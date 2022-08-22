Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo left red-faced as Erik Ten Hag axes star in front of Man United squad
Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at Manchester United appears to be coming to an end. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who has been unhappy at the club ever since they failed to qualify for this season’s Champions League, could still leave before the transfer window slams shut next week.
‘We wouldn’t put up with it’ – Cristiano Ronaldo warned Man Utd legends Keane and Ince would have put end his antics
CRISTIANO RONALDO has been slammed by Paul Ince for his recent attitude at Manchester United. And the former United midfielder reckons that if Ronaldo had acted this way back when he and Roy Keane where in the dressing room, he wouldn't have got away with it. Ronaldo's future has been...
Glum Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Man Utd training as agent Jorge Mendes continues transfer search for dropped striker
GLOOMY Cristiano Ronaldo drove into Manchester United training as his agent Jorge Mendes continues to search for a transfer away from Old Trafford. The 37-year-old communicated his desire to leave Man Utd earlier this summer, following the club's failure to qualify for the Champions League. Ronaldo's agent has been in...
AOL Corp
Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United. But nobody wants Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United. He wanted to leave before manager Erik ten Hag benched him for Monday's massive game against Liverpool; and before the two humiliating defeats that preceded it. He wants to leave because, according to widespreadreports, he wants to play in the Champions League, at a club that can match his ambition.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester United In Talks To Sign Watford Striker
Manchester United have now reportedly turned their attention to a new attacking target ahead of the closure of the transfer window, with new reports suggesting they have turned their attention to a Watford striker. United are already pushing and advancing to sign Antony from Ajax however it is well known...
Manchester United predicted XI (Premier League): Maguire remains on the bench and Ronaldo returns
After Monday night’s fantastic result against Liverpool at Old Trafford, Ten Hag’s men set their sights on Southampton. Not many would question Erik ten Hag if he fielded the exact same eleven that beat Liverpool on Monday night. Each and every player staked their claim for a place in the team this weekend.
Tottenham face horror Champions League draw on return to Europe’s elite competition after two years
TOTTENHAM face a brutal return to the Champions League when the group-stage draw is made tomorrow. After a year in the Europa League and one in the Conference League, Antonio Conte's side finished fourth last season and secured a place in Pot 2 alongside fellow English sides Chelsea and Liverpool as well as Barcelona and Juventus.
UEFA・
Erik ten Hag ‘wants Man Utd to seal £8m Memphis Depay transfer return’ with Juventus move from Barcelona set to collapse
ERIK TEN HAG is reportedly urging Manchester United to seal an £8million return for Memphis Depay. The 28-year-old was expected to rip up his Barcelona contract for a move to Juventus. But with a deal now seemingly collapsed, Sport claims United are ready to pick up the pieces with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Man arrested on suspicion of murdering nine-year-old girl in Liverpool
A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a nine-year-old girl who was shot dead in Liverpool. Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s family released an appeal pleading for witnesses to come forward with information, after the little girl was killed and her mother injured when an intruder fleeing a gunman forced his way into their home.Merseyside Police said the gunman, from the Huyton area, only 10 minutes away from where Olivia lived in Dovecot, was arrested on Thursday night on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder.He is currently in custody where he is being questioned...
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester United Offered The Chance To Sign Three-Times Champions League Winner
Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Real Madrid player Marco Asensio, according to The Telegraph. Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Real Madrid and Spain international player Marco Asensio, according to a report. United have recently announced the signing of fellow Real Madrid teammate,...
BBC
Transfer news: Antony wants to sign for Man Utd but Ajax want £84m
Ajax are holding out for £84m for winger Antony, who is determined to push through a move to Manchester United. His representatives are staying in England to help get the deal done. (Telegraph - subscription required), external. Antony handed in a transfer request on Wednesday in order to make...
'It's Not 100 Per Cent' - Thomas Tuchel On Missing Chelsea v Leicester City
Thomas Tuchel's red card from game week two is expected to be paid in full this Saturday, as his ban from the touchline was upheld by the FA and the independent regulatory commission earlier in the week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Champions League draw: Liverpool face Rangers while Man City’s Erling Haaland gets Dortmund reunion
Liverpool will face Rangers in an all-British clash in the Champions League group stages, as the draw also set up an immediate reunion between Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and his former side Borussia Dortmund.Liverpool and Rangers were also drawn with Ajax and Napoli in a tough Group A, while Manchester City will face Sevilla and Copenhagen as well as the Bundesliga side Dortmund.Champions League draw LIVE: Full groups and reactionBut the English sides were handed a fair draw overall. Chelsea will play Italian champions AC Milan but their group also includes FC Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb - while Tottenham...
UEFA・
Player's Agent Dismisses Talks Of A Move Amid Links To Manchester United
Napoli forward Victor Osimhen's agent has openly dismissed talks of a move away from Naples after the forward has been linked with a move to Manchester United
Erik ten Hag press conference: Casemiro debut; Man Utd spirit; Potential transfers
Erik ten Hag has held a press conference ahead of Manchester United's trip to Southampton for Saturday's lunchtime kick-off.
'Liverpool Were Slow"' - Former Liverpool Player Provides Feedback On Liverpool's Recent Loss To Manchester United
In a recent interview with BonusCodeBets former Liverpool forward John Barnes provided his thoughts on the match. While harsh it's hard to disagree with his statements.
Carabao Cup Third Round Draw In Full | Manchester United To Face Aston Villa
Manchester United have learned their fate for their first opponents of the season in domestic cup competition as they have been drawn at home to Premier League opposition in Aston Villa.
Man Utd transfer boost as PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo is knocked out of Champions League by Rangers
MANCHESTER UNITED'S chances of signing Cody Gakpo have increased after PSV failed to qualify for the Champions League. The Dutch side managed by ex-United star Ruud van Nistelrooy were dumped out of the competition after losing 1-0 at home to Rangers following last week's 2-2 draw at Ibrox. PSV had...
Transfer news LIVE: Man United ready €90m Antony bid, Alexander Isak nears Newcastle move
In the latest summer transfer news, Manchester United are set to make an improved offer for Ajax winger Antony, reportedly in the region of €90m, while Chelsea remain in pursuit of Wesley Fofana and Anthony Gordon. It comes after United considered a shock move to bring Memphis Depay back to the club, but Antony is the clubs’s priority with two weeks of the window remaining - however, PSV’s exit from the Champions League could also determine Cody Gakpo’s future. Arsenal have been linked with Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans and Wolves forward Pedro Neto, with Nicolas Pepe set to depart...
Champions League Teams Guide | Group A | Liverpool, Ajax, Napoli, Rangers
The Champions League Groups have been drawn and LFCTR are here to give you a summary of each group and side. First part is Group A, which Liverpool were drawn in against Ajax, Napoli, and Rangers.
Comments / 0