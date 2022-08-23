ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, OH

dayton247now.com

Safety advisory for University of Dayton after report of stalking

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Department of Public Safety has notified the University of Dayton community about a recent incident of stalking during the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 28 in the South Student Neighborhood. Two female students reported encountering a male who claimed to be an undercover police...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Oregon District hosting Arts in the District block party on Aug. 27

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A block party honoring the arts and entertainment district, organized by the Oregon District Business Association, is taking place on Saturday, August 27 from 12–6 p.m. "Arts in the District" is a free, kid-friendly block party that will be held in the pedestrian zone on...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Free amputee running clinic to be held in September

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Optimus Prosthetics has partnered with the Air Force Marathon to offer a free running clinic for anyone with lower limb loss. The clinic aims to help those with limb loss of all ages learn to run or improve their running skills. There will be two classes...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Premier Health hosting several opportunities for a mobile mammogram screening

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- With its mobile mammography coach, Premier Health is making it simpler for busy women to receive their yearly mammogram screening. The coach travels to companies, public places, and events throughout Southwest Ohio. The coach offers both conventional 2D and Genius™ 3D Mammography™ technologies to identify breast...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Families of Addicts 9th annual Rally 4 Recovery begins

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The 9th annual Rally 4 Recovery, sponsored by FOA Families of Addicts and Banyan Treatment Centers is today. The event begins today, August 28 at 2PM, with the first hour reserved for attendees to access the resource area, which will have information on treatment, recovery, and related support services. Official rally programming, including the resource area, will begin at 3PM and last until 6PM.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

GALLERY: Family of Addicts Rally 4 Recovery

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Family of Addicts (FOA) 9th annual Rally 4 Recovery event was held today. The goal of today's event was to let families of addicts, those in active recovery, or those seeking help know that they are not alone. “This is always such a great event because...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Lytle-Five Points Road is now open

LEBANON, Ohio (WKEF) - Lytle-Five Points Road, between Evan Court and Sycamore Trails Drive/Glenridge Blvd, is now open. The closure was due to very rough pavement caused by a utility company that damaged a watermain. The counties thank everyone for their cooperation during this project. For more information, visit http://www.wceo.us/...
LEBANON, OH
dayton247now.com

More than 100 local veterans make first Honor Flight Dayton trip since 2019

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKEF) -- For the first time in nearly three years, more than 100 local military veterans took the trip of a lifetime aboard Honor Flight Dayton. The organization takes local veterans to see the memorials dedicated in their honor. Veterans say the experience is emotional, joyous and cathartic.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Non-profit organizations collaborate for golf outing in memory of Brandon Bark

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Barkstrong, Inc., a non-profit organization under 4 Paws for Ability in Xenia, hosted the Brandon Bark Memorial Golf Outing on Saturday, August 27. Barkstrong, Inc. is on a mission to support veterans that require service dogs. In the past five years, the organization has donated $55,000 to the veteran’s program at 4 Paws for Ability in memory of Brandon Bark, who was killed in 2016.
XENIA, OH
dayton247now.com

New Dayton-area industrial park aims to draw companies, create jobs

TROTWOOD, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Crews working on a new industrial park in the Dayton region are making headway. The project likely will spark the arrival of companies and new workers. The Trotwood site has been cleared and concrete for the 200,000-square-foot speculative building will be poured next week,...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

6-year-old cancer survivor gets big surprise from local motorcycle clubs

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- A 6-year-old Springfield girl completed her chemotherapy treatment, and a local collaboration of biker clubs joined forces to offer her the parade of a lifetime as the community honored her milestone. The Iron Misfits and five other area motorcycle clubs wanted to celebrate Annabelle for defeating...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton247now.com

Jill McGill Wins US Senior Women's Open at NCR Country Club

DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Jill McGill is the fourth US Senior Women's Open champion, winning the title Sunday at NCR Country Club in Dayton. McGill posted rounds of 74-71-71-73 on the par 73 South Course for a total score of -3, winning by one stroke and becoming the first American champion of the event. Leta Lindley finished second at -2.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Few showers Friday with heat and humidity this weekend

DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- High pressure has kept sunshine and quiet weather around for the past couple of days! Temperatures will be climbing for the end of the week, though, with some rain on the way too. Spotty rain this morning but we aren't expecting it to be widespread! Temps...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Fairborn Kroger to re-open after $1.9 million remodel

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) - The Cincinnati/Dayton Division of Kroger has announced the grand re-opening of the Fairborn Kroger. The store underwent a $1.975 million remodel that includes a new culinary kiosk, upgraded deli, floral, meat/seafood, frozen and dairy departments, upgraded Starbucks, and center store reset to improve the shopping experience for the 145,952 sq. foot location.
FAIRBORN, OH

