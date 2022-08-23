Read full article on original website
soundingsonline.com
She Was Swimming from Block Island to Montauk. Then, a Shark Came Along
Lori King of Amagansett, New York, was trying to become the first person to swim from Block Island to Montauk when a shark fin rose from the water. She didn’t see it, but her support crew, who surrounded her in two boats, a kayak and a proneboard, did. King was about 75 percent through the 24-mile marathon swim, and nobody wanted to be the one to tell her to get out of the water.
NBC New York
Nearly Two Dozen Long Island Beaches Closed for Swimming
Nearly two dozen beaches were closed on Wednesday — and could remain that way Thursday — over the risk of possible bacteria in the water due to this week's flash flooding in the area. The Suffolk County Health Department announced no swimming at 23 beaches on the north...
kvnutalk
WATCH: Humpback whale swims near Long Island beach
Drone footage captured a humpback whale swimming near a beach in East Hampton, New York. According to the photographer, it was only 10 to 20 yards from the shore.
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly Beaches
Looking for dog-friendly beaches and parks to take your pet in these seasonally warm months?. Connecticut is known for its scenic ocean views and is amongst the premier beach destinations in New England with its quaint charm and small town values, but the nutmeg state also boasts roughly 12 beaches with bright shorelines, and happily, many are dog-friendly.
danspapers.com
New Menu, New Name, New Era at The Suffolk in Riverhead
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. After closing their kitchen at the start of this year, the Suffolk Theater — newly branded as The Suffolk — has a fully revamped and excitingly inventive new food program to go with their updated name. The changes come...
Block Island beach club stripped of liquor, entertainment licenses for two weeks following brawl backlash
The New Shoreham Board of License Commissioners voted unanimously at midnight Tuesday to temporarily suspend Ballard’s Beach Resort's licenses. A popular Block Island restaurant, bar, and inn has temporarily lost its liquor and entertainment licenses just weeks after police were called in to break up a brawl that started at the beach resort and carried onto the ferry earlier this month.
This Massive NY Palace is also the Largest House in the Country
They say everything is bigger in Texas, but a New York home is laughing in the face of that popular expression. Fair Field mansion is not only the biggest house in the Empire State, it's also the largest residence in the entire country. Let's take a look. Largest Home in...
cottagesgardens.com
A Historic East Hampton Estate Owned by the Same Family Since 1880 Seeks Almost $7M
One of the largest parcels in East Hampton’s Springs enclave has come to the market, owned by the same family since 1880. Now, offering the rare chance for another to pass it down through the generations, the 10.89-acre historic estate is asking $6.79 million. The East Hampton spot belongs...
'Slap in the face': Indigenous Long Islanders say they are being priced out of their ancestral beach
Coopers Beach, in Southampton, is the site of a debate over access and beach rights between the town and the Shinnecock Indian Nation. Citizens of the Shinnecock Indian Nation say they are being denied their rightful access to Coopers Beach, accusing the local government of gatekeeping a pristine shoreline that the coastal tribe has navigated for thousands of years. [ more › ]
Whole Foods Announces Plans For New Shoreline Location in Connecticut
The southern shoreline region located along Long Island Sound has gotten some pretty exciting news recently. The upscale supermarket chain has signed a lease for a space in a shopping plaza at the corner of Spencer Plain and Boston Post road, in what was formerly known as Benny's. Keep reading to learn more.
27east.com
Century-Old Southampton Compound Sells For $6 Million
A century-old Southampton compound recently sold for $6 million even. On 2.7 acres at 144 Edge of Woods Road in the hamlet of North Sea, the estate has three renovated... more. The Springs home built in 1880 for Julius Parsons, a seventh-generation Parsons in East Hampton, ... by Staff Writer.
Long Island driver killed when vehicle swerves to avoid rear-end crash: police
BABYLON, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island driver was killed when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle that had swerved into his lane to avoid rear-ending another vehicle, police said. The fatal crash happened in front of 164 West Main Street in Babylon around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. […]
Boy Seriously Injured In Crash Causing Hours-Long Closure Of Long Island Expressway In Suffolk
A man who was allegedly driving drunk was arrested following a crash that seriously injured a 9-year-old boy and caused an hours-long closure of a stretch of the Long Island Expressway. It took place in Suffolk County around 1:50 a.m., Monday, Aug. 22 in Farmingville. According to Suffolk County Police,...
NBC Connecticut
Billy Joel Attends Long Island Sneak Preview of His Concert Film
It’s six o’clock on a Monday, the regular crowd shuffles in. A sold-out crowd shuffled into Sag Harbor Cinema on Monday evening for a sneak preview of “Billy Joel: Live at Yankee Stadium,” a re-edited film of the Piano Man's 1990 concert. The Sag Harbor crowd included Billy Joel himself.
longislandadvance.net
From Bellport’s strongest to Suffolk finest
Bellport’s undefeated super lightweight, Alex Vargas, better known as “El Toro,” is now part of Suffolk County’s finest as a member of its police department. On Friday, Aug. 19, Vargas graduated from the SCPD Academy as part of its 185th recruitment class, with 73 other candidates.
Victim Hit With Bat, Shot With BB Gun In Assault By Group At Lake Ronkonkoma Park, Police Say
Four people are facing charges after a 20-year-old man was hit with a metal baseball bat and shot with a BB gun at a Long Island park. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at Larry's Landing, located on Lake Shore Road in Lake Ronkonkoma, at about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.
Register Citizen
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in September
Check out these new eateries across Connecticut, from a new “feel good” pizzeria in West Hartford to a Stratford food truck rolling out fresh seafood. The Bridgeport-based business is crafting luxury bomboloni doughnuts, starting with an airy brioche dough. Owner Chinnie Lala's unique confections are then customized with dozens of cream, jam and curd fillings: salted caramel ganache, Nutella, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche, fruity pie filling, cheesecake and chantilly cream in exotic tropical flavors.
Fiery car crash leaves one dead on Montauk Highway on LI: police
OAKDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A driver died after a single-car crash on Montauk Highway on Long Island Monday night, police said. The driver was going east in their Jeep Wrangler when the car crossed over into the westbound lane and drove off the road, where it caught fire around 11:10 pm., according to a news […]
northforker.com
A week full of North Fork Food Trucks
Little Ram Oyster’s Shuck Truck opens at The Shoals for a happy hour that’s equal parts delicious and laid back. (Photo Credit: Michelina Da Fonte) Food trucks are undoubtedly a good time. Typically parked at a location offering a touch more — live music, killer views, craft drinks, and cool vibes — these moveable restaurants offer up an excellent way to sample local food in a fuss-free way.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Gov. Lamont tours growing company in Milford
A Glastonbury man is speaking out after his dogs were attacked by a rattlesnake. Gov. Lamont talks about CT's economy during visit to company in Milford. CHANNEL 3 ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Recap of top ice cream shops. Updated: 6 hours ago. We break down half of our top 10 list,...
