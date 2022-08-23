Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks and the Edmonton Oilers
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Mark Lazerus of The Athletic: (mailbag) The Chicago Blackhawks trading Patrick Kane or Jonathan Toews likely won’t happen until closer to the trade deadline. Blackhawks fans, enjoy them while they are here. The signing of Jack Johnson...
Yardbarker
Former Maple Leafs Forward Phil Kessel Signs With Vegas Golden Knights
The 34-year-old Kessel has appeared in 982 consecutive NHL regular season games, the longest active streak and is seven games away from tying Keith Yandle's all-time record of 989. The streak began when Kessel made his debut with the Toronto Maple Leafs back in 2009. He spent six of his...
Yardbarker
Flawed Flyers present obstacles for Tortorella
One month from now, the John Tortorella era begins when the Philadelphia Flyers take on the Boston Bruins on September 24th, 2022 in at the Wells Fargo Center. There are still a ton more questions than answers surrounding this team. Ultimately, can Tortorella make lemonade from the lemons he received?
NHL
Blackhawks prospect Rinzel won't rush his development
Defenseman, No. 25 pick in 2022 NHL Draft will play extra season in juniors before college. For Sam Rinzel, honing his game a little more before he heads to the University of Minnesota in 2023-24 is his the main focus. So the defenseman, selected No. 25 by the Chicago Blackhawks...
markerzone.com
BUFFALO SABRES: RANKING THE TOP-TEN PROSPECTS IN THE SYSTEM
With rookie tournaments around the National Hockey League getting underway in less than four weeks, it's time to take a look at the top-ten prospects on each of the 32 teams. Multiple different sources use different criteria for their rankings as to what players classify as a prospect. For my lists over the next couple of weeks, I will be using Corey Pronman's guide from 2019, as that's the most updated I could find. For Pronman's guide, he uses the following two requirements:
Yardbarker
After being historically bad, the Canucks should be a real shorthanded threat next season
How often can a sports team claim to be the worst of all-time at something?. It might not be a rare honour, but it’s a distinction all the same, and it’s one that the Vancouver Canucks were well on their way to achieving under coach Travis Green in 2021/22.
Report: Paul Stastny turned down more lucrative contract with Golden Knights to sign with Hurricanes
The Carolina Hurricanes solidified their situation down the middle with the addition of veteran center Paul Stastny on a one-year, $1.5M deal. With the departure of Vincent Trocheck to the New York Rangers, the Hurricanes’ center corps is relatively unsettled. Armed with an eight-year, $4.82M AAV contract, 2018 third overall pick Jesperi Kotkaniemi will likely receive the first crack at replacing Trocheck as the Hurricanes’ second-line center. But if Kotkaniemi struggles in that role, look for Stastny to fill in and provide his usual steady production.
Yardbarker
NHL Network Ranks Penguins Second in Metro Division
Everyone on the Pittsburgh Penguins roster has high expectations for the team in the upcoming 2022-23 NHL season. The analysts at NHL Network have similar aspirations for the Penguins. As the network slowly releases their top rated players by position, which has been filled with Penguins, they have also released...
Golden Knights to run goalie tandem of Logan Thompson, Laurent Brossoit next season
Following last night’s signing of Phil Kessel to a one-year deal, Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon spoke to the media and answered questions on a wide variety of topics. One of the most pressing topics he addressed was the team’s goaltending. As relayed by The Athletic’s Jesse Granger, McCrimmon stated that the team will run a goalie tandem of Logan Thompson and Laurent Brossoit for the entirety of next season, if possible. McCrimmon elaborated on that decision, stating that the timing of Lehner’s surgery all but made adding a goalie through free agency impossible and that the organization believes that this tandem can get them where they want to go.
Yardbarker
Panthers’ Tierney Signing Adds Veteran Presence to Locker Room
The Florida Panthers jumped into the offseason with not a lot of room to work with in cap space. However, they managed to walk away with some pieces from the bargain bin, including forwards such as Nick Cousins and Rudolfs Balcers. In addition, they made arguably the biggest trade this summer in getting former Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk. Furthermore, they look to add more potential veteran pieces, such as Eric Staal, via professional tryouts (PTO).
Yardbarker
Pastrnak Hesitant to Sign Long-Term with Bruins
The Boston Bruins as an organization have had little trouble keeping star talent around over the years, but that may not be the case when it comes to David Pastrnak. According to Czech analytic gurus Andy & Rono, the 26-year-old isn’t wanting to discuss an extension at this time, despite the teams desire to get something done in the near future. This rumor comes just months after reports dropped that the Bruins were considering moving him due to being far apart on contract talks.
Yardbarker
Mike Gould on 960: Talking Toffoli, Huberdeau, Pelletier, and all else Flames
FlamesNation and Daily Faceoff contributor Mike Gould joined Pat Steinberg and Logan Gordon in studio for Wednesday’s edition of “Flames Talk” on Sportsnet 960 The Fan. The trio discussed the Calgary Flames’ potential lineup combinations for the 2022–23 season, including the potential placements of Jonathan Huberdeau, Tyler Toffoli, Andrew Mangiapane, and Jakob Pelletier.
Yardbarker
Tkachuk Unlikely to Live Up to Expectations with Panthers
Very shortly after losing Johnny Gaudreau to free agency, the Calgary Flames were once again put in a difficult situation after Matthew Tkachuk revealed he wasn’t interested in signing a long-term deal. This forced general manager Brad Treliving to seek out trading partners for the 24-year-old, and he was quickly able to find one in the Florida Panthers.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ U-23 pipeline ranks 19th in the NHL in latest rankings
The Philadelphia Flyers’ U-23 pipeline is ranked 19th in the NHL. Before 2021-2022, Philadelphia was ranked 17th. For a team that finished with the fourth worst record during the 2021-2022 season, a pipeline ranked 19th doesn’t help decrease the odds stacked against them. These prospects do have a ton of potential to offer and could perform better than their 2022-2023 preseason rankings.
Yardbarker
The Edmonton Oilers are a flawed top-heavy powerhouse: Previewing the Pacific
A long offseason is drawing to an end with September nearly upon hockey fans. Players are arriving, training camp preparations are underway, and the start of the regular season ticks closer by the day. As Canucks fans get ready in the lead-up to training camp, it’s an excellent time to...
The Hockey Writers
Pat Maroon’s Gritty Play Continues to Fuel Lightning’s Success
Much had been made of Patrick Maroon’s chance to win a fourth straight Stanley Cup last year with the Tampa Bay Lightning. This year, the chatter revolves around his chance to advance to his fifth straight Cup Final. No matter what happens, there is no doubt that his presence on the team makes them a playoff contender.
FOX Sports
Hurricanes sign veteran forward Paul Stastny to 1-year deal
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes signed veteran Paul Stastny to a $1.5 million contract on Tuesday, a move that shores up their forward depth. Stastny’s addition could fill a void with winger Max Pacioretty expected to miss several months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon. The Hurricanes are trying to improve their scoring after averaging fewer than three goals a game in the playoffs this past season.
Yardbarker
Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau on the Flames off-season: ‘I don’t think Calgary got worse’
On Tuesday, Vancouver Canucks head coach, Bruce Boudreau, joined Matty Rose and Nick Alberga during the second hour of The Big Show on Sportsnet 960 The Fan to discuss the NHL off-season, specifically that of the Calgary Flames. Boudreau, who recently exercised his second year option to return as the Canucks head coach, had some praises to throw in the direction of Flames management, their newest acquisitions, and the head coach.
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL team preview: Carolina Hurricanes
A bird’s-eye view of the standings progression between the Carolina Hurricanes in Years 3 and 4 of the Rod Brind’Amour era might have suggested status quo: consecutive first-place finishes and back-to-back seasons playing .700 hockey. But the Canes had a similar result last season with a very different team.
Yardbarker
Flames Looking To Add a Forward While Shipping Out Defencemen
Sportsnet’s Eric Francis has alluded that the Calgary Flames are not done adding to their forward group. The team has brought in Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri, and Kevin Rooney, while Jakob Pelletier is likely to make the team as well. All this and general manager Brad Treliving may still believe that his offence isn’t where it should be just yet.
