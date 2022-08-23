WRENS, Ga. (WFXG) - The Wrens Police Department says it has seen an increase in fights in the past week. Saturday, Chief John Maynard posted on the Department's Facebook page about a large fight that was set to happen in Pine Valley. According to the post, most of the fights involved juveniles. The police department says it is working with school officials and the Department of Juvenile Justice to identify all parties involved.

WRENS, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO