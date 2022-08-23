Leo Baker was long known as one of the top competitive skateboarders in the world, but the world didn’t know his truth. This is the personal journey at the heart of Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story, a new documentary on Netflix that follows Baker’s decision to publicly identify as transmasculine after a long career competing in women’s events. Rather than continue to live and compete as someone he wasn’t, Baker withdrew from the 2020 Olympic team, and the lead-up to that heart-wrenching decision forms the core of this excellent film. STAY ON BOARD: THE LEO BAKER STORY: STREAM IT...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO