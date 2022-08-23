ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia University

Columbia to Continue Creating Programmable Quantum Materials

Columbia University quantum researchers have successfully recompeted for an Energy Frontier Research Center (EFRC) grant, the Department of Energy (DOE) announced this week. Columbia’s current EFRC on Programmable Quantum Materials (Pro-QM), established in 2018, will receive $12.6 million over the next four years to advance new materials, tools, and physics that enable the on-demand creation and control of quantum phases.
Columbia University

Officially White Coated

Columbia's Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons welcomed and cloaked 140 medical students at its annual rite-of-passage White Coat Ceremony. The Class of 2026 recited their oath to "affirm that all patients deserve compassionate, equitable care that places their needs, values, and personhood at the center." You can read more...
