‘John Wick 4’: Donnie Yen Is the First Time Keanu Reeves ‘Fights Someone He Can Lose to’
'John Wick 4' actor Donnie Yen makes an appearance in the upcoming action film, where he will be the most intimidating foe for Keanu Reeves' John Wick yet.
‘John Wick 4’ Producer Explained Why They Didn’t Film Fifth Movie Back-to-Back
The long-anticipated 'John Wick 4' is finally hitting theaters in 2023, but here's why they didn't end up filming it back-to-back with the fifth movie installment.
'Batgirl' directors say 'everything was gone' when they tried to access footage
'Batgirl' co-directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah said Warner Bros. restricted their access to film footage.
Batgirl wasn't completed before the DC movie was axed
DC's cancelled Batgirl movie was incomplete by the time it was axed by Warner Bros, according to its directors. Featuring Leslie Grace as the titular Gotham City vigilante, Brendan Fraser as supervillain Firefly, and Michael Keaton returning as Batman, the much-anticipated movie was surprisingly pulled by the studio earlier this month.
'Joker' sequel stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are reportedly getting massive paydays of $10 million and $20 million
The "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," is coming to theaters in 2024, and the stars and director are reportedly getting big paydays for the movie. Star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are each making $20 million for the movie, according to Variety. Lady Gaga, who is a new addition to the cast for the sequel, is set to make $10 million, Variety reported.
Fans wonder if Matt Reeves took Joker too far in ‘The Batman’
A deleted scene from The Batman has the Joker looking realistic — too realistic as far as some fans are concerned. “Do you think the Joker design from The Batman might be too extreme for the general public?” Vince_Tsung asked their fellow Redditors about the newest live-action rendition of the DC Comics supervillain.
After Tom Cruise, The Rock And More, Emily Blunt Now Set To Co-Star With Another A-Lister In New Action Movie
Emily Blunt has just signed on for an action movie that is sure to be super stunt and action-heavy.
After Report Of Batgirl’s Secret Screenings, One Cast Member Pleads To Warner Bros. Not To Destroy The Footage
It’s been one shock after another over at Warner Bros. as the new studio head makes one radical change to the company and then another comes along. The most high profile change has been the decision to not release the Batgirl movie, despite the fact that a great deal of time, effort, and money, had been spent on it. Now, amid reports that what exists of the film could actually be destroyed, one cast member has written an open letter to CEO David Zaslav asking him not to let that happen.
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
Warner Bros. Delays ‘Shazam’ & ‘Aquaman’ Sequels Yet Again, With ‘Lost Kingdom’ Moving To Xmas 2023
Well, the hits keep coming to the DC Universe. In another blow to fans and the universe, following the recent Warner Bros. Discovery second-quarter earnings call and the cancelation of “Batgirl,” the studio announced that two of its films were being delayed again. Once set for March 17,...
‘Batgirl’: Cancelled Film To Get “Funeral Screenings” On Warner Bros. Lot This Week
“Batgirl” has been the talk of Hollywood since news broke on August 2 that new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav canceled the film and several other DC Films and HBO Max-adjacent projects. And as per usual in Tinsel Town, the reason is money. Zaslav axed the film and other projects to take a tax write-down as he navigates his newly merged company toward a new future.
Warner Bros. Discovery Prematurely Cancels ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ & Other Animated Projects Coming To HBO Max
Another day, another list of programming that was originally set to arrive on HBO Max but has been prematurely canceled. It’s happening so often, that it’s hard to feign surprise, right? Well, this time the list of cuts includes an animated project that superhero fans had been dying to see— “Batman: Caped Crusader.”
‘Red Sonja’: Director M.J. Bassett Replaces Joey Soloway, Matilda Lutz Takes Over Titular Role
A remake of the 1985 sword and sorcery film “Red Sonja” had been in the works for ages at Millennium Media. One incarnation had Robert Rodriguez producing with “Planet Terror” star Rose McGowan attached to play the comic book heroine. However, that project never saw the light of day, and they tried again with a version that had British actress Hannah John-Kamen (“Ant-Man & The Wasp”) playing Sonja and Joey Soloway (“Transparent”) set to co-write/direct.
‘BioShock’: Netflix Enlists Director Francis Lawrence & ‘Logan’ Screenwriter Michael Green To Adapt Sci-Fi Horror Video Game
Netflix is developing a live-action film based on the “BioShock” video game franchise. A previous incarnation had been a passion project for filmmaker Gore Verbinski (“Pirates of The Caribbean“) but eventually dissolved before this latest version of the film surfaced. The streaming service has found its writer and director for the sci-fi horror mash-up project.
'Batgirl's Ivory Aquino Pleads With Warner Bros. Discovery to Restore the Cancelled Movie
Batgirl star Ivory Aquino posted an emotional public letter in which she pleads with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslov to revert the company’s decision to shelve the DC Extended Universe movie. Aquino published her letter on Twitter after learning about the funeral screenings being held on the Warner Bros. lot.
‘King Kong’: James Wan Teaming With Disney+ For A New Series Set On Skull Island
Every so often, Hollywood decides that it is time to reboot the “King Kong” franchise. Obviously, there are all the attempts at telling the original “King Kong” story. That was done in 1933, then in 1976, and most recently, 2005 by Peter Jackson. Then you have the more adventurous attempts to show Kong in his element like 2017’s “Kong: Skull Island.” And now, it appears Disney is ready to take a swing at the ‘Kong’ franchise with a new streaming TV series.
‘TÁR’ Trailer: Cate Blanchett Stars As A World-Renowned Musician For Director Todd Field
Todd Field has come back into the world of cinema and television for the first time in sixteen years. His last movie, “Little Children,” was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay but did not direct anything else until now, with the upcoming release of “TÁR.” The director was, however, attached to multiple projects in between “Little Children” and “TÁR,” but those never came to fruition.
Warner Bros announces major delays for movie slate with Aquaman 2 hit hardest
Warner Bros. has confirmed a swathe of delays for many of its biggest movies, with Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, hit the hardest. News broke overnight that the studio would be moving many of its release dates, with both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! sequel, Shazam: Fury Of The Gods shifted back.
Dan Lin in Talks to Spearhead DC for Warner Bros. in Kevin Feige-Like Role
Weeks after Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said he was looking for a Kevin Feige-like figure to run DC at Warner Bros., producer Dan Lin is in talks to take on the role, a source with knowledge tells TheWrap. Lin would serve as DC chief, creatively overseeing the development and production of DC superhero adaptations.
‘The Batman 2’: Mattson Tomlin to Co-Write Script With Matt Reeves
Screenwriter Mattson Tomlin is once again heeding the call of the Bat-Signal. Tomlin is reteaming with Matt Reeves to write The Batman 2, the follow-up to Reeves’ well-received Robert Pattinson-starring take on the Caped Crusader that proved to be a hit with audiences. More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Batman' Filmmaker Matt Reeves Inks Overall Film, TV Deal With Warner Bros.Box Office Milestone: 'Doctor Strange 2' Soars Past $800M GloballyMTV Movie & TV Awards: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Leads With Seven Nominations Plot details are being kept in the Batcave. It is not even clear whether the sequel will feature the Joker, Batman’s...
