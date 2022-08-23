‘Heat 2’ Review: Michael Mann Delivers More UltraCops, Gutter Poetry & Fetishistic Nitty-Grittiness

Read full article on original website
‘The Sandman’: Neil Gaiman Reveals He Once Sabotaged A Movie Based On His Comic Because Of Its “Really Stupid” Script
After floundering in development hell for many years, Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman” is finally a TV series, thanks to Netflix. And the critical consensus of the show is, well, pretty good? It may be almost too faithful an adaptation, but for those who love the comic, it’s a great take on a project many thought unfilmable. And in this day and age of green-screen movies and TV, isn’t there some solace to be taken in a sprawling fantasy world adapted correctly?
Venice Film Festival Preview: 16 Must-See Films To Watch
And just like that, summer is over, and the festival season is about to start. That’s right, blockbuster season is essentially over, and now it’s time for the fall film festival circuit to produce and premiere the film titles that will be vying for Oscars later this year. As always, the Venice Film Festival kicks off the season first, and the 79th edition is as strong as ever, proving that the festival is just as important as France’s Cannes Film Festival, if not more so.
‘The End We Start From’: Katherine Waterston To Co-Star With Jodie Comer In Apocalyptic Thriller
British actress Jodie Comer (“The Last Duel“) is set to lead a new London-set apocalypse thriller from director Mahalia Belo (“The Long Song“) and Benedict Cumberbatch’s SunnyMarch that is based on the Megan Hunter novel “The End We Start From.” The pic’s script is also being adapted by “Succession” writer Alice Birch and sees characters navigating a mysterious environmental crisis in London as the city becomes submerged by flood waters.
‘White Noise’: Noah Baumbach’s New Film Will Feature LCD Soundsystem’s First New Song In Five Years
Brace yourselves, Noah Baumbach fans: “White Noise” has its world premiere in just five days at the Venice Film Festival. Baumbach’s latest also opens up the New York Film Festival this year, too, before it hits Netflix later this year. Netflix still hasn’t provided an official release date for the film, but another bit of news related to “White Noise” should tide everyone over before it arrives.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Teaser Trailer: All Will Be Revealed November 13
It is Taylor Sheridan’s world, and we’re all just livin’ in it, especially if it’s the world of anything related to Paramount. The Academy Award-nominated creator/writer/showrunner’s “Yellowstone” hit series returns for season five on Sunday, November 13. Tonight, during the MTV Video Awards, the first teaser of the upcoming season was revealed. It arrives ahead of the planned “Yellowstone” marathon airing on Paramount Network over Labor Day weekend. Fans can tune in to TV’s #1 show from Friday, September 2 – Monday, September 5, starting at 11:00 AM ET/PT each day.
‘Red Sonja’: Sacha Baron Cohen Reportedly Turned Down $7M To Play Villainous Sorcerer Kulan Gath In Fantasy Film
Earlier in the week, it was announced that Millennium Media’s reboot of the 1985 fantasy action flick “Red Sonja” had started shooting. However, the big reveal in that update was that the studio had quietly switched out director Joey Soloway (“Transparent”) and lead actress Hannah John-Kamen (“Ant-Man & The Wasp”) for director M.J. Bassett (“Rogue”) and a new lead Matilda Lutz (“Revenge”). And additionally, it looks like the project almost landed a big-name actor for a key role before that shakeup.
Shia LaBeouf Says He Contemplated Suicide Before He Converted To Catholicism For His ‘Padre Pio’ Role
Shia LaBeouf makes his acting comeback at the Venice Film Festival this year in Abel Ferrara’s “Padre Pio.” That makes LaBeouf’s term as persona non grata in the movie industry after his ex-girlfriend Tahliah Barnett (aka FKA Twigs) sued him for sexual battery and assault less than two years. But is LeBeouf back in Hollywood’s good graces yet? Not quite. The trial between him and Barnett doesn’t start until next April. In the meantime, “Padre Pio” is a good place to start for the actor’s attempt at a redemption arc, especially given Ferrara’s history at the Venice Lido.
