Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
‘John Wick 4’ Producer Explained Why They Didn’t Film Fifth Movie Back-to-Back
The long-anticipated 'John Wick 4' is finally hitting theaters in 2023, but here's why they didn't end up filming it back-to-back with the fifth movie installment.
‘Shadow Force’: Da’Vine Joy Randolph & Cliff “Method Man” Smith Join Joe Carnahan’s Action-Thriller For Lionsgate
EXCLUSIVE: Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building) and Cliff “Method Man” Smith (Power Book II: Ghost) have signed on to star alongside Kerry Washington and Omar Sy in Lionsgate’s action-thriller Shadow Force, from director Joe Carnahan (Copshop). The film written by Leon Chills and Carnahan centers on Kyrah (Washington) and Isaac (Sy), who were once the leaders of a multinational special forces group called Shadow Force. They broke the rules by falling in love, and in order to protect their son, they go underground. With a large bounty on their heads, and the vengeful Shadow Force hot on their...
ComicBook
Underrated Eddie Murphy Movie Climbing the Netflix Ranks
When August arrived, the Men in Black and Spider-Man trilogies stood out as the biggest movies being added to Netflix's streaming roster. It came as no surprise to see both Men in Black 3 and Spider-Man 2 appear on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list just one day after arriving on the service. What's much more surprising, however, is that another new addition has risen even higher in the Netflix ranks than both of those beloved franchises.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Stars Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise Both Face Rumors of Bad On-Set Behavior
'Top Gun: Maverick' features the return of not one, but two of its original stars. Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer surprisingly get along great, despite their reputations.
Kevin Costner's Massive Western Has Cast A Stranger Things Star And More
Three exciting cast members just joining Kevin Costner's Western project Horizon.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
ComicBook
New Planet of the Apes Movie Casts It Star in Lead Role
20th Century's latest Planet of the Apes feature has found its lead man. It star Owen Teague has landed the lead character in the Disney franchise's latest trilogy. The report from Deadline says the studio has made the new Apes series a top priority with plans to begin filming by the end of the year. Maze Runner helmer Wes Ball has been writing the project and working on pre-viz for the film since 2019. He'll also direct once principal photography rolls around.
John Wick Prequel Series The Continental Is Now Heading To Streaming As Its Premiere Window Is Finally Revealed
Along with the John Wick spinoff The Continental heading to streaming, we also finally have a premiere window for the prequel series.
Allison Janney Goes Full John Wick in Trailer for Netflix Action Film ‘Lou’ (Video)
Of all the actors in recent months and years who have tried transforming into John Wick in punishing, stylized action movies, Allison Janney in her new film “Lou” may be the most surprising transformation yet. Janney leads the Netflix action movie “Lou” that also stars Jurnee Smollett and...
ComicBook
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
‘Planet Of The Apes’: Owen Teague To Star In New Film Installment For 20th Century
EXCLUSIVE: 20th Century’s next series of Planet of the Apes films looks to have found a new lead for future installments as sources tell Deadline that Owen Teague has been tapped to play the lead primate in the newest film in the iconic franchise. Wes Ball is taking over directing duties for the property, which hopes to start production before year’s end. Not much is known about this latest installment as Ball and studio execs have kept plot details under lock and key. That said, the property has been a high priority for the studio going back to when Disney acquired 20th Century and...
Miles Teller To Star In And Executive Produce Skydance’s ‘The Gorge’ For ‘Black Phone’ Director Scott Derrickson
EXCLUSIVE: After an eventful summer that included the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, Miles Teller looks to have found his next event pic and is reuniting with a familiar friend for it. Sources tell Deadline that Teller is in final negotiations to star in Skydance’s upcoming film The Gorge, with Scott Derrickson directing. The pic is based on a spec script by The Tomorrow War scribe Zach Dean. Skydance produced Top Gun: Maverick, which starred Tom Cruise and Teller and which just passed the $1.4 billion global box office milestone. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing The Gorge alongside Crooked Highway’s...
theplaylist.net
‘Red Sonja’: Director M.J. Bassett Replaces Joey Soloway, Matilda Lutz Takes Over Titular Role
A remake of the 1985 sword and sorcery film “Red Sonja” had been in the works for ages at Millennium Media. One incarnation had Robert Rodriguez producing with “Planet Terror” star Rose McGowan attached to play the comic book heroine. However, that project never saw the light of day, and they tried again with a version that had British actress Hannah John-Kamen (“Ant-Man & The Wasp”) playing Sonja and Joey Soloway (“Transparent”) set to co-write/direct.
theplaylist.net
‘King Kong’: James Wan Teaming With Disney+ For A New Series Set On Skull Island
Every so often, Hollywood decides that it is time to reboot the “King Kong” franchise. Obviously, there are all the attempts at telling the original “King Kong” story. That was done in 1933, then in 1976, and most recently, 2005 by Peter Jackson. Then you have the more adventurous attempts to show Kong in his element like 2017’s “Kong: Skull Island.” And now, it appears Disney is ready to take a swing at the ‘Kong’ franchise with a new streaming TV series.
theplaylist.net
‘BioShock’: Netflix Enlists Director Francis Lawrence & ‘Logan’ Screenwriter Michael Green To Adapt Sci-Fi Horror Video Game
Netflix is developing a live-action film based on the “BioShock” video game franchise. A previous incarnation had been a passion project for filmmaker Gore Verbinski (“Pirates of The Caribbean“) but eventually dissolved before this latest version of the film surfaced. The streaming service has found its writer and director for the sci-fi horror mash-up project.
theplaylist.net
Warner Bros. Delays ‘Shazam’ & ‘Aquaman’ Sequels Yet Again, With ‘Lost Kingdom’ Moving To Xmas 2023
Well, the hits keep coming to the DC Universe. In another blow to fans and the universe, following the recent Warner Bros. Discovery second-quarter earnings call and the cancelation of “Batgirl,” the studio announced that two of its films were being delayed again. Once set for March 17,...
theplaylist.net
‘TÁR’ Trailer: Cate Blanchett Stars As A World-Renowned Musician For Director Todd Field
Todd Field has come back into the world of cinema and television for the first time in sixteen years. His last movie, “Little Children,” was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay but did not direct anything else until now, with the upcoming release of “TÁR.” The director was, however, attached to multiple projects in between “Little Children” and “TÁR,” but those never came to fruition.
theplaylist.net
‘Batgirl’: Cancelled Film To Get “Funeral Screenings” On Warner Bros. Lot This Week
“Batgirl” has been the talk of Hollywood since news broke on August 2 that new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav canceled the film and several other DC Films and HBO Max-adjacent projects. And as per usual in Tinsel Town, the reason is money. Zaslav axed the film and other projects to take a tax write-down as he navigates his newly merged company toward a new future.
