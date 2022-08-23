Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Lacey Evans Has Been Off WWE TV
Though she has yet to officially hold gold in WWE, Lacey Evans has been a rising star since moving from "NXT" to the main roster, but earlier this month, WWE announced that she wasn't cleared to compete, and according to "Fightful's" Sean Ross Sapp, not much has changed on the matter. When he inquired to WWE about Evans' absence, Sapp was told she was "medically sidelined." If she is in fact out with an injury, Evans can be added to a growing list of shelved WWE stars such as Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Big E, Rick Boogs, and others.
Chris Jericho Claims 'Some Higher-Ups' Want Him, Sami Zayn, And Kevin Owens On The Same Roster Soon
Chris Jericho, in a recent tweet, claims there's interest from "higher-ups" in seeing him interacting with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn "soon." Despite being one of the top stars in AEW since its inception in 2019, Chris Jericho still maintains a great relationship with many in WWE. Recently, he appeared in a video package on Monday Night Raw to celebrate John Cena's 20th anniversary.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Comments On Vince McMahon's WWE Resignation
Someone who has majorly benefited from Vince McMahon's influence over the last decade or so is reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and now the "The Tribal Chief" has shared his thoughts about McMahon's stunning retirement. McMahon's sudden exit came in the midst of sexual misconduct allegations which saw millions of dollars of unaccounted hush money payments made to former employees.
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Takes Verbal Shots At WWE And Vince McMahon After AEW Rampage Taping
New AEW Undisputed World Champion Jon Moxley didn't pull any punches Wednesday night while addressing fans in his home state of Ohio. After AEW concluded the tapings for the 8/26 "Rampage," Moxley and Bryan Danielson of Blackpool Combat Club came out to address fans at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland. According to PWInsider, Moxley began his speech by declaring that he & Danielson were the two best wrestlers in the world. Thereafter, he spoke of all his great memories in Cleveland, and that none were as special as his victory over CM Punk on "Dynamite" earlier in the night.
PWMania
Ronda Rousey’s Creative Direction Heading Into WWE Clash at the Castle
Ronda Rousey is not expected to wrestle at WWE’s Clash at the Castle PLE, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. However, Rousey may still appear on the show, which is why she was reportedly brought back to television so quickly after being “suspended” in storyline.
John Cena Names His Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling, and It Doesn’t Include Anyone You’d Expect
John Cena names his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling. The post John Cena Names His Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling, and It Doesn’t Include Anyone You’d Expect appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Contacts Top AEW Star About Returning To The Company?
The wrestling world has gone through some major shifts over the last few years due to the emergence of All Elite Wrestling and Vince McMahon’s recent retirement. Now that a new regime is in charge of WWE fans have been seeing some interesting returns and there’s a lot of speculation regarding who could end up returning to the company in the future.
wrestlinginc.com
Son Of AEW's William Regal Makes WWE NXT 2.0 Debut
The son of pro wrestling legend and current AEW star William Regal made his "NXT 2.0" debut on tonight's episode. "NXT UK" Superstar Charlie Dempsey appeared in a segment with the students of Andre Chase University. During the segment, Dempsey tried to teach them proper grappling techniques before he called the class "too soft" and told them to look up some old Billy Robinson matches to watch.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Reportedly Interested In Bringing NJPW Star Back To WWE
As WWE's head of creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque continues to surprise fans by bringing back former talent from his days leading the "NXT" brand, another notable former "Triple H guy" may be set for a return just over a year after being released from the company. According to Andrew...
PWMania
Speculation on Bruce Prichard’s Status With WWE Under the Triple H Regime
As PWMania.com previously reported, “Road Dogg” Brian James has rejoined WWE as Senior Vice President of Live Events, replacing Jeff Jarrett. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jarrett’s hiring was suggested to Vince McMahon by Bruce Prichard. Due to the fact that Prichard is not regarded as a member of Triple H’s team, there is a lot of speculation regarding his status with WWE.
PWMania
Roman Reigns on His WWE Contract, Vince McMahon’s Departure, Triple H, The Rock
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently spoke with the Sports Illustrated Media podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Reigns was asked about the details of his new contract with WWE, how many years it was for, and working a lighter schedule. He...
PWMania
Chris Jericho Hints That WWE Reached Out to Him
Chris Jericho would return to WWE if the company had its way, according to some reports. On his Twitter account, Chris Jericho dropped hints that this might be the case. The following was posted by a fan on Twitter: “Need a Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & Chris Jericho faction. Make it happen Y2J!!!” Then Jericho responded with, “Hmmm…well Some higher ups want that to happen sooner than later! #tampering”
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On WWE Nixing Vince McMahon Edict
WWE has been going through major changes over the last few months, and fans have seen some big returns take place on WWE programming as of late. This week former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano made his surprise return when he cut a promo on Monday Night Raw then superkicked Theory.
Yardbarker
Jim Ross says he's worried about the number of titles in AEW
On the latest "Grilling JR" podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross said he didn’t know that CM Punk had an issue with Hangman Adam Page:. “Hell, I didn’t even know Punk had an issue with Hangman. That part of that interview the other day was like, ‘What? Did I miss something in a production meeting?’ Of course, we don’t go over promos in the production meeting which is good. Nobody writes Punk. Nobody writes anybody’s promo. You just go do it.”
PWMania
Tyrus Reveals Undertaker’s Initial Reaction To “Funkasaurus” Character In WWE
The Undertaker wasn’t a big fan of the “Funkasaurus” character from WWE’s past. Tyrus, formerly known as “The Funkasaurus” Brodus Clay, recently appeared as a guest on Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast for an interview. During the discussion, the former...
Yardbarker
NWA's Trevor Murdoch comments on Triple H's recent changes in WWE
Trevor Murdoch recently spoke with Fightful about the NWA World Title, TNA, his WWE run, WLW and other topics. Murdoch said he never had a contract when he worked in TNA in 2009:. “I was legitimately on a phone call deal. Like every week, I was sitting around waiting to...
Yardbarker
Eric Bischoff comments on Raven and Stevie Richards appearing in WCW while under ECW contract, Paul Heyman's reaction
During the latest "83 Weeks" podcast, former WCW executive/WWE personality Eric Bischoff covered the infamous "Arn's spot" skit that aired on an episode of WCW Monday Nitro. Bischoff was asked if he remembers having dinner with Paul Heyman discussing the lawsuit that they were involved in where Raven and Stevie Richards were allegedly still under contract to ECW. He was also asked if he was shown the signed contracts at that dinner:
411mania.com
Various News: Booker T Comments on Jeff Jarrett Leaving WWE, More Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown, IGN Looks at AEW Fight Forever at Gamescom
– WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke on Jeff Jarrett’s exit from WWE as the SVP of Live Events on his Hall of Fame Podcast. He said the following on Jeff Jarrett:. “That was a shock. I did not see that one coming at all. Jeff Jarrett just came off of a huge weekend not too long ago, Ric Flair’s Last Match as well as his WWE duties. And now, Jeff Jarrett is no longer with the company. And Jeff Jarrett, I must say, I always got along with Jeff really well. Jeff was a guy when I first won the World Heavyweight Championship, Jeff Jarrett was there. He was the guy that had to pass the reins over to me, which he did so graciously. That’s what I wanted to say about Jeff Jarrett more than anything. He wasn’t a guy that was thinking about his image or anything like that or how he was going to look putting me over. I heard Jeff Jarrett talking about it that night, and he said that’s one of the proudest moments of his wrestling career, being the one that lost to Booker T for his first World Heavyweight Championship. That says a lot about the dude.”
411mania.com
Various News: More AEW Stars at Gamescom, Chris Jericho Interviews Tyrus, Today’s WWE NXT UK Lineup
– AEW has announced that Christopher Daniels, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, and Angelico are taking part in a meet and greet today at Gamescom at the THQ Nordic booth to promote AEW Fight Forever. PWInsider reports that there were over 2000 people in the line for the meet and greet well before it was supposed to start.
Yardbarker
Vince McMahon (and his companion) spotted for the first time since his exit from WWE
We haven't heard anything from Vince McMahon since he stepped away from WWE last month but he was seen in New York City last night. The former WWE boss celebrated his 77th birthday with close friend/former WWE Champion John Cena and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh. McMahon was seen with an unidentified female companion.
