wfxg.com
Two men injured in apparent Augusta shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Two men are recovering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Deputies found the pair at the 2400 block of Nordahl Drive near Windsor Spring Road at 12:36 am Sunday. Both victims were taken to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment. Suspect information has not yet been released....
wgac.com
Missing Richmond County man found safe
UPDATE: According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Mark Cole has been located and is safe. Augusta, GA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. Mark Cole was last seen around 8:45 A.M. on August 28, wearing a grey collared shirt, black shorts, grey shoes and leaving his residence […]
WRDW-TV
Shots fired at Hampton Inn on Gordon Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, August 27th at 6:44 pm, Richmond County Deputies responded to a call of shots fired at the Hampton Inn at 306 Timbercreek Lane, in the 2100 block of Gordon Highway. Upon arrival, Deputies found a man who had been shot in his arm while...
WRDW-TV
wfxg.com
Hotel shooting in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Saturday night, a man allegedly destroyed his hotel room and fired a gun several times, striking a man in another hotel room. At 6:44pm, deputies with the Richmond County Sheriffs Office responded to the Hampton Inn at 306 Timbercreek lane. They found one victim who had...
Richmond County Authorities searching for missing man
Augusta, GA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. Eddie Ruffin was last seen walking in the castle pines subdivision near the mailboxes on August 27 around 4:00 pm. and wearing unknown clothing. Ruffin is known to visit the Food Lion at Tobacco Road and Highway 56. If you […]
Aiken man dead following high-speed chase in Richmond County
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a high-speed chase in Richmond County. Authorities say Brian Heath, 28, of Aiken, was driving his vehicle on Old Savannah Road when his vehicle was struck by a vehicle involved in a pursuit with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Heath was pronounced dead at the […]
13-year-old missing from Richmond County
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person. Investigators say 13-year-old Illiannah Velez was last seen at Tutt Middle School on Friday, August 26, at around 3 p.m. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, yellow T-shirt, light wash jeans, and gray, green, and orange crocs. […]
Mother pleads for return of missing son
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A mother is pleading for her son’s return after his disappearance four weeks ago. “I know I’d tell him I love him and I’ve missed him and I would give him a big hug,” Sally Williams told NewsChannel 6 as she waits for her son’s return. It’s been more than four […]
msn.com
High speed chase leads to death of another driver
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is dead following an accident at the intersection of Old Savannah Road and Roselle Street, Friday night. The coroner has identified Brian Heath, 28, of Aiken, as the victim in that crash. His vehicle was struck by a car involved in a high speed...
Man arrested after allegedly shooting another man inside of Aiken condominium
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One man has been arrested after another man was found with a gunshot wound inside a condominium in Aiken. The incident happened Tuesday, August 8th around 11:18 P.M. on the 1500 block of Hamilton Drive in Aiken. According to authorities, Chadwin L. Valls, 37, was arrested on Wednesday, August 24th […]
wfxg.com
Wrens Police Department issues advisory regarding increased fights in area
WRENS, Ga. (WFXG) - The Wrens Police Department says it has seen an increase in fights in the past week. Saturday, Chief John Maynard posted on the Department's Facebook page about a large fight that was set to happen in Pine Valley. According to the post, most of the fights involved juveniles. The police department says it is working with school officials and the Department of Juvenile Justice to identify all parties involved.
msn.com
Suspect captured in Augusta’s latest murder
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities arrested the suspect in Augusta’s latest murder case the shooting of an overnight security guard on Fifth Street. Members of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigation division and crime suppression team along with the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Task Force arrested Cornell Thomas without incident in the 2300 block of Mims Road.
wfxg.com
Suspect identified in Augusta murder
(AUGUSTA, Ga) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has identified a suspect in the murder of a woman Tuesday morning. Cynthia Wright, 43 years old, was shot and killed at the 1100 block of 5th street around 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. Cornell Thomas is wanted for Murder, Possession of Firearm During...
Augusta man wanted for incident involving terroristic acts and threats
Investigators need your help in locating a suspect they say is involved in an incident involving terroristic threats and acts.
WANTED: Suspect sought in murder of Cynthia Wright
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help to locate a Murder suspect; Tuesday morning around 6:00 a.m., the Richmond County Sheriff's Office responded to the 1100 block of 5th Street in Augusta for reports of a shooting.
wgac.com
Suspect Named in Security Guard’s Death Tuesday in Augusta
A suspect has been named in the shooting death of a local woman Tuesday in the 1100 block of 5th Street. Forty-three-year-old Cynthia Wright was shot and killed around 6:00 a.m. while working as a security guard at Union Agener Animal Health Distribution Center. Richmond County investigators say they are...
wgac.com
Two Arrested in Large Drug Bust in Warrenville
A five-month-long investigation led to the arrests today of a man and woman authorities say were allegedly running an illegal drug distribution in Warrenville. Aiken County authorities and an agent from the United States Department of Homeland Security executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Simonds Street in Warrenville today.
