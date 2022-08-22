A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a nine-year-old girl who was shot dead in Liverpool. Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s family released an appeal pleading for witnesses to come forward with information, after the little girl was killed and her mother injured when an intruder fleeing a gunman forced his way into their home.Merseyside Police said the gunman, from the Huyton area, only 10 minutes away from where Olivia lived in Dovecot, was arrested on Thursday night on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder.He is currently in custody where he is being questioned...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 30 MINUTES AGO