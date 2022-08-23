ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Taxane-based chemotherapy associated with elevated risk for ocular adverse events

Women who use taxane chemotherapy agents may be at a higher risk to develop epiphora, optic neuropathy and cystoid macular edema, according to a study. “Our study showed that although rare, taxane chemotherapy drugs can increase the risk of ocular adverse events such as cystoid macular edema, optic neuropathy and epiphora. It is important that both oncologists and ophthalmologists are aware of these side effects when counseling patients on the risks of taxane chemotherapy,” study author Mohit Sodhi, BSc, MSc, told Healio/OSN. “Early identification of such events may help in treatment of complications and lead to better outcomes and quality of life.”
Patients using immunotherapy for allergy report satisfaction with providers

56% of respondents with respiratory allergies have used immunotherapy. 46% of respondents with food allergies have used immunotherapy. 85% of respondents with food allergies have at least five allergies. The use of immunotherapy among patients with multiple allergies and comorbidities not only is prevalent, but it also is linked to...
Allopurinol fails to improve outcomes in ischemic heart disease

In patients with ischemic heart disease older than 60 years, the uric acid-lowering drug allopurinol did not improve CV outcomes, according to results of the ALL-HEART trial presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress. Isla Mackenzie, MBChB (Hon), PhD, FRCP Edin, FBPharmacolS, professor of cardiovascular medicine and honorary consultant...
Transcarent partners with Hospital for Special Surgery to provide access to care

Transcarent announced a new collaboration with Hospital for Special Surgery that will allow employees of self-insured employers and their families access to the hospital’s orthopedic and musculoskeletal specialists. Through the collaboration, employees of self-insured employers and their families will have limited or no out-of-pocket responsibilities, with Transcarent handling all...
Q&A: Hair Loss Awareness Month opportunity to educate on causes, misconceptions

August has been designated as National Hair Loss Awareness Month in order to uplift the voices of those affected by hair loss and give them the opportunity to educate and connect with others. Healio spoke with Alexander Dane, DO, a board-certified dermatologist based in Florida, about common misconceptions, current treatments...
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech over patents related to COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna said Friday that it is filing lawsuits against Pfizer and BioNTech, alleging that their COVID-19 messenger RNA vaccine infringes on patents crucial to the development of Moderna's mRNA vaccine. "We are filing these lawsuits to protect the innovative mRNA technology platform that we pioneered, invested billions of dollars in...
Top in GI: Practice management tips; diversity efforts in health care

Last week, experts in gastroenterology gathered for the in-person GI Outlook conference to discuss topics in practice management, including staffing challenges and the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion. During one presentation, Allison Linney, MBA, founder and president of the consulting firm Allison Partners in Charlottesville, Va., shared seven tips...
Dapagliflozin ‘foundational therapy’ for HF, regardless of EF: DELIVER

In adults with HF with mildly reduced or preserved ejection fraction, dapagliflozin significantly reduced risk for CV death and worsening HF compared with placebo, with no attenuation of treatment benefit for patients with the highest EF. Results from the anticipated DELIVER trial, presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress,...
Acetazolamide improves congestion at 3 days in acute decompensated HF

In the ADVOR trial, the addition of IV acetazolamide to standard IV loop diuretics improved acute congestion at 3 days in nearly 50% more patients vs. placebo in the setting of acute decompensated HF and volume overload. “ADVOR is the first trial ever in acute heart failure to show a...
New ESC guideline calls for widespread CPR education, more AEDs in public places

To improve survival from cardiac arrest, basic life support training in schools and communities needs to be given to as many people as possible, according to a new guidance from the European Society of Cardiology. The Guidelines for the Management of Patients with Ventricular Arrhythmias and the Prevention of Sudden...
Supraventricular arrhythmias more common than thought after percutaneous PFO closure

Supraventricular arrhythmias may be underestimated in patients who have received percutaneous patent foramen ovale closure for stroke prevention, researchers reported at the European Society of Cardiology Congress. “One of the most frequent complications following PFO percutaneous closure is atrial fibrillation, with an incidence that is between 1% and 7%, usually,...
