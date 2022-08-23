ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Heat 2’ Review: Michael Mann Delivers More UltraCops, Gutter Poetry & Fetishistic Nitty-Grittiness

By Charles Bramesco
theplaylist.net
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

‘The Sandman’: Neil Gaiman Reveals He Once Sabotaged A Movie Based On His Comic Because Of Its “Really Stupid” Script

After floundering in development hell for many years, Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman” is finally a TV series, thanks to Netflix. And the critical consensus of the show is, well, pretty good? It may be almost too faithful an adaptation, but for those who love the comic, it’s a great take on a project many thought unfilmable. And in this day and age of green-screen movies and TV, isn’t there some solace to be taken in a sprawling fantasy world adapted correctly?
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Venice Film Festival Preview: 16 Must-See Films To Watch

And just like that, summer is over, and the festival season is about to start. That’s right, blockbuster season is essentially over, and now it’s time for the fall film festival circuit to produce and premiere the film titles that will be vying for Oscars later this year. As always, the Venice Film Festival kicks off the season first, and the 79th edition is as strong as ever, proving that the festival is just as important as France’s Cannes Film Festival, if not more so.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The End We Start From’: Katherine Waterston To Co-Star With Jodie Comer In Apocalyptic Thriller

British actress Jodie Comer (“The Last Duel“) is set to lead a new London-set apocalypse thriller from director Mahalia Belo (“The Long Song“) and Benedict Cumberbatch’s SunnyMarch that is based on the Megan Hunter novel “The End We Start From.” The pic’s script is also being adapted by “Succession” writer Alice Birch and sees characters navigating a mysterious environmental crisis in London as the city becomes submerged by flood waters.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘White Noise’: Noah Baumbach’s New Film Will Feature LCD Soundsystem’s First New Song In Five Years

Brace yourselves, Noah Baumbach fans: “White Noise” has its world premiere in just five days at the Venice Film Festival. Baumbach’s latest also opens up the New York Film Festival this year, too, before it hits Netflix later this year. Netflix still hasn’t provided an official release date for the film, but another bit of news related to “White Noise” should tide everyone over before it arrives.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Winslow
Person
Thomas Pynchon
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Val Kilmer
Person
Michael Mann
Person
David Foster Wallace
Person
Vincent Hanna
Person
Meg Gardiner
Person
Zadie Smith
theplaylist.net

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Teaser Trailer: All Will Be Revealed November 13

It is Taylor Sheridan’s world, and we’re all just livin’ in it, especially if it’s the world of anything related to Paramount. The Academy Award-nominated creator/writer/showrunner’s “Yellowstone” hit series returns for season five on Sunday, November 13. Tonight, during the MTV Video Awards, the first teaser of the upcoming season was revealed. It arrives ahead of the planned “Yellowstone” marathon airing on Paramount Network over Labor Day weekend. Fans can tune in to TV’s #1 show from Friday, September 2 – Monday, September 5, starting at 11:00 AM ET/PT each day.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Red Sonja’: Sacha Baron Cohen Reportedly Turned Down $7M To Play Villainous Sorcerer Kulan Gath In Fantasy Film

Earlier in the week, it was announced that Millennium Media’s reboot of the 1985 fantasy action flick “Red Sonja” had started shooting. However, the big reveal in that update was that the studio had quietly switched out director Joey Soloway (“Transparent”) and lead actress Hannah John-Kamen (“Ant-Man & The Wasp”) for director M.J. Bassett (“Rogue”) and a new lead Matilda Lutz (“Revenge”). And additionally, it looks like the project almost landed a big-name actor for a key role before that shakeup.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Shia LaBeouf Says He Contemplated Suicide Before He Converted To Catholicism For His ‘Padre Pio’ Role

Shia LaBeouf makes his acting comeback at the Venice Film Festival this year in Abel Ferrara’s “Padre Pio.” That makes LaBeouf’s term as persona non grata in the movie industry after his ex-girlfriend Tahliah Barnett (aka FKA Twigs) sued him for sexual battery and assault less than two years. But is LeBeouf back in Hollywood’s good graces yet? Not quite. The trial between him and Barnett doesn’t start until next April. In the meantime, “Padre Pio” is a good place to start for the actor’s attempt at a redemption arc, especially given Ferrara’s history at the Venice Lido.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy