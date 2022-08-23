ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montauk, NY

soundingsonline.com

She Was Swimming from Block Island to Montauk. Then, a Shark Came Along

Lori King of Amagansett, New York, was trying to become the first person to swim from Block Island to Montauk when a shark fin rose from the water. She didn’t see it, but her support crew, who surrounded her in two boats, a kayak and a proneboard, did. King was about 75 percent through the 24-mile marathon swim, and nobody wanted to be the one to tell her to get out of the water.
NBC New York

Nearly Two Dozen Long Island Beaches Closed for Swimming

Nearly two dozen beaches were closed on Wednesday — and could remain that way Thursday — over the risk of possible bacteria in the water due to this week's flash flooding in the area. The Suffolk County Health Department announced no swimming at 23 beaches on the north...
Florence Carmela

Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly Beaches

Looking for dog-friendly beaches and parks to take your pet in these seasonally warm months?. Connecticut is known for its scenic ocean views and is amongst the premier beach destinations in New England with its quaint charm and small town values, but the nutmeg state also boasts roughly 12 beaches with bright shorelines, and happily, many are dog-friendly.
danspapers.com

New Menu, New Name, New Era at The Suffolk in Riverhead

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. After closing their kitchen at the start of this year, the Suffolk Theater — newly branded as The Suffolk — has a fully revamped and excitingly inventive new food program to go with their updated name. The changes come...
Boston

Block Island beach club stripped of liquor, entertainment licenses for two weeks following brawl backlash

The New Shoreham Board of License Commissioners voted unanimously at midnight Tuesday to temporarily suspend Ballard’s Beach Resort's licenses. A popular Block Island restaurant, bar, and inn has temporarily lost its liquor and entertainment licenses just weeks after police were called in to break up a brawl that started at the beach resort and carried onto the ferry earlier this month.
cottagesgardens.com

A Historic East Hampton Estate Owned by the Same Family Since 1880 Seeks Almost $7M

One of the largest parcels in East Hampton’s Springs enclave has come to the market, owned by the same family since 1880. Now, offering the rare chance for another to pass it down through the generations, the 10.89-acre historic estate is asking $6.79 million. The East Hampton spot belongs...
Gothamist

'Slap in the face': Indigenous Long Islanders say they are being priced out of their ancestral beach

Coopers Beach, in Southampton, is the site of a debate over access and beach rights between the town and the Shinnecock Indian Nation. Citizens of the Shinnecock Indian Nation say they are being denied their rightful access to Coopers Beach, accusing the local government of gatekeeping a pristine shoreline that the coastal tribe has navigated for thousands of years. [ more › ]
27east.com

Century-Old Southampton Compound Sells For $6 Million

A century-old Southampton compound recently sold for $6 million even. On 2.7 acres at 144 Edge of Woods Road in the hamlet of North Sea, the estate has three renovated... more. The Springs home built in 1880 for Julius Parsons, a seventh-generation Parsons in East Hampton, ... by Staff Writer.
NBC Connecticut

Billy Joel Attends Long Island Sneak Preview of His Concert Film

It’s six o’clock on a Monday, the regular crowd shuffles in. A sold-out crowd shuffled into Sag Harbor Cinema on Monday evening for a sneak preview of “Billy Joel: Live at Yankee Stadium,” a re-edited film of the Piano Man's 1990 concert. The Sag Harbor crowd included Billy Joel himself.
longislandadvance.net

From Bellport’s strongest to Suffolk finest

Bellport’s undefeated super lightweight, Alex Vargas, better known as “El Toro,” is now part of Suffolk County’s finest as a member of its police department. On Friday, Aug. 19, Vargas graduated from the SCPD Academy as part of its 185th recruitment class, with 73 other candidates.
Register Citizen

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in September

Check out these new eateries across Connecticut, from a new “feel good” pizzeria in West Hartford to a Stratford food truck rolling out fresh seafood. The Bridgeport-based business is crafting luxury bomboloni doughnuts, starting with an airy brioche dough. Owner Chinnie Lala's unique confections are then customized with dozens of cream, jam and curd fillings: salted caramel ganache, Nutella, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche, fruity pie filling, cheesecake and chantilly cream in exotic tropical flavors.
northforker.com

A week full of North Fork Food Trucks

Little Ram Oyster’s Shuck Truck opens at The Shoals for a happy hour that’s equal parts delicious and laid back. (Photo Credit: Michelina Da Fonte) Food trucks are undoubtedly a good time. Typically parked at a location offering a touch more — live music, killer views, craft drinks, and cool vibes — these moveable restaurants offer up an excellent way to sample local food in a fuss-free way.
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Gov. Lamont tours growing company in Milford

A Glastonbury man is speaking out after his dogs were attacked by a rattlesnake. Gov. Lamont talks about CT's economy during visit to company in Milford. CHANNEL 3 ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Recap of top ice cream shops. Updated: 6 hours ago. We break down half of our top 10 list,...
