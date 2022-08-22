ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Scott
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Tyson Fury
Person
Erik Ten Hag
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United In Talks To Sign Watford Striker

Manchester United have now reportedly turned their attention to a new attacking target ahead of the closure of the transfer window, with new reports suggesting they have turned their attention to a Watford striker. United are already pushing and advancing to sign Antony from Ajax however it is well known...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#England And Wales#Uk#Bbc News#Russian#Australian#Indian
The Independent

Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Man arrested on suspicion of murdering nine-year-old girl in Liverpool

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a nine-year-old girl who was shot dead in Liverpool. Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s family released an appeal pleading for witnesses to come forward with information, after the little girl was killed and her mother injured when an intruder fleeing a gunman forced his way into their home.Merseyside Police said the gunman, from the Huyton area, only 10 minutes away from where Olivia lived in Dovecot, was arrested on Thursday night on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder.He is currently in custody where he is being questioned...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Transfer news: Antony wants to sign for Man Utd but Ajax want £84m

Ajax are holding out for £84m for winger Antony, who is determined to push through a move to Manchester United. His representatives are staying in England to help get the deal done. (Telegraph - subscription required), external. Antony handed in a transfer request on Wednesday in order to make...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Champions League draw: Liverpool face Rangers while Man City’s Erling Haaland gets Dortmund reunion

Liverpool will face Rangers in an all-British clash in the Champions League group stages, as the draw also set up an immediate reunion between Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and his former side Borussia Dortmund.Liverpool and Rangers were also drawn with Ajax and Napoli in a tough Group A, while Manchester City will face Sevilla and Copenhagen as well as the Bundesliga side Dortmund.Champions League draw LIVE: Full groups and reactionBut the English sides were handed a fair draw overall. Chelsea will play Italian champions AC Milan but their group also includes FC Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb - while Tottenham...
UEFA
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Man United ready €90m Antony bid, Alexander Isak nears Newcastle move

In the latest summer transfer news, Manchester United are set to make an improved offer for Ajax winger Antony, reportedly in the region of €90m, while Chelsea remain in pursuit of Wesley Fofana and Anthony Gordon. It comes after United considered a shock move to bring Memphis Depay back to the club, but Antony is the clubs’s priority with two weeks of the window remaining - however, PSV’s exit from the Champions League could also determine Cody Gakpo’s future. Arsenal have been linked with Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans and Wolves forward Pedro Neto, with Nicolas Pepe set to depart...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy