AZFamily
Metros sending the most people to Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to the Flagstaff, AZ Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Flagstaff from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
SignalsAZ
Flags to Fly at the 2022 Prescott Valley Healing Field
Three thousand American flags will fly for the 11th year on Sept. 9-17, 2022, during Patriot Week at the Prescott Valley Healing Field. In 2012, Yavapai County Dist. 5 Supervisor Mary Mallory, then a PV council member, spearheaded an effort to bring a Healing Field to the community to honor the lives lost in the Sept. 11, 20221, terrorist attacks. That year, 1,200 flags flew at the Civic Center grounds. The community rallied behind the effort, and in 2013, 3,000 flags filled the grounds, and have flown there every year since. In 2013, 19 flags honoring the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshot firefighters lost in the Yarnell Hill Fire on June 30, 2013, were added.
New designated dispersed camping sites west of Sedona
Verde Valley News – Coconino National Forest is excited to announce the implementation of a long-awaited designated camping system on the Red Rock Ranger District west of Sedona which provides visitors with designated camping areas and protects natural resources at the same time. The West Sedona Designated Dispersed Camping & Day-Use area now allows campers and recreationists [...] This post New designated dispersed camping sites west of Sedona originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
Phoenix New Times
Phoenicians Among 'Spiritual Travelers' Planning to Enter Vortex at VortiFest
About a month from now, expect to see plenty of metro Phoenix residents heading north on Interstate 17 to attend the Sedona VortiFest music festival and experience on September 23-24 in Sedona. It's a two-day shindig of music, culture, art, and community nestled in Sedona's mystical Red Rock Country. The...
Grand Canyon hiker falls 200 feet to his death
COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — A man died Friday after falling an estimated 200 feet while hiking at Grand Canyon National Park. National Park Service officials confirmed to KNXV-TV that rangers located the body of the 44-year-old man, whose name has not been released publicly, about 200 feet down on the North Rim after he apparently fell from the rim west of the Bright Angel Point trail.
SignalsAZ
Lightning Strikes, Flash Floods Across Arizona, Prescott Valley Community Updates – August 24th
Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Merilee Mills cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they cover the lightning strike at CAFMA’s Communications Sites, art, wine, and music this weekend in the region, and more. Buckle up and...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how much housing affordability has dropped in Arizona
Flagstaff and Prescott typically have the lowest housing affordability in Arizona, but not this last quarter. In the second quarter 2022, only 22.3% of homes sold in the Phoenix metro were affordable to those earning the median family income according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Opportunity Index released August 11. Nationally, the share of homes affordable to families earning the U.S. median income moved down to 42.8% compared to 56.9% in the first quarter, the lowest since the Great Recession. All Arizona metros had a drop in affordability and only three had a higher share of affordable homes than the nation. These were Sierra Vista-Douglas at 54.2%, Yuma at 43.3%, and Lake Havasu City-Kingman at 42.9%. Tucson at 40.6% was lower than the U.S. for the first time in over a decade. Prescott Valley-Prescott had a share of 28.5% and Flagstaff was at 22.8%. Arizona did better than neighboring state California, which had the metros with the lowest affordability in the country, the worst being Los Angeles at 3.6%.
knau.org
Flagstaff police nab man wanted in connection with Scottsdale kidnapping
Flagstaff law enforcement helped apprehend a man suspected of kidnapping an infant from Scottsdale Thursday. The Flagstaff Police Department, members of the METRO Narcotics tasks force and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrested 19-year-old Carlos Umberto Guardado Orellano in the parking lot of the Huntington Walmart.
KTAR.com
Father accused of kidnapping 6-month-old boy in Scottsdale caught in Flagstaff
PHOENIX – A 6-month-old boy was safely recovered in Flagstaff on Wednesday after his father allegedly kidnapped him in Scottsdale, authorities said. Carlos Umberto Guardado Orellano, 19, is accused of taking the child from his ex-girlfriend and threatening to harm him if she didn’t meet him in Flagstaff, the Scottsdale Police Department said Thursday.
fox10phoenix.com
Man arrested in Flagstaff, accused of kidnapping Scottsdale infant
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Police say a man who kidnapped an infant from Scottsdale and fled to Flagstaff was arrested. Flagstaff Police say they were notified by police in Scottsdale that 19-year-old Carlos Umberto Guardado Orellano had kidnapped the baby and that the child was in danger. "Scottsdale P.D. advised that...
knau.org
Heavy rain causes widespread flooding across northern Arizona
Heavy rainfall today caused widespread flooding across parts of northern Arizona, particularly in Coconino, Navajo and Apache counties. A strong cell over Flagstaff prompted numerous Flash Flood Warnings in areas including recent burn scars, downtown, and on the campus of Northern Arizona University. The Navajo and Hopi Nations also experienced...
theprescotttimes.com
Cleaning Up The Squatters On State Land
YCSO AND AZ STATE LANDS ARREST SQUATTER AND LEAD MASSIVE CLEANUP EFFORT. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has been working diligently to patrol state land campsites and enforce the restrictions on long-term camping all over Yavapai County. Most recently, Deputies have been working on a trespassing and littering case in.
Yavapai County sergeant involved in fatal collision with a pedestrian
PHOENIX — A 74-year-old woman died Friday night after she was struck by a vehicle driven by a Yavapai County sergeant while she was crossing the street. Donna Gordon, of Yarnell, was killed around 7 p.m. near Highway 89 and Post Road, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office press release.
prescottenews.com
Sheriff David Rhodes to Speak to Constitutional Conservatives
The local chapter of Yavapai County’s Conservatives for a Constitutional Republic (ConCR) has announced that Sheriff David Rhodes will speak at their monthly meeting this Saturday, August 27th, in Chino Valley. The meeting is free and open to the public but seating is limited. Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP.
prescottenews.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Vehicle Incident Involving YCSO Sergeant
Friday evening at approximately 7 pm, 74-year-old Donna Gordon of Yarnell was stuck by a vehicle and killed on Highway 89 and Post Road in Yarnell while crossing the street. The driver of the vehicle was a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant on his way home from his shift. YCSO has asked the Department of Public Safety’s Vehicular Crimes Unit to investigate the incident and interview eyewitnesses. Initial reports show that impairment was not a factor.
L.A. Weekly
Brian, Alison, and Oliver Stone Killed, Alexander Stone Injured in Semi-Truck Collision on Interstate 40 [Flagstaff, AZ]
6-Year-Old Survives Fatal Head-On Crash near Flagstaff. Investigators say the Stone family was driving through Arizona on their way home to California after attending a family reunion in Colorado on July 26th. For reasons unknown, their sedan crossed the center median before rolling and colliding head-on with an oncoming big-rig.
natureworldnews.com
Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona
After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
theprescotttimes.com
PANT AND YCSO WORKING TOGETHER TO STOP DRUG DEALERS
PANT AND YCSO WORKING TOGETHER TO STOP RIMROCK DRUG DEALERS. Earlier this month Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) was given information that Daniel McKissick of Rimrock has been selling methamphetamine in the 5000 block of Banty Ridge Rd area. After verifying the information, probable cause was established to apply for a search warrant which was granted.
