Vogue is hosting in New York. Get your passes today to be a part of the one-of-a-kind experience on September 12. This fall’s Forces of Fashion lineup is looking to be equally...
Dreaming of an Isabel Marant Leather Jumpsuit for Fall
Working at Vogue means that some days getting dressed can be a bit of a struggle. Especially as the days get colder, the outfits tend to become lazier and by the end of October, I’m basically wearing the same rotation of knit sweaters and jeans. This fall, I’m hoping to ramp up my style and channel that sort of bohemian-French girl energy Isabel Marant is known for with this one-and-done leather jumpsuit from her fall collection.
Olive Uniacke Wore Hot-Pink Couture and Molly Goddard Taffeta for Her London Wedding
While planning their summer wedding in London, Olive Uniacke and her now-husband Dane Ensley had seven “musts” in mind. “Number one: walk down the aisle together,” the bride tells Vogue. “Number two: no sit-down dinner. Number three: no phones. Number four: keep everything a secret from everyone. Number five: constant excitement. Number six: provide the best DJs and music—better than anyone has ever heard in a club. And finally, number seven: supply guests with everything they could need so they never have to leave,” Olive adds. “We wanted to do everything as untraditionally as possible.”
Lori Harvey Serves Glamour With Streetwear in 6-Inch Heels & Raw Daisy Duke Shorts
Figuring out which summer outfits to wear can become a tough task, but not for Lori Harvey. The SKN by LH founder served up some serious street style while heading to Catch LA restaurant in West Hollywood, Calf., on Aug. 20. Harvey was dressed to impress for the late night dinner date. The 25-year-old model and media personality looked sporty-chic in a denim corset jacket from Romeo Hunte’s fall 2021 collection. The form-fitting outerwear has a constructed corseted waist, drawstring cinching at the mid-sleeve and two embellished front breast pockets. She complemented the staple piece with matching denim gloves that were...
hypebeast.com
Satisfy's "Trailism" Drop Caters to a Runner's Individual Style
For its latest drop, French running brand Satisfy is aiming to cater to the many personalities and tastes of its dedicated followers. The collection, named Trailism, has been split up into five typologies, each relating to a different type of “outdoors-oriented individual”. First up is the Speed Freak,...
Blackpink’s “Pink Venom” Video Is a Fashion Thrillride
Blackpink is back! Two years after their most recent single, 2020’s “Lovesick Girls,” everyone’s favorite K-pop girl group has been slowly teasing their upcoming second album, Born Pink, which is set to release next month—and today, they dropped the first single and music video from the record, “Pink Venom,” a typically rambunctious blend of thundering hip-hop beats and the delicate sound of a geomungo, or Korean zither.
24 Hours With Emma Chamberlain in Copenhagen Includes Bike Rides and Fashion Shows
What does Emma Chamberlain do with 24 hours to spare while in Copenhagen, Denmark? Lucky for us, she calls Vogue up. We recently spent an eventful day tagging along with the star while she was in town for the Ganni show at Copenhagen Fashion Week. In the new video, Chamberlain took us along for some sightseeing, shopping, coffee tasting, and fittings before the big fashion show.
Sofia Wylie’s Guide to Combination Skin Care and Dewy Makeup
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “I just really love my time alone because I’m a really big introvert,” says actor Sofia Wylie in her installment of Vogue’s Beauty Secrets. Though the rising star has many moments in the spotlight (her new film, The School for Good and Evil, is out this October), she enjoys these moments by herself to paint, play the piano, or complete her beauty regimen: beginning with a good cleanse, followed by under-eye patches to combat puffiness, and a face roller.
Hypebae
Fashion Imitates Art in Carhartt WIP x Small Talk Studio's New Collaboration
In collaboration with NYC-based Small Talk Studio, Carhartt WIP has just announced the release of an exclusive capsule collection that reimagines its most archetypal designs through graphic motifs rooted in nostalgia. The partnership has resulted in a curated lineup that comprises of a vest, jacket, two graphic T-shirts, heavyweight T-shirt,...
Emily Ratajkowski Gives Corset Top A Vintage Twist with ’90s Skirt and Cowboy Boots
Emily Ratajkowski revamped the corset top while out in New York City this week. While strolling in the Big Apple, the “My Body” author was seen in a cream satin midi skirt — a hallmark of ’90s fashion, which has gained resurgence this year. Giving the side-tied piece a romantically sleek element was a Miaou corset top, featuring cream-toned nylon with structured boning and a curved square neckline. The $265 Venus style was given a sharp finish with a lace-up back, as well as muted “Heavenly Bodies” print with a black gothic letter “M” in its background. Ratajkowski’s look was complete...
Vogue Magazine
27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0