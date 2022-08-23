Read full article on original website
Fulton Banana Festival returns September 10th-17th
The 60th Banana Festival will take over downtown Fulton and South Fulton from September 10th through 17th. The festival is highlighted by the Lions Club Grand Parade on Saturday the 17th, which features the famous one ton banana pudding. As is tradition, the giant pudding will be served up to festival-goers at the conclusion of the parade.
The Paducah Empty Bowls Project returns Saturday
The grass-roots Empty Bowls Project of Paducah will be hosting their annual benefit, once again, this Saturday. The event will take place at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. You will have an opportunity to select a bowl, fill it with food from local restaurants and enjoy live music. All of the money raised will be going to the Community Kitchen, and you get to keep the bowl.
Barbecue on the River changes location, layout for first time in 27 years
PADUCAH, KY — Barbecue on the River will be just a little bit different this year. Beautiful Paducah announced on its website they'll be modifying Barbecue on the River in it's 28th year as ground breaks on the downtown City Block development project. "Change is inevitable. Growth is optional," John C. Maxwell said in the announcement.
Murder Mystery Dinner to benefit Relay for Life
A murder mystery set on a honeymoon cruise is the backdrop for a fun fundraiser for the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life. The dinner will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday September 10th, at the St. John's Knights of Columbus Hall on U.S. 45 in Paducah. With the help...
Eddyville Founders’ Day Celebration To Heighten This Week
It’s Founders’ Day Week in Eddyville with several festivities planned for the public to enjoy through the weekend. Eddyville Mayor John Choat explains that the Founders’ Day celebration came about after Lake Barkley was impounded in the early 1960s and the city of Eddyville was going to be no more. That is, he says, until Lee S. Jones a Louisville attorney with roots in Eddyville donated land to start a new town.
Paducah Improv returns this weekend
For the first time in two years, improvisational comedy is coming back to Paducah, as Paducah Improv will perform this Saturday. Paducah Improv presents: Pink will have two performances Saturday evening at 7 and 9 p.m. The shows will take place in new Blackbox Theater in the pink Finkle's building on the Market House Square.
Fun for the whole family at LBL Labor Day Weekend
CADIZ, KY — Kids of all ages will have the opportunity to participate in wild animal tracking, sunset canoe trips, bonfire basics, campfire cooking, and more during the upcoming Outdoor Kids' Weekend at the Woodland Nature Station. According to a Tuesday release, the Friends of Land Between the Lakes...
September Chamber breakfast to feature U.S.S. Constitution commander
The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce breakfast on September 1st will feature the Paducah native who commands the U.S.S. Constitution. Navy Commander Billie J. Farrell was appointed to the command of Old Ironsides earlier this year. Farrell is the first woman to have command of the 224-year-old ship. The Chamber...
Charity truck, tractor pull Saturday in Murray
The Mid-South Pullers Association will hold its annual charity truck and tractor pull Saturday at the Murray-Calloway County fairgrounds. The Derek Glisson Memorial Tractor Pull will begin at 7 p.m. to benefit their scholarship program. Admission is $15, with five and under free. Many of the same pullers will be...
God’s Pit Crew Completes Home Building Projects in Kentucky and Tennessee
Teams of volunteers from God’s Pit Crew recently completed a monumental task. Building three homes in three weeks for families whose lives were uprooted by tornadoes that hit Kentucky and Tennessee late last year. In a press release from God’s Pit Crew, “The new homes are being provided for free, furnished, and decorated. Our volunteers and staff began construction on Monday, August 8th at the rebuilding sites in Benton, Kentucky, Dawson Springs, Kentucky, and Dresden, Tennessee.” The first home was revealed Wednesday with the others being turned over to their new owners in the next week. God’s Pit Crew Founder/President Randy Johnson says, “We are overjoyed to provide these homes for these three families. Our volunteers put so much love into every moment of the work rebuilding them. We are so grateful to our amazing volunteers and to our wonderful donors who make all this possible.”
Grand Champion Ham sells for $5 million; LGBTQ activists protest outside
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This year's Grand Champion Country Ham sold for a record-breaking $5 million. The highest bid was split between Kelly Craft and Central Bank. The prize-winning ham came from B and B Broadbent Farms in Kuttawa, Kentucky. According to a spokesperson from the Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation,...
Doylestown church to lead tornado rebuilding efforts in Kentucky: How you can volunteer to help
DOYLESTOWN, Ohio — After a tornado ravaged parts of Kentucky last December, lasting 200 miles on the ground, a group in Wayne County is stepping up to help. Members of the Doylestown Methodist Church will head to the towns of Mayfield and Dawson Springs at the end of September to help the community rebuild, according to a press release.
Muhlenberg Co. Humane Society no longer taking animals
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A Tri-State humane society is forced to make changes as the large amount of animals they are taking care of is becoming too much. The Muhlenberg County Humane Society announced they will no longer be taking in animals at this time. They say they have about 100 animals currently in […]
Trigg Tourism Pig Carrying Message To State Fair
A pig from the Cadiz-Trigg County Tourism is helping to spread the message about visitor opportunities in the county. Trigg County Tourism Representative Kerry Allen says the small pig that has wheels has become a symbol for tourism in the county. Allen says the pig most recently accompanied him to...
Additional “superloads” to slowly travel from Eddyville to Hopkinsville over next couple weeks
After the first “superload” successfully winded its way from Eddyville to Hopkinsville at a slow pace Wednesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says motorists can expect additional loads to take the same route along I-24 and US 68 about every other day over the next two weeks. The loads...
Obituaries, August 22, 2022
Sean M. Fluke, 41, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at the TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. He was born May 29, 1982, in Cushing, Oklahoma. He was a 1999 graduate of Mayfield High School. He was a former employee of Fleetwood Homes in Benton and...
Biologists say armadillos are here to stay
MURRAY – Armadillos didn’t used to be seen in Kentucky, but by now, most people have noticed how frequently they seem to be hit by vehicles on the highways or even in residential areas. In recent years, they have established themselves in this area, and wildlife experts say they aren’t going anywhere.
Texas man drowns in western Kentucky lake
An investigation is underway after a man drowned in western Kentucky.
Two injured in Princeton collision
Two people were injured in a wreck involving a motorcycle on North Jefferson Street in Princeton Sunday morning. According to a news release from the Princeton Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of North Jefferson around 9:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a two-vehicle collision. Investigation determined that a motorcycle operated by 35-year-old Travis Greer of Princeton was heading south bound on North Jefferson when a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Christopher Wright of Princeton pulled into his path.
